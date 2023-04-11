Ruston Kelly On His South Carolina Roots And His New Album 'The Weakness'

By
Sid Evans
Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living
Sid Evans
Sid Evans is the Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living. He is responsible for the editorial vision, direction, and content for the iconic brand.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023
Ruston Kelly
Photo:

Alysse Gafkjen

About Ruston Kelly

The South Carolina-born Ruston Kelly moved all over the world with his family, eventually ending up in Belgium before relocating to Nashville to start his career. But before his music, he pursued a figure skating dream that left him feeling alone, but also led him to writing songs. Since then, he’s struggled with addiction and was married to one of the most famous women in the music business. He penned his latest album, 'The Weakness,' from his Victorian bungalow in Portland, Tennessee.

What Ruston Kelly Talks About On This Episode

  • Growing up in Georgetown, South Carolina
  • His relationship with his grandmother
  • Moving and living in Belgium
  • Relocating to Nashville to start his career
  • Pursuing a figure skating career
  • His grandmother's sausage balls
  • Struggling with addiction
  • His dad's musical aspirations
  • Renovating a Victorian bungalow in Portland, Tennessee
  • His marriage to Kacey Musgraves
  • His third album, 'The Weakness,' which was released on April 7
  • Making a record with his dad

Quotes From Ruston Kelly

"It's really in those moments we find out who we are and what we're made of. And so many times in my life, I wasn't able to sit with that and I had to numb it. And so I decided to sit with it this time. And I'm really glad that I did because I learned so much about myself, so much about the situation that I left and what it was that I wanted to do." - Ruston Kelly

Ruston Kelly

I remember sitting there and just having such a complete sense of joy. Watching him in the booth, recording a song, 'Old Friends,' that I'd heard since I was a kid that started me on this journey, and even more so that he was there with me every step of the way. When we were in a car, he'd pack in there with us and go and play for no one. And then we moved up to a van and we did that. And then we moved up to a bus and people started showing up to shows. And he also was there when I was at my ugliest and at my worst. All of these things kind of coalesce into a real moment of joy.



— Ruston Kelly

"When I was at my lowest, those were things that I felt the deepest, which was emptiness and a lack of perspective on hope. And songwriting, again I turned to it just like I did when I was 14, and I could make sense of something that I thought I'd never be able to make sense of. I might not ever make complete sense of it, but writing about it gave me the belief that I can at least get out of it." - Ruston Kelly

"There's so many elements about Southern culture that I love. There's so many that I kind of roll my eyes at, you know? But with the right people, Southern culture can bring out the best of community. A lot of times through food, a lot of times through SEC football. And I love those things. Whenever I'm around my people that are kinda very deeply in that type of culture, I feel very at home and very at peace and comforted. It's like when you're there you truly have a sense of family and community in those circles." - Ruston Kelly

About Biscuits & Jam

In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Ruston Kelly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.

Editor’s Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Southern Living_Chase Rice on Biscuits & Jam
Chase Rice’s Latest Album Is A Tribute To His Late Father
Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi on His Dad's Elk Tacos, His New Album, and More
Danielle Bradbery Podcast Tout
Danielle Bradbery On Tamales, Her Texas Roots, And Upcoming Tour
SouthernLivingDaltonDover
Dalton Dover On Family, Football, And Small Town Georgia Life
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Talk Family, Whiskey, And Willie Nelson
Derek Trucks
Derek Trucks on His Epic Journey
Kingfish
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram's Delta Blues
Lacey Chabert Biscuits & Jam Tout
Hallmark Star Lacey Chabert Has A Heart For Christmas
Lee Brice
Lee Brice Talks Clemson Football, Sausage Perlo, and More
Lainey Wilson on Biscuits & Jam
Rising Country Star Lainey Wilson On Chasing Her Dreams And Her Small Town Heart
Tanya Tucker
Tanya Tucker Talks Home Cooking, Her New Album, and More
Tabitha Brown on Biscuits & Jam
Tabitha Brown's Southern Spirit
Maddie and Tae
Maddie & Tae On Their Strong Friendship, Brand New Album, And Favorite Southern Breakfast
Maneet Chauhan
Maneet Chauhan Talks Family, Food, and How Traveling Has Influenced Her Culinary Career
Jenee Fleenor
Jenee Fleenor Talks Pimento Cheese, Touring With Blake Shelton, And More
Walker Hayes
Walker Hayes on Fatherhood, TikTok, and Never Giving Up