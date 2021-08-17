Lady A's Hillary Scott Joins Biscuits & Jam

About Biscuits & Jam: In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.

Season 2

Episode 16: August 17, 2021

Hillary Scott performed both in her church and with her family growing up, and was attempting to get her solo career off the ground when she met her eventual bandmates in Lady A – Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood – in 2006. The trio has now been recording and touring the world for 15 years, earning five Grammys and multiple ACM, CMA, and Billboard Music Awards. On today's show, Hillary talks about what's kept Lady A together so long, her relationship with her grandfather, and some of her favorite meals, like chicken bog. All that and more this week on Biscuits & Jam.

On the Cook in the Family

"My grandmother– my daddy's mother...When I was five-years-old, my dad's parents moved from South Carolina to Nashville to help take care of me when they (my parents) were gone. And so we would have the epitome of Southern food on our table every night. And my grandfather would get home from work, and it was about 90 minutes to the second he walked through the door that we would have dinner on the table. It was beans and okra with some awesome ham in there, too, over rice. Everything's over rice…And she would make homemade chicken and dumplings...and homemade — I mean, everything; steak and gravy, pot roast, collard greens... So I was always full, that's for sure."

On Faith Growing Up

"I grew up going to church. My parents had me in from the time I was in the nursery. And then I was so blessed to be given the opportunity to go to a Christian school from fifth grade through graduation. And that was during the years when my mom and dad were gone a good bit. They were on the road. And so having that place, that foundation of faith, in church and in school was really crucial to me. And I sang in both places. I would sing in school because we would have a Wednesday chapel every week. Once I got into high school, I helped lead worship there. And then when I started driving in youth group at church, I started leading worship there, as well. We were a more traditional kind of Southern Baptist church that we would use a hymnal. But then over the years, as I got a little bit older, we started introducing a little bit more like praise and worship music, which I really gravitated to a lot. There was just something that opened up in my heart— I love the old hymns and they mean so much to me and the older I get, the deeper they mean."

On Lady A Releasing Eighth Studio Album

"I have to acknowledge that I think it is by the grace of God that we are here and that we formed as a band (Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood) and that we're also still together, stronger than ever, truly, in our relationship and our friendship. But it's taken work. I think, ultimately, we just really like each other. We enjoy creating together and we make each other laugh and we have such a true foundation of friendship. And we're all very different people. We come from different backgrounds. Starting from different places, but when we come together, I think we all recognize that what we create, what we do is greater than the sum of its parts. We all share the same belief that we have been brought together for a reason."

On What's To Come

"'What a Song Can Do, Chapter Two' will be out later this year and we'll be able to announce that in the coming months. We wanted to really release music differently this time… There's always been a specific purpose for each song that we've put on a record, but it's also that we live in a time — and I, myself, have a hard time consuming that much music at once. And so for us, we were just excited to be able to kind of do this in two chapters. So hopefully, there's more light and time given to each individual song on the project... We've always said it's like these songs are our babies and we just want them to have a chance to go and live the life that they're meant to have. And so we felt like this was a way for there to be a little bit more emphasis on each individual song, and hoping that the fans and anyone who listens can really hear that and experience it."

This interview has been condensed.

