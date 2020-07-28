John Hiatt's Southern Education
John Hiatt joins Sid Evans to share his thoughts on making music with his daughter, his mother's cooking and having his songs covered by legends like Buddy Guy and Bob Dylan.
Get to Know John Hiatt
Since his debut album in 1974, John Hiatt has received nine Grammy nominations and a lifetime achievement award for songwriting from the Americana Music Association. His most recent release, 2018's The Eclipse Sessions, marks the 25th album of his long and acclaimed career.
What John Hiatt Talks About in This Episode
*Growing Up in Indiana
*Holidays with His Family
*Early Musical Influences
*Living in Nashville
*His Daughter Following His Musical Footsteps
*Post-Pandemic Plans
Quotes from John Hiatt
"My mother did all of the cooking. We had a big family – she cooked for nine – so there was a lot of Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup used in various recipes. I remember distinctly the flavor of it."
"My daughter is an amazing singer/songwritrer. She was a bit secretive about it. I gave her a guitar when she was around 12, and we didn't hear from her again until she was 16. At her high school talent show, she got up and sang Wild Horses and Angel From Montgomery. You couldn't pick our jaws up off the floor. It was like, What is this? That's what she's been doing up in her room? So yeah, it was quite a revelation."
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your Family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Stitcher.
Get a transcript of the full interview with John Hiatt.