To come up with our list of the best stand mixers, we spent hours making whipped cream, cookie dough, and bread dough in 22 different models and considered factors like ease of cleaning, capacity, noise level, motor power, included attachments, stability, efficiency, and more. In addition to Lucas, we also received expert insight on what to look for in a stand mixer from Kara Enache, pastry chef for Black Bear Bread Co.

The field is wide when it comes to choosing the best stand mixer—there are tilt-head and bowl-lift models, large- or small-capacity bowls, countless attachment options, and various sizes for whatever level of counter space you have available. Whether you are raising your bread game or trying to find a versatile, all-in-one machine, there is one model that will be your speed. Pastry chef Jean-Baptiste Lucas says people often underestimate how much easier home baking can be with a good stand mixer: “You can use it for 90 percent of pastry and baking recipes, only a few techniques have to be done by hand. Meringues, brioche, cheesecake, choux, eclairs, and so much more easily mix up in the machine [and save your wrist from fatigue].”

Batches of cookies, loaves of bread, and layers of cake topped with airy buttercream all testify to the stand mixer’s role as a kitchen workhorse. Since 1919 when KitchenAid pioneered the small appliance, home cooks have leaned on stand mixers to take some of the toils out of prep work, and as more attachments have become available, the utility of a stand mixer widened to include pasta-making, meat-grinding, juicing, food processing, and even ice cream-making.

We loved the sleek, Swedish design and the variety of color options available for the base. The unique design also helps to form a more natural kneading action for bread dough than any of our other tested models. There aren’t many grooves or crevices, and the bowls, dough hook, and dough knife are dishwasher safe. Everything else is hand-wash only with warm soapy water. The 12-minute timer can be shut off manually, and the self-adjusting speed control moves from 45-130 RPM, allowing lots of control over the mixing process.

This mixer has a bevy of attachments that you can purchase and comes with a dough roller, dough knife, dough scraper, dough hook, dust cover lid, multi-wire balloon whisks, and single-wire cookie whisks, making it a very versatile machine. In fact, it rated the same as the Breville Bakery Chef for features, but we did feel until other attachments are purchased, the mixer is an average value for one of the higher-priced models. It does come with both a stainless steel bowl and a Tritan plastic bowl, but neither has handles, making them inconvenient to remove from the mixer.

The Ankarsrum Original has a slim profile, though the base is somewhat hefty. This is because, unlike the other stand mixers on our list, the Ankarsrum Original holds its motor in the base, spinning the bowl from the bottom rather than mixing from overhead. It performed well in all our tests. The dual whisk that rotates around the bowl makes whipped cream very quickly, 24 seconds to be exact, the second fastest on our list behind our number one pick. It was also very quiet for a 660-watt motor, but it did get louder as tasks became more arduous.

The dual whisk that rotates around the bowl makes whipped cream very quickly, 24 seconds to be exact, the second fastest on our list behind our best overall pick.

Available in fewer colors than other KitchenAid models, this one does have the “power hub” port for adding extra accessories, and features the same ease of cleanup—the bowl, attachments, and splash shield are all dishwasher safe. We concluded that this is a great value for large batch baking, but we wouldn’t necessarily break it out for a cup of whipped cream.

During evaluation, we found ingredients were easily incorporated across all three tests; even when walnuts were added to the cookie dough, no scraping was required. We loved how easy the level makes it to lift the bowl up and down for adding ingredients and moving on to the next task. We also appreciated that though the noise level was moderately loud, it never increased as tasks became more taxing. It comes with a standard whisk, flat beater, dough hook, and splash guard with a chute for dry ingredients.

If large batches of cookies, cakes, brownies, and other baked items are on the menu, this 7-quart bowl-lift mixer from KitchenAid’s Pro Line Series will make life easier in the kitchen. It was large enough to handle the single batches of whipped cream, cookie dough, and whole wheat bread dough with ease, but could have easily accommodated a double batch of any of them. Kara Enache, pastry chef at Black Bear Bread Co. , works with a 7-quart mixer at home, and loves the voluminous bowl for mixing large-scale birthday cakes for her kids.

This well-constructed version from the reliable KitchenAid brand, features the same ease of operation as larger models—the 3.5-quart bowl twists in and out easily, the included basic accessories performed well and many optional ones can be purchased separately, and the 10 speeds offer enough flexibility for a variety of tasks. Like the other models from this family of mixers, the bowl and accessories are dishwasher safe.

Setting up a dorm room or cozy kitchen is not a problem with this compact model. At a diminutive eight inches wide and 12 inches tall, it can fit in most tight spaces. Throughout all of our testing, the motor did not seem overworked and the bowl was large enough for one batch of each item. It whipped the cream into stiff peaks in a speedy minute and a half, producing two full cups of whipped cream, and though the bread dough required additional kneading, the 14 minutes of working the dough did not cause the motor to become overly warm. But as the tasks increased in intensity, this stand mixer did get louder—it rated the noisiest on our list.

The splatter guard helps to keep anything from jumping from the bowl and makes the machine itself easy to clean with a quick wipe from a damp cloth. The accessories and the bowl are all dishwasher safe. And bonus, it’s available in 11 fun shades.

At a hefty 28 pounds, moving this machine around is not the easiest, but like the other KitchenAids on this list, the extra weight lends stability during operation. The lever to lift the bowl up and down makes adding ingredients and cleansing easy, though the bowl was difficult to seat when trying to lock it into place. It comes with a dough hook, whisk, paddle beater, and splash guard with a chute for dry ingredients, but like other KitchenAid models, a wide selection of accessories are available for purchase, making this a very versatile appliance. If you bake often or find yourself the go-to party host, this mixer is worth the investment, though be sure to measure your cabinets to ensure the 17-inch height will clear them.

We found it was not taxed at all, making whipped cream in a little over two minutes. It was large enough for the cookie dough trial and could fit a second batch easily, and it handled the bread dough with only a slight increase in motor noise.

Another stand mixer from the reliable KitchenAid family, the Professional 600 Series 6-quart bowl-lift model, offers more capacity and power than our runner-up for just $100 more.

We appreciated the modern, industrial design and the addition of the accessory port. Though it comes with the basics—a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, wire whisk, and pouring shield—the port makes this seven-speed model a multi-functional appliance, and it accepts third-party accessories. At 19 pounds, it's not too heavy to move around, but we do wish the 5.3-quart bowl was wider to handle larger batches. It did shoot flour onto the housing while kneading bread, but the bowl and whisk are dishwasher safe, and everything else hand washed easily in warm, soapy water.

If you’re just getting into the stand mixer game, this GE tilt-head model provides great value for the price, and is incredibly easy to operate. The 350-watt motor was powerful enough to handle all three tests, only struggling with thoroughly kneading the dough—though we felt this could have been due to the automatic 10-minute shutoff function (the bread dough needed over 10 minutes). And the noise level was only moderately loud.

The sleek, retro design comes in six colors including an adorable aqua and an elegant Champagne. We found that the powerful 660-watt motor coupled with six-speed gear shift could handle most small to medium tasks, and clocking in at less than 12 pounds, it’s easy to transport around various places in the kitchen. The motor only warmed up a little bit when kneading bread, but never seemed overtaxed, and clean up was easy, as there aren’t many grooves or crevices on this model.

The Aucma tilt-head stand mixer features a capacious 6.5-quart bowl at a bargain price. It scored middle of the pack in terms of speed throughout all three tests, and performed well during the whipped cream and cookie dough trials, but struggled during the bread-dough test and produced an under-kneaded, wet dough.

One of the lightest stand mixers on the list, this stylish model is easy to move around the kitchen for various tasks.

Considering the power, quality, and longevity of this brand, plus the available attachments, we think this stand mixer is a good value for the price. For more heavy-duty use, it may be worth investing in the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer for just $100 more.

When it comes time to clean up, the bowl twists in and out for ease of disassembly, and the bowl and attachments are dishwasher safe. Even though there is no splatter guard, we found no food debris or flour in the grooves of the mixer’s neck across all three tests. The main drawback is its weight—at just over 25 pounds, it’s heavy to lift and move, but the added weight lends stability while operating.

Operation-wise, this stand mixer was easy to use and the hinge feature added convenience. The stainless steel bowl locks in and out of place quickly, and the handle has a comfortable grip. We found it adept at small to medium jobs like the whipped cream and cookie dough with its 10-speed gear shifter. We appreciated that the paddle attachment came with a rubber edge to scrape the bowl, which aided in mixing. Included also are a powder-coated dough hook, stainless steel whisk attachment, and pouring shield, but the kaleidoscope of available attachments for separate purchase are staggering, and the easy access “power hub” port makes this a versatile machine. And it comes in over 20 different colors ranging from milkshake to matcha, so you’re sure to find one that matches your kitchen scheme.

When most people think of a stand mixer, they think of KitchenAid. The iconic brand has been populating home kitchens since 1919. The Artisan 5-quart model came in a close second to our top choice. Though it lagged in time, it performed well. Stiff peaks on the whipped cream took three minutes and 35 seconds, putting it towards the back of the pack in efficiency, but the ingredients were completely incorporated and fluffy. Cookie dough came together cohesively with no need to scrape the sides of the bowl. The bread dough was elastic, but required additional kneading. We found it was more effective at lower speeds.

For home cooks who do a variety of baking projects but don’t want to spend a lot of money or space on a commercial-style mixer, the Breville Bakery Chef is affordable for all it can accomplish. The one miss on this model is the lack of an accessory port for attaching useful tools like pasta makers and food grinders (like KitchenAid mixers do). This limits the versatility, but you still get a lot of bang for your buck: It comes with two mixing bowls—a 4-quart stainless steel bowl with two small helper handles and a 5-quart clear borosilicate glass bowl with a large handle and pour spout that’s also etched with measurements for easy recipe-following. Also included are a double-sided scraper beater, flat beater, dough hook, wire whisk, splash guard, pouring shield, and spatula. The machine features a light that shines into the mixing bowl while it’s operating and a backlit indicator that displays which of the 12 speed settings to use for various tasks from kneading to whipping.

This stand mixer felt light to move around the counter, and we loved the fingerprint-less surface. At just 14 inches high, this compact mixer fits neatly under most cabinets, but it doesn’t sacrifice power for economy of size—the 550-watt motor is up to most kitchen tasks and you won’t even know it’s running until the timer goes off…it’s that quiet.

It was also one of the most effective at incorporating ingredients into cookie dough, and kneaded a good elastic bread dough in a record-breaking seven minutes. We were particularly impressed by how clean the machine operated—even without a splash guard, there was no mess, and the bowl was deep enough to accomplish all tasks.

This stand mixer rated highest across all of our tests. It deftly whipped stiff peaks in a lightning-fast 18 seconds, the speediest of all models tested, and produced an enviable 2 ¼ cups of whipped cream with the help of the intuitive whipping setting.

This quiet yet powerful mixer comes with intuitive presets, an integrated timer, and a double-sided scraper that ensures no dough is left behind.

The Bottom Line

If you are looking for a durable stand mixer that offers quiet yet powerful performance, we recommend Breville’s the Bakery Chef, because it has efficient presents, a game-changing integrated timer, and a double-sided scraper that ensures no dough is left behind. If you want a more budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on style or efficiency, choose the Aucma 6.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. Its retro design comes in six fun colors to match any kitchen, and the powerful 660-watt motor coupled with a six-speed gear shift handles most small to medium tasks.

Our Testing Process

We rounded up 22 of the best stand mixers and put them through a series of tests in our Lab. We mixed batches of whipped cream, cookie dough, and whole wheat bread dough, and then cleaned each stand mixer thoroughly to observe not only performance but ease of cleanup.

For the whipped cream trial, we recorded how long it took for soft and then stiff peaks to form and how well the mixer incorporated the cream and powdered sugar. During those tests, we observed how much the engine seemed taxed and the level of noise emitted. Finally, we looked at the volume of whipped cream produced by each stand mixer.

Then came the cookie dough trial. For this one, we documented how long it took to prepare the cookie dough, the adequacy of the stand mixer’s bowl capacity, and whether it remained stable while mixing the dough. Like the whipped cream test, we looked for how well ingredients were incorporated, whether the engine seemed taxed, and the noise level during operation.

The last operational test we performed was mixing a batch of whole wheat bread dough. Again, we evaluated how long it took to prepare the dough, the capacity of the bowl, whether it remained stable while operating, and the noise level. Though we looked at design features in all the tests, the bread dough trial yielded stark differences among the machines. We also evaluated the elasticity of the bread after kneading in the stand mixer to see if it was adequate, overworked, or needed additional kneading.

Finally, we thoroughly cleaned each stand mixer. We looked at whether attachments were dishwasher safe or required handwashing, how easy it was to access all parts of the machine for cleaning, and whether the stand mixer needed to be disassembled before cleaning. We also evaluated whether any of the tests produced a mess while operating the mixer and how easy it was to clean those. In the end, we took all ratings across tests and evaluated the value of each stand mixer.

Tips for Choosing the Right Stand Mixer

Included Accessories & Attachment

The more versatile your stand mixer, the better value, and often that comes down to included attachments and accessories. Attachments like pasta makers, food grinders, spiralizers, and food processors eliminate the need for other single-use appliances and open the world of stand mixer usefulness beyond just a vessel to make baked goods.

Jean-Baptiste Lucas, pastry chef and instructor, cites a wire whisk as the most important attachment. “It’s very useful for whipping cream and fillings, making meringues, sponge cakes, and more.” He also sees a flat beater as essential to aid with soft doughs like pie crust, cookies, and brownies. Beyond those two, he recommends, “a dough hook attachment for making any kind of bread—It stretches the dough to create the gluten web so your bread will be light and fluffy, a pasta roller/cutter to facilitate pasta making, and a food grinder helps a lot if you like to make burgers, meatloaf, grated cheese or sausages regularly.”

Enache cautions against coated accessories, “Solid metal does not chip over time like enamel-coated accessories tend to do.” She adds, “Consider if the accessories reach the sides of the bowl—I’ve used mixers that left a lot of space between the paddle/whisk and the side of the bowl, necessitating way more scraping than necessary.”

Size & Mixing Bowl Capacity

Before selecting a stand mixer, assess how much counter or storage space you have and what types of projects you have planned. Stand mixers come in different sizes with different bowl capacities. Lucas adds, “The volume of your mixing bowl is very important. If too big for your needs, it will be hard to whip small quantities of cream for example. If too small, you will have to divide your recipes into smaller batches, which is very inefficient. For me, 5 liters (5 quarts) is the sweet spot for home use.”

Enache points out that a bowl large enough to leave room for mixing and aeration, without overloading the bowl is essential. She adds, ”I prefer taller, high-capacity bowls, rather than wider—not having to make multiple batches saves a ton of time.”

Power

Like the bowl size, you’ll want to evaluate the power of the machine to the volume and type of products you’ll be mixing. At a minimum, look for 250 watts to get you through light cake batters and liquids like whipping cream. If cookie dough is in the works, a 325-watt or greater motor will give you the power necessary to combine all the ingredients. For heavier projects, like bread dough or multiple batches, look for at least 500 watts.

Number of Settings

Stand mixers generally fall between three and 12 speed settings, but at their most basic there should be a low, medium, and high speed setting. Lucas suggests, “getting a stand mixer with at least four to five speed settings, so you can mix or knead on the first two settings and whip on the higher ones.” Whichever model you choose, be on the lookout for controls that are easy to operate. Nice options are settings designed specifically for dough, whipping cream, and other common tasks.

Warranty

If taken care of properly and not overworked, stand mixers tend to last at least a decade without issue. Warranties are especially important when you first get your machine. Pay attention to how the motor is performing during operation. If you find it overtaxed even with simple projects, this is where the warranty becomes important. Most machines come with one to three-year warranties and can include the entire machine or just the attachments.

More Stand Mixers to Consider

SMEG Retro-Style Stand Mixer: This stand mixer got high marks for ease of use and cleaning, it performed well in all three tests, and we appreciated the capacious bowl which enabled multiple batches at a time. We did find that the motor has a high-pitched whine no matter which setting is selected, and by the bread dough test, the motor was getting warm, though it did not seem taxed. We appreciated the splatter guard for keeping messes at bay, and we found it comparable in price to other machines with similar capabilities.

Kenwood 5-Qt. Chef Kitchen Machine: This stand mixer performed well in all our mixing trials, and we especially liked the large capacity for fully incorporating ingredients. While kneading bread it ran a little loud, and it also presented the challenge of locking into place with both the cookie and bread doughs. But the included guard was an appreciated extra and the design with tools on top of the machine made for easy use.

Questions and Answers

What is the lifespan of a stand mixer?

The general wisdom is a good stand mixer that has been properly cared for can last 10-15 years. There are some Southern grandmas out there still using their stand mixers far beyond that, but a decade-plus is a reasonable lifespan. Motors, like with any appliance, eventually burn out, and maintaining the grease on the gears of a regularly used mixer is something the everyday user probably doesn’t do. Still, when looking at the financial investment, it’s a good deal for such a long service life.

What are the different types of stand mixers?

Most stand mixers fall into one of two camps: tilt-head mixer and bowl-lift mixers. Tilt-head mixers are perhaps easiest to operate; this mixer style lifts at the neck for easy access to the bowl for adding ingredients or scraping. But depending on the design of your kitchen, this can also be a challenge if you have low-lying cabinets. Tilt-head style mixers represent the bulk of available countertop stand mixers—switching attachments is easy, and the compact footprint makes them a great choice for cozy kitchens.

Bowl-lift mixers utilize a mechanism that raises and lowers the bowl while the head remains stationary. Bowl-lift mixers tend to have wide bases and are built to accommodate large or heavy batches of dough. They do typically tend to weigh more than other styles, but they often offer a more powerful engine for baking enthusiasts who like to make multiple batches of dough and batters. All the mixers on our list are either tilt-head or bowl-lift mixers, with the exception of the Ankarsrum Assistent Original Stand Mixer, which doesn’t use an overhead mechanism at all but instead uses a rotating base that spins the bowl itself.

How much does a stand mixer cost?

There is a wide range in price when looking at stand mixers and many factors come into play. Multifunctional models often come with a steeper price tag, but powerful stand mixers that get the job done are available in affordable price ranges—basically, the more complex the model, the more expensive the price tag. Our list ranges from the budget choice at $140 to the versatile, ultra-chic $750 option, and everything in between.

Before moving on from your wooden spoon or hand mixer, evaluate the types of projects you would use it for. If you’re only an occasional user, opt for a more budget-friendly choice and ease into the world of stand mixing. If you’re an avid baker or regularly prep for complex projects and parties, invest in a more expensive model that can handle frequent use and large batches.

Why Trust Southern Living

Carrie Honaker is a food and travel writer who believes in eating dessert first. As a restaurateur and avid home cook, she has baked thousands of pastries, pies, and cakes—she knows the importance of a reliable stand mixer when dealing with the chemistry of baking. To compile this list, we tested 22 of the best stand mixers available in our Lab, evaluating them based on power, capacity, design, size, features, and value. Carrie also spent hours researching what to consider when shopping for stand mixers, including versatility, ease of use and cleaning, and dough consistency. For expert tips on what to look for in stand mixers, she spoke to Jean-Baptiste Lucas, pastry chef and instructor, and Kara Enache, pastry chef at Black Bear Bread Co.