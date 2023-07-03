This Mini Tower Fan Is The Lowest Price It’s Ever Been, Ahead Of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day runs from July 11 and July 12 this year, and while the 48-hour sale is an ideal time to buy bedding and must-have kitchenware at big discounts, you’ll still need something to keep you cool during these Southern summers. It’s no secret that down here, the temperatures get so hot that not even a central AC can cool you down, which is why it’s necessary to have a cooling tower fan on hand—and possibly, if you can, one in every room of the house. Sales on tower fans are slim pickings so far, but this Early Prime Day deal on the Black and Decker Mini Tower Fan is impressing us right now. After all, it’s the lowest price it’s ever been!

The Black and Decker Mini Tower Fan is $22 leading up to Prime Day, and since it’s only 14 inches tall, it makes the perfect addition to an office desk, side table, nightstand, or even on the countertop. (The fan comes in additional sizes, too, including 36-inch and 46-inch options, but those sale prices vary). If you’re looking for a tabletop fan with a ton of power to get you through these upcoming months, this tiny-but-mighty fan gets the job done.

Amazon

BUY IT: $21.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

This tabletop fan is compact enough to travel with you throughout the house if you’re moving room to room. Though it is corded, it reaches up to 5 feet away, and only weighs about 3 pounds, which makes it portable enough to bring into the garage, dorm room, or even while traveling in an RV. It has 1,226 five-star ratings, with one reviewer noting that it’s “nice and quiet,” and that they “love that no tools are required.” Another shopper called it “pure magic,” adding that “you’d think that it had some little A/C compressor built into it.”

That AC-like effect is due to the fan’s 90-degree oscillating air circulation. It allows the user to customize their preferred airflow with both low and high settings that help evenly distribute the air where you want it.

The Black and Decker Mini Tower Fan is ideal for anyone trying to beat the summer heat while sitting down at a desk, laying down in bed, or seeking cool solace in a compact room. Prime members can shop the Early Prime Day deal now, grabbing the tower fan at its lowest price yet, just $22. Scroll down for more Early Prime Day deals on other cooling tower fans.

