Wynonna Judd Talks Holidays, Her Love for Cooking, and Life on the Farm on Biscuits & Jam

Episode 25: December 8, 2020

With her mother Naomi Judd, Wynonna has earned five Grammys and 14 number one singles, like “Why Not Me” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ol’ Days)”, making the duo one of the most successful acts in country music history. But her solo career has blazed many trails as well. After almost four decades in entertainment, Wynonna released an EP earlier this fall called Recollections, featuring her covers of songs by Nina Simone, Fats Domino, The Grateful Dead and more, as she looks back at her influences. On our show, Wynonna tells us what she’s been cooking during quarantine and how meals with family stir the conversation.

On the Holidays

​“I remember it was a big deal because we always chopped down our own tree…We would literally march out and pick one and cut it down. We had time and that was such a gift. I didn't know it at the time. We had no TV, no telephone. And we made things. It was a way of life for us. We sang, and of course, we prayed.”

On What She Loves to Cook at Home

​“There's nothing that I don't love to cook. I've got a cowboy husband ​who likes fire. We do seasonal… And all the kids are here and everybody's talking about their lives and ​that's what I'm going to remember the most about this time are the stories that everybody's told me. And I'm writing some really good songs. And so the food is to get everybody around the table, no cell phones. ​You will put it in the basket or over on the other counter and you will not touch it until we're done – or you have to do the dishes.”

On Her Life’s Struggles

“Every day I talk to the fans. I hate almost calling them that because they're family. I call them fan-ly. These people are my family of choice. They’ll say, “How did you get through it?” They think I have a magical formula or because of my success that I've got it made in the shade lemonade. I cry a lot... I'm always struggling between light and dark. I'm a curious person. So I'm always trying to understand why ,which can be really dangerous…Whatever's happening to me, whatever it is, business or personal, I do the next right thing. And if I don't do it wholeheartedly, then I've missed an opportunity.”

On What She Looks Forward To

“I think I'm going to feel a little bit overwhelmed with getting back to going fast. Because I'd been going fast for so long, and when we slowed down, I was able to really breathe a full, deep breath….What I'm going to love the most is the fellowship. ​I'll be really honest with you. I'm an introvert, but I'm also an extrovert… And there's this comradery, they're literally egging me on and they're supporting me and they're lifting me up when I'm feeling down. That’s what country music does. We stick together, these fans are so loyal.”

