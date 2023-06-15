Black Bear Surprises Beachgoers In Destin, Florida

“What the heck?”

By
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan
Stephanie Gallman Jordan is an award-winning journalist who has been covering breaking news, sports and culture for two decades. Her work has appeared on CNN, Reader's Digest, Atlanta Magazine and various other publications. She was raised in South Carolina, attended the University of Georgia and now resides in Atlanta.  
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023
Black Bear Ocean Destin
Photo:

Courtesy Jennifer Majors Smith

Beachgoers in Destin, Florida, were shocked earlier this week when an unexpected visitor—a black bear—swam ashore.    

Jennifer Majors Smith lives in Nashville but has been vacationing with family in Destin for nine years. She and her husband had briefly left the beach to make sandwiches for everyone when she first spotted a black blob in the ocean.  

She and her husband thought it might be a manatee or a big black lab.   

Majors Smith said she left her husband behind in the condo so she could go back to the beach to check it out.  

Several of her fellow beachgoers had gathered to watch bewildered as a small black bear emerged from the water.  

“Everyone was saying, ‘What the heck?’” Majors Smith said, while one guy just kept yelling “Bear! Bear!”

 Most people tried to give the seemingly confused bear it space.   

"He came out shaking its head and walking like a goofy puppy,” Majors Smith said.  

The bear ran out of sight into a vacant wooded area in between two condo buildings and was later spotted on the tennis courts of the condo Majors Smith and her family are staying in.  

While certainly a surprise to Majors Smith and everyone else on the beach that day, spotting bears swimming in the Gulf “isn’t that unusual,” according to Florida Wildlife Commission.  

The group tweeted, “Swimming is something black bears are pretty good at!” 

The tweet went on to say that the bear could’ve been on its way to a barrier island in search of food.  

Whatever the reason, it’s a memory Majors Smith won’t ever forget.  

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gasparilla exterior
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Haig Point Lighthouse
Preserving Paradise On Daufuskie Island
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Pink Cottage Among Palm Trees in Pass Christian, MS
60 Beautiful Beach Cottage Ideas To Inspire Your Dream Retreat
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Destin, Florida, USA - Oct. 24, 2014: Beach goers enjoy the white sandy beaches and emerald blue waters of the panhandle in Destin, Florida. Originating as a small fishing village, it is now a popular tourist destination.
17 Things To Do On The Destin, Florida, Emerald Coast
Zela Elementary School Bear
West Virginia Elementary School Principal Has Scary Run In With Bear
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam
“Miracles Do Happen!” Southwest Florida Eaglet Returns To Nest After Agonizing 5-Day Absence
Burmese Pythons
Florida's Invasive Burmese Pythons “Likely Impossible” To Defeat, Scientists Worry
Lovey Bear
Starving And Malnourished, Orphan Bear Cub Rescued From Great Smoky Mountains
Bald Eaglets
With Famous Florida Bald Eagle Still Missing From Nest, Helpful New Female Swoops In
The Miss Kate, plying the waters of the South Carolina Lowcountry
The Ultimate Boat Trip Through South Carolina's Undiscovered Lowcountry
grasshopper sparrow
Florida Zoo Welcomes Two Critically Endangered Newborn Birds
Rosy Maple Moth
The Pink-And-Yellow Rosy Maple Moth Is An Eye-Catching Garden Visitor
Hummingbird Eating from Feeder
The Best Recipe For Hummingbird Food