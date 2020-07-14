Brett Eldredge's Cake In A Cup
Brett Eldredge joins Sid Evans to talk about his family, songwriting, and how he loves the holidays.
Get to Know Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge grew up in the rural town of Paris, Illinois, and cut his teeth in Nashville's many honky-tonks. Since 2013, he's toured with artists such as Taylor Swift and Luke Bryan while chalking up several CMA and ACM nominations and wins. His album Sunday Drive features this song, "Good Day," which puts the listener back in Brett's chilly midwest environment and amps up the positivity, even during a bleak winter morning.
What Chapel Hart Talks About in This Episode
*His Storyteller Grandfather
*His Grandmother Annabel's Cooking
*Christmas and Christmas Music
*The 4th of July
*His Dog Edgar
Quotes from Brett Eldredge
"I would say my grandfather was my best friend. He lived a full life and had so many stories. He lived until he was about 85. He was a great storyteller. And he had just amazing ways to share his life with his family. And that really left a mark on me. I think I learned my craft as a songwriter and even as a singer telling stories from the way he told."
"My grandmother Annabel – who everyone called Spiz – was the cook in the family. She would make meals of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, you name it. We also had some weird traditions like she would make chocolate cake with white icing from scratch, and then put it in a cup, and pour milk over that. And we called it Eldredge cake, which was so interesting."
"It's my favorite holiday – other than Christmas, of course. I grew up on a lake, and so we would go boating, have cookouts, and my mom would always make this fruit pizza, which had cream cheese, fresh fruit (peaches, blueberries, bananas), and chocolate chips. It was my favorite."
"My dog's name is Edgar, he's just about four-years-old, and we spend a lot of time together, going on hikes. I used to take so many photos of him and share them with everyone, but he didn't want to be an Instagram star. He's retired now and just with me."
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your Family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
Listen to the full episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Stitcher.
Get a transcript of the full interview with Brett Eldredge.