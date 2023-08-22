Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Release Song From Judds Tribute Album

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released a new version of "Love is Alive" by The Judds to give us all a taste of a new tribute album coming this fall. Some of the biggest country music stars have come together to record A Tribute To The Judds, a compilation album that will be released on October 27 to honor the duo's 40th anniversary.

Stefani and Shelton's sweet duet reminds us that "Love ain't a candle / It doesn't burn for one night

/ And need the dark to shine / Love is alive." The song was a No. 1 hit for Naomi and Wynonna Judd, one of 14 chart-toppers by the mother-daughter duo in the 1980s.

Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood will sing "Cry Me to Sleep" on the tribute album, which also includes Judds songs performed by Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, and more. The album can be pre-ordered from BMG.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special," Wynonna Judd said in a press release. "These songs are so timeless and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."

The Judds signed with RCA Records 40 years ago, releasing six multi-platinum studio albums and winning five Grammys, nine CMA Awards, and eight ACM Awards before Naomi Judd retired from regular touring.

After a long battle with depression, she died tragically by suicide in 2022 just months before The Judds were due to reunite for their "Final Tour." A Tribute To The Judds will be partnering with the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) in honor of Naomi Judd. Hearing these songs again will be special, and maybe emotional, for many fans.

"There was a joy and passion along with some poignant moments in re-recording these Judd songs that are impossible to describe," producer Brent Maher said. "I hope you enjoy this record as much as we enjoyed making it."