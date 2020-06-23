Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers on Growing Up in a Small Town and Carolina Barbecue

About Biscuits & Jam: In the South, talking about food is personal. It’s a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, will sit down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they’ve been shaped by Southern culture. Sid will take us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.

Episode 4: June 23, 2020

Download and listen to Scott Avett on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or everywhere podcasts are available

Raised and still residing in North Carolina, Scott Avett, along with his younger brother Seth, formed The Avett Brothers two decades ago and broke through to mainstream success with their 2009 album ​I And Love And You​. Since then, the Avetts along with bandmates Joe Kwon and Bob Crawford, have sold out venues across the world, won multiple Group of the Year honors from the Americana Music Awards, and been nominated for three Grammys. Their tenth and most recent album ​Closer Than Together​ landed at Number 4 on Billboard’s Rock Album chart last October and the lead single “High Steppin’” is a great example of the exuberance the band brings to both record and stage. Outside of the world of music, Scott is an avid reader and an accomplished visual artist, exhibiting his work for the first time earlier this year at the SOCO Gallery in Charlotte.

On Family Reunions

The one tradition that's gone on ever since I was a kid is the Avett family reunion, which we would have somewhere in the Piedmont, North Carolina. There was usually about 60 people, and is was all potluck-style. It’s a pretty big gathering, and it is still going on every year.

On Carolina Barbecue

I went to East Carolina University, and got schooled in Eastern North Carolina barbecue versus Lexington style. My girlfriend, Sarah, who is now my wife, used to live right across from B's Barbecue in Greenville. But I love a lot of barbecue; I love them all.

On Being an Artist

Art was something I was always doing and always drawn to. And what I mean by art is making things and creating things. Even when I started touring as a musician, I was really dedicated and committed to the discipline of keeping a studio, and making, painting, and drawing when I could.

On Fatherhood