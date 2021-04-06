Loretta Lynn Talks Songwriting, Great Female Friendships, and Her New Album on Biscuits & Jam
The legendary musician joins us on Biscuits & Jam.
Season 2
Episode 2: April 6, 2021
Nominated for 18 Grammys over her career and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, Loretta Lynn is the most awarded female country artist of all-time. Born and raised in Butcher Holler, Kentucky, and a songwriter since childhood, her hits like "Fist City" and "You Ain't Woman Enough" have become anthems for every generation that's followed. Her new album Still Woman Enough–Loretta's fiftieth studio record overall– finds this queen of country dueting with some lifetime friends and fellow stars like Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Margo Price.
On Her Mother's Cooking
"Mommy did the best she could with what she had. She didn't have much... She taught me how to cook beans and fried potatoes."
On the Holidays Growing Up
"You know, we didn't celebrate the holidays growing up. We didn't have a lot of food. And we didn't have enough food to try to celebrate things, you know? We just cooked what we had and were happy to get what we had. And, that's the way it was."
On Songwriting
"When it comes to writing a song, I write about me a lot. For Coal Miner's Daughter, I sat down on the back porch of the old home and just looked up the hill and started....Well, I was born a coal miner's daughter... and I wrote the song. It's like writing a poem."
On Her Collaboration with Tanya Tucker on Her 50th Studio Album: "Still Woman Enough"
"We've been together ever since she's been singing... When she was a little girl, she came out to see me sing when I was doing, You Ain't Women Enough, in a place down in Georgia. And we've been together ever since. I love Tanya. She's got a heart as big as anybody could guess. She's my girl."
On Her Friendship With Patsy Cline
"She'd give me clothes and she showed me how to wear them. Patsy was so good to me. She gave me food, she made curtains for my house. Patsy was one in a million. That's about all I can say. I miss her every day."
On Her Message For Getting Through the Tough Times
"Keep on going, girls. We keep doing it. And keep doing it as good as you can and you'll be great."
This interview has been edited and condensed.
