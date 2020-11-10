Jimmie Allen's Family Ties
Jimmie Allen joins us on Biscuits & Jam to talk about growing up in Delaware, his love of fishing, and his family's Christmas traditions at Disney World. Plus, how he has been influenced by the strength of his mother and grandmother.
Get to Know Jimmie Allen
Jimmie Allen was born and raised in Delaware, where his family introduced him to both country music and church music at an early age. He moved to Nashville in 2007, but struggled before his big break —at one point, living in his car. In 2020, he released a critically-acclaimed EP called Bettie James. One of his most popular tracks, "This Is Us" featuring Noah Cyrus, is about a love that never quite happened earlier in life, supported by a melody you can't forget.
What Jimmie Allen Talks About in This Episode
- Growing up in Delaware
- His love of fishing
- His family's Christmas traditions at Disney World
- How he's been influenced by the strength of his mother and grandmother
Quotes from Jimmie Allen
"I started playing piano at church and it was ... where I really just kind of fell in love with not only singing but performing, even though, you know, I would get told tons of times being in front of people at the church is worship, not a show. I was still trying to entertain a little bit, you know? Gotta, gotta keep the people happy, got to give God a reason to hang out, you know?"
"We're all human, we all bleed. We all have our heart broken. We all get happy. We're all going to die one day. That's just a fact. And it's cool to see some of the world and the country start to kind of wake up to the fact of, yeah, there is some things that Black people go through."
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, will sit down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid will take us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
Listen to the full interview on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere podcasts are available.
Visit our Podcast Primer for information on how to download and listen to a podcast.
Get a transcript of the full interview with Jimmie Allen.