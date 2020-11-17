Dolly Parton's Christmas Wish
With a recent holiday album and new Christmas special on Netflix later this month, Dolly joins host Sid Evans to talk about how the cooking she grew up with has that certain special something.
Get to Know Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is an entertainment icon, a beloved performer, and an inspiration in every sense of the word. As a prolific singer and songwriter, she's responsible for some of the biggest country and pop hits of all time, like "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and "9 to 5." She's also well-known for her philanthropy, especially her Imagination Library literacy program, which sends almost 1 million children a free book by mail every single month.
As she approaches her 75th birthday, she is more productive than ever, and seemingly never out of the spotlight. She stars in movies, publishes books, and even has her own theme park. Last year, she was the subject of Dolly Parton's America, a popular podcast taking listeners through her life and career, and introducing her to a new legion of fans.
What Dolly Parton Talks About in This Episode
- Gift-giving traditions in her family
- The cooking she grew up with
- Her new album and favorite holiday songs
- Christmas memories of Kenny Rogers
Quotes from Dolly Parton
"We to this day all cook like Mama. Me more than anybody cause I'm still willing to use the grease and the lard and the butter. A lot of my sisters tried to cut all that out, but you can't get that good taste without all that stuff."
"I think God is in everything. ...I believe he's given us the opportunity to do some soul searching and look at ourselves and look at the things around us and to see, you know, what we can do to even be better. And I just thought, well, I know that this will pass. Like all things do. And hopefully when it does, we'll be better people that we'll be able to treat each other with a little more respect."
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor-in-chief of Southern Living, will sit down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid will take us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
