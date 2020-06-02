Jake Owen Shares the Family Stories that Keep Him Going

About Biscuits & Jam: In the South, talking about food is personal. It’s a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, will sit down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they’ve been shaped by Southern culture. Sid will take us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.

Episode 1: June 2, 2020

Florida native Jake Owen is known for his high-energy performances and feel-good country songs like “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” his first number one hit. But after an extended period of sheltering in place at his farm outside Nashville—his longest stretch off the road in at least a decade—Owen has been in a more reflective mood. In an interview for the new Southern Living podcast Biscuits & Jam, Owen talked about the silver lining he’s found during a year of frightening health news and canceled concerts. “I’ve gotta tell you, I haven't been this happy in 15 years, which is weird to say in a time like right now.”

Owen talks about family time, patriotism, his grandparents’ love story, and the dream of playing golf with his dad at Augusta National. To hear the new episode, click here.

On His Hometown of Vero Beach, Florida

“Now that I’ve made it, and now that I realize everything that made me the guy that I am today is my hometown, I long to go back there. I miss it a lot.

On His Southern Mom

“My mom was Florida watermelon queen. So if that's not Southern, I don’t know what is.”

On His Grandmother’s Macaroni Croquettes

“My grandmother makes the best macaroni croquettes, which is a very Southern thing where you take macaroni and you make it, and then you put it in a Pyrex dish and chill it. And then you cut it into squares. And [then] you then dip the squares into a nice batter that you then fry in a cast iron skillet.”

On His Grandparents’ Love Story

“I wouldn't be here if it weren’t for my grandfather hitchhiking from Lexington (Kentucky), getting off in Mumfordville, and randomly seeing my grandmother on a front porch and then starting to write her letters.”

On Learning to Play Guitar

“The education I got by picking that guitar up and playing for people is everything. It was like me going to school for three years as somebody would go to school to be a lawyer.”

On What His Dad Taught Him

“My dad never saw how much his life lessons resonated with me as far as work ethic, morals, values, the things that make you into a successful man. And he taught me all of that, and I’ve always stored it away in my back pocket. I just needed to find the right thing where I could put all those lessons [to work], and I did that with music.”

On Playing August National with His Dad

“And so he went home, packed his bags, got on a plane, flew to Atlanta, drove up and met me in Augusta the next day. And the two of us played Augusta National together. And I watched my dad tear up walking down the first fairway.”

On Sheltering in Place

“When you can be home all the time like this, it has been a really big blessing for me, not only as a father, but also for my relationship with Erica.”

On Patriotism