Florida Woman Credits Margaritas And Dancing With Making It To 105

A Florida woman who just turned 105 says the secret to her long life is dancing and drinking margaritas.

Betty Irvine celebrated the weekend before her big birthday on June 21 with a celebration at Dean’s South of the Border restaurant in Punta Gorda, Florida.

At 105, Irvine has lived through two pandemics, more than a dozen recessions and six wars.

Irvine’s daughter Janice was at the party to celebrate her mother who she says is always the life of the party.

“She has happy hour every Friday and dances in her chair,” Janice Wilson told YourSun.com.

In addition to drinking margaritas and wine, Wilson said, according to her mom, “to keep yourself going at 105 . . . listen to music and flirt with the young guys.”

Wilson said her mom is “the best thing in the world” which is why she wanted to throw her a party to celebrate her big day.

Courtesy Empath Health

She reached out to the Tidewell Foundation - an organization who grants end of life wishes - to help make the party happen. The group provided transportation, which was challenging due to Irvine’s health challenges. They also helped with a cake, made a balloon arch and hired a photographer to capture pictures of the special day.

The celebration, while lively - Irvine even donned hot pink hair for the occasion - differed slightly from how she spent her 100th birthday.

“We took her to a strip club,” Wilson told YourSun.com about her mother’s centennial.

No strippers at this party, but at least two dozen family and friends were on hand to celebrate Betty and reminisce about some of her wild days.

“One time we went to Key West,” Wilson said. “It was four in the morning and I wanted to go home and she still wanted to party.”

Party on, Betty!