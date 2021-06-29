Ree Drummond on Her Biscuit Recipe, Love for Church Potlucks, and More on Biscuits & Jam

About Biscuits & Jam: In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.

Season 2

Episode 12: June 29, 2021

Ree Drummond began her blog, Confessions of a Pioneer Woman, in 2006 and within no time, she was winning awards for documenting life on her Oklahoma cattle ranch, as well as her adventures in the kitchen. She's since written 20 best-selling books, and for the last ten years, Food Network has aired her incredibly-popular Pioneer Woman TV show, making Ree one of America's most watched and beloved culinary icons. Her menu leans heavily on meats and comfort foods, aimed to keep her husband and five kids happy.

On Her Biscuit Recipe

"Well, I have one that I used to make-that my mom made growing up, and it's just a traditional, roll out the dough, cut it with a glass or a biscuit cutter, and it's good. But now I make a little bit more of a drop biscuit that, (A.) is easier because it skips the step of having to roll; and (B.) it's a little bit better. No disrespect to my mom, but I love the craggy surface of a drop biscuit. And so, to me, it just works with my life. You just kind of stir it together and plop it onto a sheet pan and bake without having to go through the step of rolling and cutting. And in terms of the recipe, I just kept adding more butter until it was right."

On the Kitchen Where She Grew Up in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

"I had three siblings and we had a pretty busy house. My mom cooked dinner, basically every weeknight. And I still remember all of those dinners. Just sitting down. The kitchen had an electric stove with six burners and a microwave that was about the size of my closet. You know, microwaves used to be very large… Our countertops were black formica, which was kind of edgy. And then an entire wall of the island of the hood was cork and so my mom stuck things on there, pictures of us and newspaper clippings, and recipes from her friends."

On The Holidays Then and Now

"We were pretty similar to how we are now around the holidays, it's very much just our immediate family, my father-in-law, my husband's brother and his family. We don't have huge crowds or huge gatherings. And I think that's part of why I love the holidays so much. It's time to unwind a little bit. It's not a time where we want to work extra hard. My husband and his brother are ranchers and it's pretty much a 365 day a year enterprise, where they can never really take their eye off the ball. With the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, where they really do feel like they can kick their boots off, literally and figuratively, and just enjoy not having to go feed the cattle - unless there's a blizzard. And that has happened before. So I kind of take my cues from that. And I don't want to get the household up in an uproar over a big, elegant, huge gathering. We wear jeans and go to midnight mass, which is actually at 6 p.m. in our small town, but holidays to me are about relaxing and eating,"

On Her Love of the Church Potluck

"I love a church potluck. I just think church ladies are the best cooks, whether they're Midwestern or Southern. And so I think the types of recipes that I know resonate with people in the South, who have followed my show, are the ones that you would put on the dessert table at a church potluck that aren't afraid to use a graham cracker crust or sometimes Cool Whip. I mean, I'm not a food snob. Especially, if you mix Cool Whip with vanilla pudding, and if it's instant pudding, even better. Like, some of those concoctions are, you know, just so bad they're good."

This interview has been condensed.

