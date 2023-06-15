Black Bear Surprises Beachgoers In Destin, Florida

Beachgoers in Destin, Florida, were shocked earlier this week when an unexpected visitor—a black bear—swam ashore.

Jennifer Majors Smith lives in Nashville but has been vacationing with family in Destin for nine years. She and her husband had briefly left the beach to make sandwiches for everyone when she first spotted a black blob in the ocean.

She and her husband thought it might be a manatee or a big black lab.

Majors Smith said she left her husband behind in the condo so she could go back to the beach to check it out.

Several of her fellow beachgoers had gathered to watch bewildered as a small black bear emerged from the water.

“Everyone was saying, ‘What the heck?’” Majors Smith said, while one guy just kept yelling “Bear! Bear!”

Most people tried to give the seemingly confused bear it space.

"He came out shaking its head and walking like a goofy puppy,” Majors Smith said.

The bear ran out of sight into a vacant wooded area in between two condo buildings and was later spotted on the tennis courts of the condo Majors Smith and her family are staying in.

While certainly a surprise to Majors Smith and everyone else on the beach that day, spotting bears swimming in the Gulf “isn’t that unusual,” according to Florida Wildlife Commission.

The group tweeted, “Swimming is something black bears are pretty good at!”

The tweet went on to say that the bear could’ve been on its way to a barrier island in search of food.

Whatever the reason, it’s a memory Majors Smith won’t ever forget.

