Betty Crocker Released Most Searched Holiday Recipes Across The South Is your favorite on the list? Santa may have a list, but the folks at Betty Crocker have one, too. The beloved cooking resource has been helping home cooks for over a hundred years and they have been paying close attention to what recipes people have been searching for on their site. After making their list (and probably checking it twice), they are sharing the most searched for recipes from each state. The results show a combination of home chefs looking up recipes for old favorites, like the No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie that topped the charts in Arkansas and the Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce that was the most-searched recipe in Louisiana. Home cooks also seem interested in finding something new like Nevada's Chocoflan (* searches Chocoflan online *). There are also some interesting interstate rivalries that pop up in the results like Delaware's Strawberry Pretzel Salad versus Utah's Raspberry Pretzel Salad. And can Georgia's Key Lime Cupcakes possibly compete with Florida's Key Lime Pie? Guess you'll have to try them to find out! As you prepare your holiday feast, perhaps you'll find inspiration in the most searched for recipes in the South: Alabama: Easy Red Velvet Cake Arkansas: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie Delaware: Strawberry Pretzel Salad Florida: Cobia with Lemon-Caper Sauce Georgia: Key Lime Cupcakes Kentucky: Honey Bun Cake Louisiana: Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce Maryland: Roasted Sweet Potato Pie Mississippi: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie Missouri: Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies North Carolina: Pineapple Lime Punch Oklahoma: Classic Texas Sheet Cake South Carolina: Catfish Stew Tennessee: Turkey Sausage Cheese Balls Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex Party Mix Virginia: Gingerbread with Lemon Sauce and Whipped Cream Washington, D.C.: Southern Baked Mac and Cheese West Virginia: Original Chex Party Mix Did your favorite dish make the list?