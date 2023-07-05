Beyoncé Knowles And Kelly Rowland Helping Build Housing For The Homeless In Houston

The Destiny’s Child members are proud Houston natives.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2023
Singers Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Houston natives Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland are putting their star power behind a community effort to help those in need in their hometown

The A-listers have joined forces with Harris County leaders to create a permanent housing complex at the Bread of Life gymnasium in the city’s midtown area. 

According to the Houston Chronicle, the $8.4 million Knowles-Rowland House will break ground in October. The American Rescue Plan is contributing $7.2 million to the project, with additional funds coming from outside groups, including Rice University.  The housing complex will feature 31 new units of permanent housing and will offer case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and support services for transportation, mental health, and more. 

In a press conference Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said an "even bigger launch" on the housing units would be announced in September when Knowles is in Houston for her Renaissance World Tour.

"Harris County and the city of Houston, jointly with the coalition for the homeless, have reduced homeless in the middle of the pandemic by 20 percent, and we've been able to hold that reduction," Hidalgo said. "We just did the homeless count again, so it's initiatives like this one I certainly will be supportive of it no matter whose behind it, but it's especially interesting, I think, because there are these names of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, who, of course, have been supportive of the community for a very long time."

This isn’t the first time the members of Destiny’s Child have offered support to their hometown. Knowles returned to Houston alongside Williams to help serve food to those affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park Louisville with a beautiful skyline
Experience The Charm Of Louisville, Kentucky
callaway-2.png
15 Most Influential People in Barbecue History
Green Mountain Tops of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Ultimate Great Smoky Mountains Guide
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Buxton Hall in Asheville, NC
The South's Best New Restaurants
Christmas in Evergreen Letters to Santa
It's Here! The Hallmark Christmas Movie Schedule Has Been Announced
Lucy's Restaurant in Auburn, AL
How Auburn, Alabama, Is Creating a Winning Food Scene–Here's Why You Should Visit Now
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Reba McEntire and Kelly Clarkson
Reba McEntire Is ‘Just So Proud’ Of Kelly Clarkson's Career
Snow’s BBQ
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019
Kimball House Restaurant Decateur Georgia
100 Best Restaurants in the South
Adrian Johnson and Bethany Vann
Best New Southern Tastemakers for 2018
First Christian Church of Mayfield after 2021 Tornado
2022 Southerners of the Year: Citizens of Mayfield, Kentucky