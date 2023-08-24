To make sure you have a comfortable game day experience, we spent hours researching stadium seats, and evaluating them on important factors like comfort, extra features, ease of cleanup, portability, and cost. So, before you head off to cheer on your favorite team, keep reading to see the best stadium seats to bring to all your sporting events.

While you won’t forget to wear your team’s jersey or plan the tailgate, one game-day essential you might overlook is a stadium seat. And while all stadium seats are comfortable, some even have cup holders and pockets to hold your items, while others have unique features that help to make you extra comfortable on game day.

Best Overall Stadium Seat GCI Outdoor Big Comfort Stadium Chair With Armrests Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com What’s Great About It It comes with an L-hook to make sure it’s firmly secured to the bleachers. What Could Be Better It does not come with cup holders. When it comes to comfort, you can’t beat this durable stadium chair from GCI Outdoor. It comes with an L-hook, which makes sure it stays secure and attached to the bleacher. Even though it doesn’t come with cup holders, it does come with armrests so you easily relax. Plus, the mesh on the back of the chair helps improve airflow, which is a welcome feature during hot game days. This chair has a lightweight frame and can be folded, so it’s easy to carry from your car to the stadium. Its versatility and portability mean you can use this chair for other purposes as well, like camping and picnicking. Setup is straightforward, and the chair itself can hold up to 330 pounds. You can purchase it in a variety of color options, but we do wish it came with a cup holder. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Nylon mesh and polyester; aluminum frame | Open Dimensions: 22.8 x 23.6 x 16.3 inches | Closed Dimensions: 22.8 x 18 x 7.1 inches | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds | Overall Weight: 4.2 pounds

Best Budget Stadium Seat Coleman Stadium Seat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Coleman.com What’s Great About It It can easily roll up for carrying and storage purposes. What Could Be Better It’s not as supportive as other options. Whether you choose to use the Coleman Stadium Seat at a concert or a sporting event, you’ll find that it’s easy to transport and set up. Due to the padded seat and back support, you can use the seat comfortably for long periods—and you even can lay it flat and use it as a cushion for two. This is a very simple chair that doesn’t come with any bells and whistles, so there are no cup holders or arm rests. You also can’t recline in it too far, since there isn’t a metal frame to keep it upright. The good news, though, is that the back and bottom of the chair are water-resistant, and it does have a mesh pocket on the back so you can easily store your items. Price at time of publish: $17 Material: Vinyl | Open Dimensions: Not listed | Closed Dimensions: 18.5 x 18.5 x 1.9 inches | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Overall Weight: 1.7 pounds

Best Large Stadium Seat Alpcour Folding Stadium Seat Amazon View On Amazon View On Target What’s Great About It The size is compatible with different body types. What Could Be Better It can be a bit bulky to carry, even with the backpack straps. You’re sure to use this spacious chair every game day. This chair is compatible with most body types, and can be purchased in different colors. With the six reclining positions, you can move the chair to whatever position suits your needs. Furthermore, since this stadium seat is made out of polyester, it’s easy to clean, dries very quickly, and it’s durable. It comes with multiple pockets, a cup holder, and a cell phone slot, so there’s room to store all your essentials. Once the sporting event is over, you can fold the chair up and carry it on your back. However, its size does make it a bit bulky to carry, even with the straps. The manufacturer does not specify how to clean the chair, so we recommend wiping it clean when it becomes dirty. If you accidentally spill something on the chair, take a soapy solution and a cloth and scrub the stain until it comes out. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Polyester | Open Dimensions: 25 x 14 x 17 inches | Closed Dimensions: 32 x 25 x 2.4 inches | Weight Capacity: 440 pounds | Overall Weight: 8 pounds

Best Water-Resistant Stadium Seat Cascade Mountain Tech Ultralight Stadium Seat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Basspro.com What’s Great About It It’s much more breathable than most stadium seats. What Could Be Better It doesn’t have armrests. On hot, potentially rainy game days, you want to reach for this stadium seat from Cascade Mountain Tech. It’s made from a water-resistant canvas that’s breathable and lightweight, so it won’t hold onto sweat and rain like other seats. True to its name, this seat is also lightweight at just over 5 pounds, plus it comes with a strap to make it even more portable. In addition to the strap, the seat comes with a hook on the bottom so you can easily attach it to the bleachers. You have the option to purchase this seat in eight different colors, including some unique colorful options to match your favorite sports team. Even though this stadium seat does not have armrests, it does have a back to help you to relax while you watch the game. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Canvas and aluminum | Open Dimensions: 20 x 14 x 15 inches | Closed Dimensions: Not listed | Weight Capacity: 250 pounds | Overall Weight: 5.3 pounds

Best Heated Stadium Seat Pop Design The Hot Seat Original Stadium Seat Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It It has three heat levels. What Could Be Better It doesn’t come with a charger (but any portable USB battery will do). This stadium seat has one feature that makes it stand out amongst all the other seats, and that is its built-in heater. While you may love to cheer on your favorite team, when it’s cold outside you need something to keep you warm. Plus, this seat also has foam cushions in the back and padded armrests for even more comfort. It comes with six reclining positions, so you can adjust the seat to fit whatever position you need. Not only can you use this seat at sporting events, but you can also use it for camping, boating, and nights by the bonfire. You can use it on any flat surface, and fold it flat as a backpack for easy carrying. You can even store your snacks and drinks because it has a cup holder and four pockets. The one downside is that it doesn’t come with a battery pack—instead, you’ll have to purchase a separate portable USB battery. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Polyester | Open Dimensions: 21 x 17 x 17 inches | Closed Dimensions: Not listed | Weight Capacity: 330 pounds | Overall Weight: 7 pounds

Best Cooling Stadium Seat Glacier Tek Stadium Pad Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It You can also use it in hot cars or other too-hot seats. What Could Be Better It’s just a pad and not a seat, so you can’t recline in it. Unlike The Hot Seat, this cooling pad is intended to keep you cool on oppressively hot game days. It stands out for being incredibly versatile—you can take it with you camping, fishing, kayaking, or even while you’re using a riding mower. Since it’s a pad and not a seat, it’s very portable and convenient to carry around. To charge it, stick it in the freezer for at least one hour, or simply put it in ice water. This cooling pad is suitable for all ages, as it cools down only to a comfortable 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Besides using it for outdoor activities, you can also use it to cool off your bed on hot nights, or as a seat cooler when your car has been sitting in the sun for hours. You can even use it after a workout to cool off overworked muscles. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 17.5 x 12 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Overall Weight: 2.4 pounds

Best Stadium Cushion Northeast Products Therm-A-Seat Sport Cushion Stadium Seat Pad Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It It’s made of foam that won’t absorb moisture or get too hard in cold weather. What Could Be Better It will most likely lose its shape over time. Despite the lack of back support, cup holders, and pockets, this stadium cushion will keep your bottom comfortable as you watch the game. It’s as straightforward as it gets: It’s made of foam, and the only feature is a handle for carrying it to the stadium. Unlike other foams, this one won’t get too cold in cold weather, nor will it absorb moisture. You can purchase the seat pad in a variety of colors, and its small size will help you to easily store it. Since it’s not a true stadium seat, it doesn’t provide back support, so you will still experience back fatigue after sitting on it for a long time. And since this product is made of foam, it may slowly start to lose its shape over time. Price at time of publish: $10 Material: Foam | Dimensions: 13 x 14 x 0.8 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Overall Weight: 0.2 pounds

Best Inflatable Stadium Seat Therm-a-Rest Lite Seat Ultralight Inflatable Seat Cushion Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It The material insulates from the ground temperature. What Could Be Better It doesn’t have a back or extras like cup holders and pockets. You can use this Therm-a-Rest seat on your camping trip, at a sporting event, on your hiking trip, and even at a concert. Once you’re through using it, simply roll up the cushion, take the bungee cord, and tie it around the cushion. Since this cushion takes up very little space, it’s easy to store when not in use. And you don’t have to worry about bringing along an inflation device, since this seat cushion is self-inflatable. This inflatable stadium seat has an insulation feature, meaning that even if the ground is extremely cold, the material of the cushion protects you from feeling it. While this is a comfortable cushion, it doesn’t have cup holders, extra pockets, or a back for you to recline on, so you might start to feel uncomfortable sitting on it for a long time. Price at time of publish: $42 Material: Die-cut urethane foam | Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 1.5 inches | Weight Capacity: Not listed | Product Weight: 4.3 pounds

Best Stadium Seat Set Advenor Stadium Seat Set Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It The seats have hooks on the bottom to keep the seat in place. What Could Be Better It only comes in black. Similar to the GCI Outdoor Comfort Seat, the Advenor Stadium Seat has not one but two hooks to keep the seat in place. Once the seat is secure, you can easily keep track of your snacks at the big game, since the seat comes with two pockets. And thanks to the thick-padded cushion and armrests, you don’t have to worry about feeling uncomfortable as you cheer on your favorite team. In fact, there are six total positions, and you can easily adjust to whatever position is most comfortable for you. Whether you’re trying to store or transport the seat, it easily folds up for both purposes. This stadium seat also comes with a strap that will help you to carry it from your car to the stadium. This seat is sold as a set of two, so it’s a good choice for a couple who doesn’t want to fight over who gets to use the best seat. Price at time of publish: $100 for 2-pack Material: Polyester and foam | Open Dimensions: 17.3 x 17.2 x 18.1 inches | Closed Dimensions: 19.9 x 19.7 inches | Weight Capacity: 350 pounds | Overall Weight: 8 pounds

Best Stadium Seat With Back Support Brawntide Stadium Seat with Back Support Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It It has thick padding and six reclining positions. What Could Be Better The bottom cushion isn’t as padded as the back. If you’re looking for a stadium seat that provides great back support, then take a look at the Brawntide Stadium Seat. It has thick padding to support your back and six different reclining positions so you can stay comfortable for hours. It also comes with adjustable armrests and four pockets, so you can keep your snacks right next to you as you watch the game. To keep the seat in place, there are two hooks that you can attach to the bleachers. This stadium seat is also a versatile choice, since you can use it at the stadium, the beach, the park, and even around your home. It’s easy to carry too, since it comes with straps and can be converted into a backpack. Once the game is over, simply put the chair up and strap it to your back. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Polyester, steel, PVC | Open Dimensions: 20.5 x 15 x 18 inches | Closed Dimensions: 33 x 22.5 inches | Weight Capacity: 300 pounds | Overall Weight: 7.5 pounds