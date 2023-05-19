Blake Shelton Reveals How He Celebrated Mother’s Day With Gwen Stefani And Her Sons

"It was a pretty laid-back day, but we tried to celebrate her. She works hard.”

By Staff Author
Published on May 19, 2023
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Photo:

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/Getty Images

Blake Shelton has made it clear that Gwen Stefani makes him feel like “the luckiest man alive” and the country crooner spent Mother’s Day weekend trying to return the favor.

“Me and the boys we got her some flowers, and candles and the boys made her some things. Just tried to spoil her a little bit,” he told Access Hollywood. “But then we all went out for a dinner. It was a pretty laid-back day, but we tried to celebrate her. She works hard.” 

Being a family man is a role that Shelton takes seriously including helping his stepsons celebrate their mom. Stefani and Shelton met as co-judges on The Voice. They got engaged in 2020 and were married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Now, the star is wrapping up his time as a coach on The Voice in order to spend more time with his family, including his three stepsons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. 

"Blake treats Gwen's kids like they're his own. They just glow when they're together," a source previously told Southern Living sister publication, PEOPLE. Shelton has explained that he was lucky to have not one, but two good role models for the job of stepfather. His father, who served as a stepdad to his older brother, Richie, and his stepfather, who Shelton calls one of his “heroes. "I love my stepfather and I look up to him, and he's like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

