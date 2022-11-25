Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals

Shop sweaters, dresses, and even accessories while prices start at $13.

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Published on November 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is officially here, and the days from Black Friday through Cyber Monday are some of the best to score great deals on Christmas gifts and a few things just for you. In between shopping for new additions to your holiday decor, don’t forget to check out the ultra-low prices on clothes and accessories, especially at retailers like Amazon.

Amazon’s selection for just about everything you can think of is vast. There are thousands upon thousands of options that would take you forever to go through, and it’s tough to know which pieces are actually quality finds. But we’re taking the leg work out of your search by sharing some of the top dresses, jewelry, and even shoes that you can wear throughout the winter and wherever your winter break vacation takes you. The best part? All of these finds are under $50.

Easy to wear sweaters and dresses are a top priority for many people, and they feel like a must during the winter when layering is fun and essential. This midi wrap dress is such a cute find to dress up for holiday parties with a great pair of heels, or think about swapping your formal shoes for a comfy pair of sneakers to dress it down. While you’re shopping for easy-to-style finds, don’t miss this tunic sweater that you can pair with leggings or jeans. Both of these pieces are just $43 each, and shoppers are obsessed. 

“This dress exceeded my expectations. It fit true to size and the length was perfect,” shared a reviewer who said they “would recommend” the dress to other shoppers. They added, “The cut and tie waist was very flattering.”

Cute accessories can make an outfit feel complete or take it to the next level, and this darling monogram necklace is a piece Southern Living Digital Editor, Jenna Sims, adores: “I love that this set of two necklaces can be worn together or separate. It's a quality monogrammed necklace and definitely looks more expensive than it is.” It’s well under $15, and it’s perfect to tuck inside a stocking or to give to a friend as a fun holiday token.

No matter if you’re focusing on gifts for the ones you love or a few things that are on your own list, there isn’t a better time than Black Friday to stock up on cute, quality Amazon fashion finds while each one is under $50. Keep reading below to learn more about our top 10 picks. 

BTFBM Women's Casual Dresses Long Sleeve

Amazon

Btfbm Long Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress

This dress has it all. It’s made from 100 percent polyester, it has a flattering midi length, and it simply pulls on. Plus, the included belt allows you to find your perfect fit. Buy one in sizes S to XXL in 31 colors and patterns for $43 while the Black Friday sale is live.

BUY IT: $42.99 (orig. $53.99); amazon.com

Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces for Women

Amazon

M Mooham Dainty Layered Initial Necklace

Stocking stuffers are tricky because you want to include things your recipient will love and actually use, and you can’t go wrong with this monogram necklace. It’s available with a single initial in plated gold, rose gold, or silver, and you’ll also receive a second paper clip-style necklace for you to layer both together or wear each one separately. While the sale is live, each necklace is just $6.50 apiece. 

BUY IT: $12.74 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Nova Sneaker

Amazon

Dr Scholl’s Shoes Nova Sneaker

The days of wearing sandals are on pause until the temperatures warm up, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing comfy styles. Try sporting these Dr. Scholl’s slip-on sneakers that shoppers say are “very stylish” and “surprisingly comfortable.” You can buy a pair in half, whole, and wide sizes from 6 to 11 in colors like black and gray and prints like leopard. 

BUY IT: $49.97 (orig. $80); amazon.com

MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple Long Sleeve T-Shirt Loose Dress

Amazon

Molerani Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress

Sometimes simple is best. On days when that’s your mantra, a comfy T-shirt dress is just what you need. This dress is made from 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex, and it’s “lightweight, loose, stretchy, and soft,” according to the brand and shoppers. The long sleeves make it a great winter staple, so scoop one up in sizes S to 3XL in a wide-ranging 35 colors and patterns. 

BUY IT: $23.54 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

CAMBIVO Yoga Pants for Women High Waisted

Amazon

Cambivo High-Waist Leggings

Leggings are a classic for lounging and working out. Although they’re typically one of the most simple articles of clothing, there is one detail that sets certain pairs apart from others: pockets. This pair has four-way stretch fabric, a high waist, and pockets. Plus, they have plenty of glowing reviews, like this one: “I have a lot of these and I will never purchase another brand. These are so well made, don't stretch out and NOT see through.”

BUY IT: $14.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt

Amazon

Exlura High-Waist Midi Skirt

Midi skirts are trending, and it’s because they’re a style you can easily dress up or down. During this time of year, midi skirts are particularly wonderful to wear to holiday parties with a bodysuit or a crewneck sweater and a great pair of booties. Don’t miss this fun, patterned elastic waist pull-on find while it’s on sale for $32 and in stock in S to XXL in 17 colors.

BUY IT: $31.89 (orig. $48.89); amazon.com

MIHOLL Womenâs Long Sleeve Tops Lace Casual Loose Blouses T Shirts

Amazon

Miholl Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse

This casual lace blouse has climbed into one of the top three spots in Amazon’s best-selling Blouses and Button-Down Shirts category, and it’s thanks in part to the 39,000 shoppers who have left five-star ratings. The blouse is made from polyester and spandex, and the crew neck style has a zipper closure. You can buy one in a huge array of colors in sizes X to XXL.

BUY IT: $25.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com 

LILLUSORY Women's Turtleneck Oversized Sweaters 2022 Fall Long Batwing Sleeve Spilt Hem Tunic Pullover Sweater Knit Tops

Amazon

Lillusory Oversized Tunic Sweater

Sweater season is here to stay for the next few months, and this tunic is one to add to your rotation. It’s made from 50 percent viscose, 30 percent polyamide (a form of nylon), and 20 percent polyester. The highlights are the $31 sale price, the turtle cowl neck, the batwing sleeves, the side slits, and the ease with which you can style it with jeans or leggings. 

BUY IT: $30.09 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com 

UTO Fanny Pack for Women Men Belt Bag

Amazon

UTO Belt Bag

Belt bags are everywhere, and there are plenty of ways to give this trend a try. If you’re searching for an under-$20 solution, the UTO belt bag is it. The bag has three separate zipper pockets where you can store all of your essentials, including your phone. It also has adjustable nylon straps so you can find the right fit, whether you’re wearing it as a crossbody or around your waist. 

BUY IT: $15.98 (orig. $19.97); amazon.com

ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Casual Lightweight Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater Outerwear

Amazon

Zesica Open Front Cardigan 

Similar to a T-shirt dress, a cardigan is the item to slip on when you want to feel put together but you aren’t quite sure what to wear. This long style by Zesica is the top-seller in Amazon’s Women’s Cardigans category, and it’s made from 85 percent acrylic and 15 percent spandex. The open front and solid color make it easy to wear whether you’re on your way to work or about to catch a flight for a winter trip away, and it’s only $44.   

BUY IT: $43.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

More Black Friday Deals

