Walker Hayes on Fatherhood, TikTok, and Never Giving Up

Mobile, Alabama, native Walker Hayes broke out last year with one of the biggest hits in country music—the pop sensation "Fancy Like." Walker Hayes grew up in a neighborhood where his church, school, and girlfriend were all within a mile radius. He met his future wife, Laney, in 11th grade. After they married in 2004, they drove straight to Nashville so he could pursue his music career, but that dream took more than a decade to get traction, and Walker struggled through some very hard times. Despite years of rejection and disappointment, his love of writing songs drove him to push through. Then in 2021, "Fancy Like" hit the airwaves, Walker's dance moves became a TikTok sensation, and he's since been nominated for Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, CMT Awards, ACM's, and a Kid's Choice Award. On this episode, the father of six talks about how his Dad booked his first "life-changing" gig at The Yacht Club in Mobile Bay, his struggles with alcoholism, and his friend Craig, who introduced him to the church and even gave him a van. Plus, Walker shares his go-to meal at Applebees.