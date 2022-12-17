Betty Crocker Released Most Searched Holiday Recipes Across The South

Santa may have a list, but the folks at Betty Crocker have one, too. The beloved cooking resource has been helping home cooks for over a hundred years and they have been paying close attention to what recipes people have been searching for on their site. After making their list (and probably checking it twice), they are sharing the most searched for recipes from each state.

The results show a combination of home chefs looking up recipes for old favorites, like the No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie that topped the charts in Arkansas and the Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce that was the most-searched recipe in Louisiana. Home cooks also seem interested in finding something new like Nevada’s Chocoflan (* searches Chocoflan online *).

There are also some interesting interstate rivalries that pop up in the results like Delaware’s Strawberry Pretzel Salad versus Utah’s Raspberry Pretzel Salad. And can Georgia’s Key Lime Cupcakes possibly compete with Florida’s Key Lime Pie? Guess you’ll have to try them to find out!

As you prepare your holiday feast, perhaps you’ll find inspiration in the most searched for recipes in the South:

Alabama: Easy Red Velvet Cake

Arkansas: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Delaware: Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Florida: Cobia with Lemon-Caper Sauce

Georgia: Key Lime Cupcakes

Kentucky: Honey Bun Cake

Louisiana: Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Maryland: Roasted Sweet Potato Pie

Mississippi: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Missouri: Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies

North Carolina: Pineapple Lime Punch

Oklahoma: Classic Texas Sheet Cake

South Carolina: Catfish Stew

Tennessee: Turkey Sausage Cheese Balls

Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex Party Mix

Virginia: Gingerbread with Lemon Sauce and Whipped Cream

Washington, D.C.: Southern Baked Mac and Cheese

West Virginia: Original Chex Party Mix

Did your favorite dish make the list?