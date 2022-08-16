Margo Price on Her Grandmother's Cooking and Singing With Loretta Lynn

About Margo Price

Margo Price grew up in the small town of Aledo, Illinois, a rural farming community that would shape her as a person and an artist. In 2016, she burst onto the Americana scene with a soulful, deeply personal album called "Midwest Farmer's Daughter." The songs have a timeless quality, especially in the singer's old-school country voice, but they also tell stories of loss, heartbreak, and the disappearing American dream. On this episode, Margo talks about her grandmother's cooking, rolling into Nashville with all her possessions packed on a flatbed trailer, and how she went from playing gigs at dive bars to singing with Loretta Lynn. She also talks about her new memoir, Maybe We'll Make It, which is coming out this fall from the University of Texas Press.

What Margo Talks About on This Episode

*Growing up in a small town

*Her grandmother's cooking

*Moving to Nashville

*Touring with Chris Stapleton

*Playing in dive bars – and then playing with Loretta Lynn

*The first female artist to sit on the board of Farm Aid

*Her new memoir coming out this fall: Maybe We'll Make It

Quotes from Margo Price

"Both of my grandmothers loved to cook and that was a huge part of why we gathered... My mom was a teacher so after school we would go to my grandmother's and she would make us dinner nearly every single night. Her name's Patricia Louise and she just was the glue that kind of held everybody together."

I have spent now equal parts of my life in the Midwest and in the South. This year is my 19th year anniversary of living in Tennessee. And I always say that I was not born here, but I will probably die and be buried here. — margo price

"We lived all over Nashville for about 15 years and I guess about four and a half years ago, we moved out to the country to just a little town that is 3,000 people. And it's kind of like my hometown. There's one stoplight and a Piggly Wiggly and a Dollar Store. But I got up this morning and I went for a two-mile hike with my dogs in the woods and I feel like, especially being on tour, being in airports and being in big cities, that when I come back home I have the kind of place that I can escape and sit outside and bird watch."

"I think that one of the only good things that comes out of a great loss is the connection that you can have with other people who've experienced great loss."

About Biscuits & Jam

In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.