Country Trio Chapel Hart on New Music, Mississippi Roots, and Their Musical Family
Chapel Hart joins Sid Evans on the latest episode of Biscuits & Jam to talk about their upbringing in Poplarville, Mississippi, their large family gatherings, busking in New Orleans, and their album "The Girls are Back in Town."
Get to Know Chapel Hart
The country vocal trio, Chapel Hart, is made up of Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, and Trea Swindle. They were named to CMT's Next Women of Country in 2021, sisters Danica Hart, Devin Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle have made serious waves in Nashville with fun songs like "Jesus and Alcohol" and "You Can Have Him, Jolene." These women love having a good time, whether they're spending time with their 108 cousins or recording a podcast.
What Chapel Hart Talks About in This Episode
*Growing up in Poplarville, Mississippi
*Calling New Orleans home now
*Finding inspiration from Harts Chapel and Hart's Chapel Baptist
*Celebrating a big family, with 108 cousins
*Comparing family gatherings to musicals
*Spending a lot of time in church growing up
*Breaking into country music
*Releasing new album: "The Girls are Back in Town"
Quotes from Chapel Hart
"I think that New Orleans has something that's so unique I don't think you can find anywhere else in the world. And so even though it's not country music, it's just the fact the type of music that it is, is so inspiring. And it helps you. I mean, like you can go downtown and listen to music and come back home and write. It just kind of opens you up." -Danica Hart
"They're saying, when you open your eyes, there are black people who are making great country music. Why are we not letting them in? What is the hold up? But it's an exciting, strange time in country music right now, but we're super glad and honored to be a part of the conversation." -Danica Hart
"Getting to see the world, it makes you miss being in the South because there is a certain hospitality that you will not find anywhere else in the world." -Devynn Hart
"We always say music allows us to travel, but we really do this for the food."- Danica Hart
About Biscuits & Jam
In the South, talking about food is personal. It's a way of sharing your history, your family, your culture, and yourself. Each week Sid Evans, editor in chief of Southern Living, sits down with celebrity musicians to hear stories of how they grew up, what inspired them, and how they've been shaped by Southern culture. Sid takes us back to some of their most cherished memories and traditions, the family meals they still think about, and their favorite places to eat on the road.
