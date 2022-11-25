Vacuums Are Massively Discounted This Black Friday—Shop The 20 Best Deals Here

Black Friday is here, and we’re taking some time after giving thanks with loved ones to shop from some of the best deals of the year. No need to stand in line for hours on end—shopping the best Black Friday deals online makes it easy to stock up on a budget. And now is one of the best times of the year to snag deals on big-ticket items like vacuums.

The savvy shopper will take some time on Black Friday to shop for gifts for loved ones at great discounts. But don’t forget: It’s also nice to give to yourself. If a new vacuum can take some of the time and effort out of your cleaning routine, here’s where to score one at a great price. Whether it be stick, handheld, robot, or even the timeless upright vacuum, top models from brands like Bissell, iRobot, and Dyson are on sale for up to 60 percent off. And you can shop some of our favorite deals below.

Best Overall Deals

Best Overall: Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $199 (orig. $329); walmart.com

Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $199 (orig. $329); walmart.com Under $100: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $98 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $98 (orig. $199); walmart.com Lowest Price: ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $14.07 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $14.07 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Best Robot: Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

At 60 percent off, the Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum features the biggest discount on our list. The cordless stick vacuum is multipurpose, able to both vacuum and mop your floors at the same time. It was also created with pets in mind, as the tangle-free brush and multi surface cleaning formula work together to get rid of any paw prints, shedding hair, and other unwanted messes.

As luck would have it, the best-selling vacuum on Amazon is also the vacuum with the lowest price on our list. The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, which has earned over 135,000 five-star ratings, is a compact option meant for on-the-go messes. One reviewer attested to the power of the small handheld vacuum cleaner. They shared that they purchased the handheld vacuum because of its size, ease of use, and power options to help keep up with their shedding dog, and they were happily surprised with the results from the affordable cleaner. “I used this vac on all surfaces in my van: cloth seats, dashboard, carpet, and rubber mats,” adding that it sucked up “every single hair and pebble like a big pricey vacuum.”

Another affordable vacuum cleaner, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, is on sale for over 50 percent off—making it just$98 right now. The upright corded vacuum cleaner not only cleans your floors, but it also cleans itself, too. If you’ve ever wished you could streamline the process of untangling hair and dust bunnies from your vacuum’s brush during (or after) a particularly heavy vacuum session, this pick is for you. You no longer need to pause while vacuuming to untangle the brush, because this Shark vacuum takes care of it on its own.

Robot vacuum cleaners are incredibly convenient for busy homeowners. Crossing a chore off the list by simply setting up a device to do it for you easy—but it usually comes at a bit of a cost. However, this Black Friday, there are great deals on robot vacuums, so you can ease up your cleaning routine without spending a fortune. One of the best deals is on the Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro. The wifi-enabled vacuum cleaner creates paths around your home to navigate around obstacles. You can even control the vacuum’s path through the app on your phone, and the app allows you to see where the vacuum has cleaned after a session. At 60 percent off, this is a can’t-miss deal.

Below, check out the best Black Friday deals on vacuums in every category.

Best Upright Vacuum Deals

The strong suction power that comes from the classic, upright vacuums is ideal for deep cleaning—and especially handy when there’s a lot of floor space to cover. The Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner effortlessly sucks up dust and pet hair from hard-to-reach corners with its crevice tool. Created with pets in mind, the vacuum’s HEPA filtration helps to absorb odors, leaving hardwood and carpets looking and smelling fresh. The best part? It’s $60 off right now.

Shark Rotator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $329.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright Vacuum, $250 (orig. $449.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum, $106.44 (orig. $118.44); amazon.com

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $98 (orig. $199); walmart.com

Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Performance Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

Just set it up, and forget about it. Robot vacuum cleaners help with home upkeep so you don’t have to spend time manually vacuuming the house. For an all-in-one floor cleaner, the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo both vacuums and mops your floor. Self-emptying and self-cleaning, the modern cleaner uses voice assistance and laser navigation to clean every corner of the home, no matter the surface. The mop and vacuum combo is currently on sale for 35 percent off.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, $229 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $999 (orig. $1,549.99); amazon.com

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac, $79 (orig. $179.88); walmart.com

Best Stick Vacuum Deals

Stick vacuums are great alternatives to upright vacuum cleaners if you have a smaller space to clean or don’t want to take up a lot of storage space. The cordless cleaners are great for quick tidy-ups, too. On sale for $100 off, the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum is another vacuum designed for homes with pets. With messes in mind, the transformable vacuum sucks up pet hair and dust and filters out clean air through its filtration system.

Bissell Crosswave Pet Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum, $199 (orig. $329); walmart.com

Tineco S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $118 (orig. $299); walmart.com

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $349.99 (orig. $449.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, $129 (orig. $199.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $649.99 (orig. $749.99), bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Handheld Vacuum Deals

Handheld vacuum cleaners are great for spot cleaning and cleaning other surfaces beyond floors like couches and cars. All of the best handheld vacuum deals on this list are under $100 and include top sellers like the Black + Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, which has over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. On sale for 51 percent off, the cordless handheld vacuum has strong suction and cleans surfaces ranging from couches to cars. The Black + Decker vacuum is light enough to hold while cleaning without getting tired—especially important when you’re dealing with a handheld cleaner.

Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure, Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $27.88 (orig. $49.98); walmart.com

Shark Wand Vac Cord-Free Handheld Multi Surface Shark Vacuum, $64 (orig. $99); walmart.com

Black +Decker 20V Lithium Hand VAC, $69 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Black + Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49); amazon.com

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $14.07 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com