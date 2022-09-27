Maddie & Tae On Their Strong Friendship, Brand New Album, And Favorite Southern Breakfast

About Maddie and Tae

Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr met when they were just 15 years old in Dallas and became instant friends, as well as singing and songwriting partners. After high school, they moved to Nashville and recorded their breakout hit "Girl In a Country Song," a fun, fearless tune that fired a shot at the bro culture in country music—and it clearly struck a chord. Within a year the song had landed them a tour, a record deal, a #1 spot on the Billboard Country chart, and a CMT Award for Video of the Year. Ever since, their career has just kept gaining steam, riding a wave of great songwriting, honest lyrics, and their infectious sense of humor. On this episode, they talk about their perfect Southern breakfast, filming a music video at Reba McEntire's house, and how they lean on each other to navigate Nashville, marriage, and motherhood. Plus, they share a few stories about their brand new two-part album, Through the Madness.

What Maddie and Tae Talk About In This Episode

*Their favorite breakfast foods

*Maddie growing up in Sugar Land, Texas

*Tae growing up in Aida, Oklahoma

*Performing in talent shows as children

*Moving to Nashville after high school

*Finding friendship in one another

*Their brand new two-part album, Through the Madness

Quotes From Maddie and Tae

"Most of the reason I get homesick is because of the food...we just have such great food, and the thing that I love the most about Sugar Land is how diverse it is. I grew up with every single culture imaginable, and that was such a gift that my parents gave us, raising us in an area like that, because I got to try so many different foods, I got to immerse myself in so many different cultures and I loved that. But yeah, I've got some serious strong Texas roots."– Maddie Font

tae KERR Pretty much from the first second we met, I was instantly drawn to Maddie's energy. She's the definition of the yin to my yang. — tae KERR

"Ada was really where I found my love and voice for music. I would just sit in my parents' closet, because it had great acoustics in the bathroom and they didn't want to get me voice lessons. So, what they did is they got me little tapes. So, I remember I would put a tape in, and I would practice singing, and I would just sit in the closet all day, every day and just sing, and do monologues, and just really hone in on the craft." - Tae Kerr

About Biscuits & Jam

In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.

Checkout the full transcript for the episode.