Chrissy Metz On Growing Up In Small Town Florida And Her Mother's Love Of Baking

About Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz is an actress, author, and musician whom many of you know from the hit television show This Is Us. She has been widely celebrated for her role as Kate Pearson, an aspiring singer who struggles with her confidence—and dreams of a career in music. In real life, Chrissy has had that dream since she was a little girl in Gainesville, Florida, singing along to Whitney Houston records—and now she's embarking on a successful music career of her own. Fresh off of a tour of performances around the country, Chrissy is writing songs, spending time in Nashville, and charting a course for life after the show. She's also been busy writing. As a followup to her 2018 New York Times Bestseller This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today, she's coming out with a children's book called When I Talk to God, I Talk About You, a story about the unconditional love between a parent and child.

What Chrissy Metz Talks About In This Episode

*Her mother's baking

*Her grandmother's influence on her faith

*Growing up in a small town in Florida

*Her new wine label, Joyful Heart

*The response she gets from fans on playing Kate in This Is Us

*How her mother decorated and celebrated for Christmas

*Music getting her through difficult times of her life as a child

Quotes From Chrissy Metz

"I'm so grateful that I got to grow up in a semi-small town. I mean, it wasn't a one stoplight town. But it was definitely a smaller town and I remember walking to school and feeding the horses on the way with carrots and apples. And I had such a beautiful experience."

Chrissy Metz My grandma always said singing at church is like praying twice. And I always thought that was such a beautiful sentiment because I love to sing. — Chrissy Metz

"To be on a show that literally has changed my life, my heart, my mind, my soul, my spirit, and to see other people's change is just absolutely incredible."

About Biscuits & Jam

In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Chrissy Metz on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.

Get a transcript of the full interview with Chrissy Metz.