Mary Gauthier's Jalapeno Cornbread
In this week's episode host Sid Evans, Editor-in-Chief of Southern Living Magazine, talks to singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier about bringing Louisiana cooking to Boston, memories of the late John Prine, and the best Italian cookies.
Gauthier is a Grammy-nominated songwriter who spent the early part of her career as a chef and restaurant owner, so she's no stranger to the kitchen. In this episode of Biscuits & Jam, Mary tells us that keeping things simple usually works best for cooking and songwriting. "You can do a complex souffle if you want, but man, people are just gonna love it if you fry okra. Put a little salt and pepper in the batter, drip it in grease. Sit it in front of them. They're going to love it. It's a really, uh, beautiful lesson. Be yourself in your songs. Don't put on airs." All this and more on this episode of Biscuits & Jam.
Episode 5: June 30, 2020
Get to Know Mary Gauthier
For Mary Gauthier, music and food have been lifelong passions. A native of Louisiana, she opened a successful creole restaurant in Boston that often had lines out the door. She later sold her share of that business and used the funds to make an album named after that restaurant, Dixie Kitchen. And despite not getting into the music industry until she was 35, she quickly built a reputation as one of Nashville's most talented songwriters, with names like Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Jimmy Buffett all covering her work.
Now living in Nashville, Mary's latest album Rifles and Rosary Beads was co-written with wounded veterans. It speaks directly to the challenges and fears that soldiers and their families have faced. Like so many of Mary's songs, it's unflinchingly honest.
What Mary Gauthier Talks About in this Episode
- Growing up in Louisiana
- Learning how to cook
- Her memories of the late John Prime
- The best Italian cookies
- Keeping things simple
- Family holidays
Quotes From Mary Gauthier
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Stitcher.
Get a transcript of the full interview with Mary Gauthier.