Lee Ann Womack's Potatoes in a Bag
Lee Ann Womack joins Sid Evans on Biscuits & Jam to talk about her East Texas upbringing, her rise to fame, and helping her mom sell homemade masks during the pandemic.
Get to Know Lee Ann Womack
Lee Ann Womack is one of the biggest names and most versatile vocalists in country and Americana music. Born and raised in East Texas, Lee Ann came to Nashville to attend college and intern at MCA Records, releasing her first album in 1997. Her fame exploded in the year 2000 with her hit album and single "I Hope You Dance," leading to several CMA and ACM award wins. Her latest release, 2017's The Lonely, The Lonesome, and The Gone, also earned two Grammy nominations.
What Lee Ann Womack Talks About in This Episode
*Growing Up in a Small Town
*Her Family's Cooking
*Making Masks with Her Mom
*Interest in Music at an Early Age
*Musical Collaborations
*Post-Pandemic Perspective
Quotes from Lee Ann Womack
"We ate all of our meals at home, except on Friday night, when we would go to Sadlers. I would always get a cold roast beef sandwich and a Coke. It was about six ounces of Coke, and you did not get free refills back then."
"Tinsel on a real tree. Big colored bulbs. Cousins from North Carolina and Louisiana with plates of food and casserole dishes. It was the '60s and '70s, so we had those plastic blow molds everywhere. I collect those now. Every time I go to a thrift store and antique mall, when I'm on the road, I'll get one of those. My husband just rolls his eyes when I come in with a reindeer under one arm and a snowman under the other."
"My mom sews. She was making masks, and taking them to the local hospital and giving them to the nurses in the neighborhood. She made about 200. I started sewing with her, and I told her that we needed to get these on her Etsy site."
"We still do it at every show. It was difficult for me because I was a traditional country singer who had a song that was not traditional country. The song affected so many people in such a deep, deep way. People associate that song with these life-changing moments like graduations and when kids are born."
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your Family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
Get a transcript of the full interview with Lee Ann Womack.