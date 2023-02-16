Starving And Malnourished, Orphan Bear Cub Rescued From Great Smoky Mountains

Lovey is currently recovering from surgery to repair a shattered femur.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023
Lovey Bear
Photo:

Appalachian Bear Rescue


A Tennessee non-profit is caring for a young bear found in “pretty bad shape” in the Great Smoky Mountains last week. 

Park Rangers found the starving and malnourished yearling near Laurel Falls on February 10. After being examined at University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine, the sick Black bear was taken to Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) in Townsend where he’s recovering from surgery to repair a broken femur. 

According to ABR, the cub, whom they named Lovey in honor of Valentine’s Day, weighed only 13 pounds when he was found. At his age, approximately 13 months, he should weigh at least 52 pounds. Prolonged malnutrition also left him with a calcium deficiency, brittle bones, and decaying teeth.

“He’s been instructed to gain as much weight and drink as much water as possible,” the organization wrote on Facebook. “He’s in pretty bad shape, but we’ll do our best for him.”  

On February 13, Lovey returned to University of Tennessee for a long and complicated surgery to repair his shattered femur. 

Lovey is currently recuperating at ABR, where he is expected to stay for at least six weeks. 

The organization said it does not know much about his time in the wild, or for how long he was alone, but Black bear cubs typically stay with their mom until they are about 18 months old. Black bears in the Smokies also den in the winter.

“We’ll do our best for Lovey,” rescuers said. “It’s hard for a wild black bear to endure this kind of confinement, but we’ve had good luck with bears in a similar situation. We hope our luck holds up.”

We’re rooting for you, Lovey!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Bernheim Golden Eagles
Golden Eagle Finds Love After Loss In Kentucky
Harriet Bald Eagle
One Week Later, Famous Florida Bald Eagle Harriet Still Missing From Nest
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
Soup Beans
Iconic Southern Plates: Appalachia's Soup Beans, Cornbread, and Chow Chow
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Green Mountain Tops of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Ultimate Great Smoky Mountains Guide
Bald Eagle rescue
Knoxville Woman Comes To The Rescue Of Bald Eagle Stranded In Busy Street
Right whale and calf
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Chincoteague pony WILD THING
Oldest Chincoteague Pony, Wild Thing, Dies At 25 Years Old
Mother leading baby ducks across a road
Mama Duck Hatches Ducklings In Courtyard Of Florida Maternity Ward
Alligator in Pool
Florida Swim Team Receives Surprise Visit from Alligator During Practice
Kemp's Ridley Galveston Island
Texas State Park Celebrates Discovery of First Endangered Sea Turtle Nest in a Decade
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Birthday Flowers and Note
190 Happy Birthday Wishes for Friends, Family, and Everyone In Between
Cannon Ball Jellyfish Ocracoke Island
"Jellyfish Jamboree": Hundreds Of Jellyfish Wash Ashore On The Outer Banks