Beyoncé Knowles And Kelly Rowland Helping Build Housing For The Homeless In Houston

Houston natives Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland are putting their star power behind a community effort to help those in need in their hometown.

The A-listers have joined forces with Harris County leaders to create a permanent housing complex at the Bread of Life gymnasium in the city’s midtown area.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the $8.4 million Knowles-Rowland House will break ground in October. The American Rescue Plan is contributing $7.2 million to the project, with additional funds coming from outside groups, including Rice University. The housing complex will feature 31 new units of permanent housing and will offer case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services for transportation, mental health, and more.

In a press conference Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said an "even bigger launch" on the housing units would be announced in September when Knowles is in Houston for her Renaissance World Tour.

"Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we've been able to hold that reduction," Hidalgo said. "We just did the homeless count again, so it's initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it's especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time."

This isn’t the first time the members of Destiny’s Child have offered support to their hometown. Knowles returned to Houston alongside Williams to help serve food to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.