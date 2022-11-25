From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Wine Glasses, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Black Friday

Black Friday is officially live, and as a shopping editor, today is as exciting for me as the World Series is to baseball fans. With millions of products on sale at record-breaking discounts it can be impossible to know where to start. Luckily, I’ve been compiling deals during the weeks leading up to the event, and created a list of my own as a guide to help you navigate the online shopping hustle and bustle.

This year, I’m looking for holiday gift ideas and cozy comfort essentials that’ll last well into the New Year and beyond. On the list you can find huge deals on popular brands like iRobot Roomba, Spanx, Cosori, and Lake Pajamas for up to 56 percent off. Even the KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale for $200 off. While it’s an opportune time to score savings on those big-ticket items, there are thousands of under-the-radar deals available at shockingly affordable prices, too. In fact, my list starts at just $11.

Editor-Approved Black Friday Deals:

Keep reading to shop my must-have picks for Black Friday before they’re gone. Many on this list are at risk of selling out quickly, so be sure to act fast while you still can!

Target

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

I grew up using my mom’s KitchenAid stand mixer, and I’ve always dreamt of having my own. They cost a pretty penny, (if pennies were valued at $450) so while they’re on sale for $200 off at Target, I’m going to add one to my shopping cart. The stand mixer has 10 speeds and 67 touchpoints to efficiently mix up to nine dozen batches of cookie dough at once. The mixer rarely has a deal this good, making it a great gift option for loved ones as well.

BUY IT: $249.99 (orig. $449.99); target.com

Amazon

Volens Round Votive Candle Holders

I love burning candles, especially when hosting a crowd. There’s usually a large scented candle burning in both the kitchen and living room, while tapered candlesticks are illuminating the dining and console tables, and tons of little votives are glittering wherever there’s space. My mom has collected a variety of different votives to fit different occasions, and that’s exactly what I plan to do with this set of round votive holders that come in a variety of colors. The gold and silver hues are particularly cheery for the holidays.

BUY IT: $19.99 (orig. $35.79); amazon.com

Amazon

Spode Christmas Tree Pedestal Goblets Set of Four

Speaking of the holidays, there’s nothing more joyful than providing seasonal meals and beverages with serveware that fits the celebration. Spode is my favorite holiday serveware brand, and I’m starting my own collection with these goblets that are delicately painted with an ornamented Christmas tree and finished with a gold rim. They’re only $35 for a set of four, so now’s the perfect time to buy a full set of 12.

BUY IT: $35 with coupon (orig. $80); amazon.com

Amazon

Mrpapa Round Bathroom Tray Two Pack

My bathroom could use a bit of a decorative overhaul. I love displaying skincare and body products alongside a bouquet of flowers or reed diffuser. This set of two round trays is the perfect thing to keep daily items organized with a put together touch. The trays feature a wooden base, a white resin collar, and raised feet for added dimension. I look forward to placing one in my bedroom for my perfumes and daily jewelry.

BUY IT: $19.19 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Living with a shedding dog means that no amount of vacuuming can truly remove pet hair from surfaces. However, this iRobot Roomba vacuum will easily reduce my problem thanks to its ability to schedule cleanings and roam floor plans without manual involvement. It’s equipped with a three-stage cleaning system that effectively lifts and removes dirt, dust, and hair from all floor types. And it’s currently $95 off.

BUY IT: $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

Spanx

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant

Spanx has had several big launches over the last few months, but the buzziest has been from its AirEssentials expansion—it earned a spot in Oprah’s Favorite Things List after all. I basically live in the new AirEssentials half-zip sweatshirt, so I’m grabbing the wide leg pants in the same material while they’re 20 percent off. They’re made of a cloudlike blend of modal, polyester, and elastane. I’m not a big fan of modal in general, finding the finish to be both stiff and oddly silky, but this blend is not only buttery soft, it’s also truly light as air. It’s the perfect combination of cozy without being too warm.

BUY IT: $94.40 (orig, $118); spanx.com

Magic Linen

MagicLinen Striped Natural Linen Duvet Cover Set

I tested Magic Linen’s sheet set a little over a year ago, and they still remain one of my favorite sets today. I’m looking for a new duvet cover set, and this striped design is the perfect balance between textured yet neutral. It’s crafted from 100 percent European flax linen that’s stone-washed for extra softness. The fabric is naturally cooling to keep me sweat-free no matter the season.

BUY IT: Starting at $193.60 (orig. $242); magiclinen.com

Amazon

Lvsomt Full Length Floor Mirror

I’ve been searching for a full-length mirror for months, and it’s finally time to make the purchase. This 63 by 16 inch mirror is the perfect size for a large decor piece, and it can be leaned against the wall or wall-mounted. It’s rare to find one this size for under $100, so I’m jumping on this deal before it’s gone.

BUY IT: $88.39 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Dawn Free and Clear Powerwash Dish Spray

Whenever my mom finds a new product she loves, I have to copy. Her new favorite is the Dawn Powerwash dish spray. She uses it specifically for stainless steel pans and nonstick baking sheets that ironically cling to grease stains. Simply spray the soap on dishes and wipe the gunk away—if it’s really stuck, let the spray sit on the pan for a few minutes before rinsing.

BUY IT: $10.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon

DS 30-Ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler

I love my Hydroflasks, but sometimes I want a more casual tumbler for water, soda, and iced tea. This double wall insulated stainless steel keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for six. The 30-ounce tumbler comes in 23 colors, and at $14 apiece, I’m grabbing one for my whole family.

BUY IT: $13.49 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Rifle Co.

Rifle Paper Co. Nutcracker Embroidered Keepsake Box

The holidays are certainly busy, but they’re also a time to slow down and enjoy little moments with loved ones. From holiday cards to handmade ornaments to ribbons, and recipes, I’m holding it all in this beautifully embroidered keepsake box. It’s stitched with a nutcracker, Christmas tree, a candy cane, holly, and more. It has a magnetic closure and ribbon tabs, so even the functional details are well designed. At $46, the Florida-made box is a thoughtful gift for new parents or a holiday-loving friend.

BUY IT: $49.30 (orig. $58); riflepaperco.com

Great Jones Double Dutch Oven

I love functional pieces with a vintage design, and that’s exactly the philosophy behind Great Jones’ kitchenware. It’s having a huge Black Friday sale right now, but my must-have purchase is the Double Dutch oven bundle for $125 off. It includes two Dutch ovens (one 6.75-quart and one 3.5-quart) to handle most one-pot meals or steamy side dishes. The nostalgic design features gold-plated knobs and bold colors that are too good to choose just one.

BUY IT: $155 (orig. $250); greatjones.com

Amazon

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle

As a tea lover, I’m always searching for ways to improve my afternoon brew. The best-selling Cosori electric tea kettle is currently discounted by $10, and I’m adding it to my Amazon cart ASAP. I didn’t understand the hype until I realized that it has different temperature presets for specific tea leaves. You can even hold the temperature for an hour in case you’d like to go back for another cup. And the gooseneck spout offers a precise and steady pour whether it's in a carafe or tea pot.

BUY IT: $59.49 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Lake

Lake Pima Long-Sleeve Ornaments Pajamas Set

I’ve wanted to try Lake Pajamas for years, and now that its Black Friday sale is slashing everything by 25 percent, it is finally time to stop wishing. My eyes are set on this long-sleeve set that’s adorned with holiday ornaments. It’s made with baby-soft Peruvian Pima cotton, and you can simply machine-wash it on cold and lay it flat to dry.

BUY IT: $93 (orig. $124); lakepajamas.com

Amazon

JoyJolt Drinking Beer Can Glasses Set of Six

Beer can glasses have grown in popularity over the summer, and I’m personally getting on board. This six-piece set is only $23 right now, and can be enjoyed with iced coffee, beer, cocktails, and more. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe.

BUY IT: $22.95 (orig. $34.95); amazon.com

Our Place

More Editor-Loved Black Friday Deals:

Along with sharing my wish lists and shopping carts this Black Friday, I might as well share some products that I’ve loved for months that are also hugely discounted today. The list not only includes the aforementioned Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip that’s become my work from home and airport staple, but also must-haves from Our Place, Ilia, and more. The Our Place Always Pan is my favorite nonstick skillet that’s replaced three pans in my kitchen to date—and it’s $50 off. Speaking of kitchen essentials, I’ve been cooking my way through the now-$18 Half Baked Harvest’s Every Day cookbook; I’m 31 recipes in and I haven’t found one I don’t love. In terms of beauty finds, the Ilia Limitless Lash mascara makes my lashes so long and fluffy, they almost look like falsies. It also washes clean off my face without harsh makeup removers.

Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip, $94.40 (orig, $118); spanx.com

Our Place Always Pan, $95 (orig. $145); ourplace.com

The Drop Blake Long Blazer, $48.93 (orig. $69.90); amazon.com

Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara, $16 with code WONDERLAND (orig. $28); iliabeauty.com

(orig. $28); iliabeauty.com Half Baked Harvest Every Day Cookbook, $18.49 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com