Jon Pardi on His Dad's Elk Tacos, His New Album, and More
Jon Pardi joins host Sid Evans to talk about his recent digital series for CMT, his California roots, and how his grandmother influenced his track to becoming a country star.
Get to Know Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi is a native of California, but his style of country music revels in the old-school charm of Nashville. Since his breakout year in 2017, when he took home ACM and CMA awards for Best New Male Vocalist and Best New Artist, Jon has been making his mark with top-notch songwriting and a huge personality. CMT recently aired his digital-variety series called Pardi Time, showcasing Jon's no-holds-barred home life, while songs like the title track from his latest album, Heartache Medication, are a great example of his relatable characters and witty storytelling.
What Jon Pardi Talks About in This Episode
- Growing up in small-town California
- His favorite elk recipes
- How his grandmother encouraged his love of music
- Moving to Nashville
- His new album
Quotes From Jon Pardi
"We had a karaoke machine. And my grandma was not like a great singer. She just loved to sing. ... From Merle Haggard to Randy Travis, bunch of George Strait, Alan Jackson. She loved Alan Jackson, loved Brooks and Dunn. She just loved great country music. And I kinda grew up listening to that. And I remember when I was trying to write songs and she'd try to help me and she'd listen, you know, just being like a good grandmother."
"The instant pot is amazing. We cook chicken noodle soup, elk chili, so it's definitely one of my favorites, and it's in like half an hour and it's so juicy. So good."
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, will sit down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid will take us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
Get a transcript of the full interview with Jon Pardi.