Betty Crocker Released Most Searched Holiday Recipes Across The South

Is your favorite on the list?

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on December 17, 2022
Betty Crocker Most Searched Holiday Recipes
Photo:

Betty Crocker

Santa may have a list, but the folks at Betty Crocker have one, too. The beloved cooking resource has been helping home cooks for over a hundred years and they have been paying close attention to what recipes people have been searching for on their site. After making their list (and probably checking it twice), they are sharing the most searched for recipes from each state.  

The results show a combination of home chefs looking up recipes for old favorites, like the No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie that topped the charts in Arkansas and the Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce that was the most-searched recipe in Louisiana. Home cooks also seem interested in finding something new like Nevada’s Chocoflan (* searches Chocoflan online *). 

There are also some interesting interstate rivalries that pop up in the results like Delaware’s Strawberry Pretzel Salad versus Utah’s Raspberry Pretzel Salad. And can Georgia’s Key Lime Cupcakes possibly compete with Florida’s Key Lime Pie? Guess you’ll have to try them to find out! 

As you prepare your holiday feast, perhaps you’ll find inspiration in the most searched for recipes in the South:

Alabama: Easy Red Velvet Cake

Arkansas: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Delaware: Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Florida: Cobia with Lemon-Caper Sauce

Georgia: Key Lime Cupcakes

Kentucky: Honey Bun Cake

Louisiana: Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Maryland: Roasted Sweet Potato Pie

Mississippi: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Missouri: Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies

North Carolina: Pineapple Lime Punch

Oklahoma: Classic Texas Sheet Cake

South Carolina: Catfish Stew

Tennessee: Turkey Sausage Cheese Balls

Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex Party Mix

Virginia: Gingerbread with Lemon Sauce and Whipped Cream

Washington, D.C.: Southern Baked Mac and Cheese

West Virginia: Original Chex Party Mix

Did your favorite dish make the list?

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Red, White, and Blue Ice-Cream Cake
No-Bake Memorial Day Desserts You'll Crave All Summer Long
Peanut Butter Pie
Beat the Heat With Our Best-Ever Summer Cakes and Pies
Heirloom Tomato Pie Recipe
32 Special Southern Recipes To Make Together With Your Mama This Mother's Day (Even Virtually!)
Hawaiian Pizza
It's Official: These are the Most Unpopular Foods in Every Southern State
Lemon Raspberry Cake
63 Fresh Spring Desserts That Will Delight All Season
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
31 Vintage Church Desserts Worth Praising
Lemon Bundt Cake
49 Lemon Dessert Recipes as Lovely as They Are Sweet
Charlotte Russe Cake
31 Retirement Party Dessert Ideas
Praline Key Lime Pie
60 Sweet-On-Citrus Dessert Recipes
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler in a casserole dish and bowl
51 Ways to Turn Berries into a Spectacular Summer Dessert
Cranberry Fluff Salad
We Dug to the Bottom of the Recipe Box to Find These Little-Known Thanksgiving Recipes
Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies
22 Decadent Flourless Dessert Recipes
Pies on a fall themed table
These Are The Pies Southerners Are Hungriest For This Holiday Season
Egg Salad Sandwiches
41 Classic Spring Recipes to Make All Season Long
S'mores Pie
21 Craveable Cream Pie Recipes
Hummingbird Cake 40th Anniversary
30 Southern Desserts as Iconic as They Are Delicious