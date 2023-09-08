To come up with our list of the best slow cookers, we spent hours cooking large cuts of meat low and slow in 17 different slow cookers. We considered factors like ease of operation, capacity, weight, features, ease of cleanup, ease of transport, and more. In addition to Mooney, we received expert insight on what to look for in a slow cooker from Laila Bazahm, owner and chef at El Raval in Austin.

The field is wide when it comes to choosing the best slow cooker—there are multicookers, programmable models, options to make transport easy, and various sizes for whatever level of counter space you have available. Whether you are mixing up some chili for the game or trying to find a versatile, all-in-one machine that cuts down on the dishes post-meal, there is one model that will be your speed. Brian Mooney, executive chef of Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen in Hoover, Alabama, loves how a slow cooker makes anyone look like a rockstar in the kitchen: “For beef stew, I sear off my meat and vegetables in a cast iron skillet to get a nice caramelization first. Then, I deglaze my pan with red wine and put my stock in the pan. Afterward, I transfer everything into my slow cooker and let it go for hours while I go about my day. Guests will think you have been cooking all day, but it only takes 30 minutes. Plus, slow cookers are simple to clean, and you do not have to dirty your kitchen to create something that everyone will love.”

Busy households know the pain when sports practices, book clubs, and late work hours mount, but the slow cooker has you covered. Batches of beef stew that last for days, tender pulled pork for sliders, or even cake become fix-it-and-forget-it dishes under its trusty lid. Far from its humble beginnings in 1940, the small appliance has evolved into a kitchen workhorse that can include features like locking lids, programmable timers, probe thermometers, inserts that are oven and microwave safe, heat technology to aid in multiple styles of cooking, and more.

Like the Calphalon model from our list , this one is dishwasher safe but didn’t require a cycle in our tests. The nonstick coating was so functional that a swipe with a clean paper towel was all that was needed, and there was no observable spillage or buildup between the interior and exterior. This luxe slow cooker is perfect for an enthusiastic home cook who wants to explore all of its functionality.

For testing, we prepared beef brisket and two rounds of oatmeal. The 8.5-quart insert offered plenty of room for everything we loaded, and the included utensil and utensil rest on top came in handy. It did take up a fair amount of counter real estate, but with 14 cooking functions, it does the work of all those other appliances. It does have handles on both the insert and the base, but at a shade over 12 pounds, we found it bulky to transport and we wish we had a little more control over programming the cook times.

The largest of all the models we tested, the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro offers a bevy of bells and whistles. You can directly sear and sauté right in the pot, it’s oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and the insert doubles as an elegant serving dish. Thanksgiving just got easier . The most impressive feature of this model is the Triple Fusion Heat Technology—the bottom heat allows you to sauté ingredients right in the pot, the side heat ensures even heat distribution, and the steam heat keeps everything moist while cooking. It is the only model on our list with these capabilities, and it lived up to the 30 percent faster cook time advertised.

The Triple Fusion Heat Technology incorporates bottom heat for sautéing ingredients right in the pot, side heat for ensuring even heat distribution, and steam heat to keep everything moist while cooking.

Though it’s very lightweight, we did find that this slow cooker took up a lot of real estate on our counter, and the plug is not removable so storage presents a challenge. However, you may not want to hide it away with the sweet retro colors available. We also appreciated this was the lightest of the full-size slow cookers on our list at just 6.8 pounds, and the handles were well-shaped, sturdy, and stayed cool to the touch during cooking. It’s a bargain at $60, the most inexpensive of the full-size slow cookers on our list.

Like the Greenpan model on our list , this slow cooker utilizes a ceramic nonstick coating. For the GreenLife Cook Duo, the coating is crafted from sand and free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. We found the control panel easy to manage with its push-button settings for on/off, three timing/temperature options (high, low, and medium), and a timer/delay button, with a bright red LED screen that displays the stage and temperature. Not a lot of bells and whistles, but very functional.

The GreenLife Cook Duo slow cooker offers the same 6-quart capacity as four other models on our list, perfect for a family. For this model we prepared a basic daal twice and a pot roast with potatoes, zucchini, celery, and carrots. Each meal cooked evenly, but the best part of this stylish slow cooker is that like the Calphalon model on our list, the insert can be used on the stovetop for searing or getting a dish back to piping hot, like we did with one of the daals after a five-hour hold on warm.

We found it took up a lot of real estate on our counter, and the plug is not removable so storage presents a challenge.

We appreciated that this was the lightest of the full-size slow cookers on our list at just under 7 pounds.

We did deviate on our tests for this petite model: one time for a solo dinner party and twice for family parties where we prepared dips . The ceramic insert and glass lid are both dishwasher safe, and the convenience of having a small, easy-to-store slow cooker for quick solo meals and dips cannot be overstated.

Setting up a dorm room or cozy kitchen is not a problem with this compact model. At a diminutive 4.4 pounds and 1.5 quarts, it can fit in most tight spaces and is easily transportable for that Thursday night poker game. And it doesn't skimp on capability—like the larger models on our list, this mighty mini has three temperature settings (warm, low, and high), and toggling through them is a breeze.

This stylish round model took up very little room on the counter and the shape made it easy to store. We did wish the handles on the insert didn’t get so hot, but they are well-designed and easy to grab even with an oven mitt. We feel the 5.3-quart size would be best for a smaller family or couple as it is not as capacious as some of the other models on our list.

This model is dishwasher safe, but we didn’t even need that convenience—the nonstick ceramic interior was so thorough in clearing food debris that it only needed a swipe with a clean paper towel. The lid hugged the insert tightly and a rubber gasket ensured everything stayed in the pot. We found operation very easy with the LED display, and basic warm, low, and high temperature settings. We also appreciated that the timer could be set in 15-minute intervals rather than the typical 30, making it more flexible with different recipes.

The Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker scored almost perfect ranking across our evaluations. Because of the design, we were able to brown the pot roast on the stovetop before moving to the slow cooker body for roasting for six hours on low. The insert is safe for electric, gas, or induction cooktops. The meat was evenly cooked with no hot spots or scorching detected. And it was so light at 8.7 pounds (the second lightest full-size model on our list), we could pick it up with one hand.

We did wish the handles on the insert didn’t get so hot, but they are well-designed and easy to grab even with an oven mitt.

It was so light at 8.7 pounds (the lightest full-size model on our list), that we could pick it up with one hand.

The glass lid and stoneware insert are dishwasher safe, but the size of the insert may be hard to load. The good news is even without a dishwasher, this model cleans up easily by hand and no drips or buildup were observed between the interior and exterior.

At a hefty 15.1 pounds, moving this machine around is not the easiest, but with the extra weight, comes extra capacity. The operational interface is streamlined to include only basic functions, making it easy to use, and the black stainless steel exterior is stunning. Unlike our other Crock-Pot pick, this model’s exterior stayed cool throughout all tests. And the handles make it easy to transport, though the lid does not lock.

Another slow cooker from the reliable Crockpot family, this 8-quart programmable model offers more capacity to prepare meals for school sports teams or church suppers than the Cook & Carry , for just $30 more. We found it performed extremely well with pork tinga on high and chili on low—temps were spot on for both high and low settings, and because the heating coil is underneath, there weren't any true hot spots or burning.

At a hefty 15 pounds, moving this machine around and loading it in the dishwasher is not the easiest.

Temps on this model were spot on, and because the heating coil is underneath, there weren't any true hot spots or burning.

We appreciated the stoneware insert and glass lid were dishwasher safe for easy cleanup; it came out looking like new after a cycle. We didn’t love that it seemed insecure on the counter, and the exterior got very hot during the cooking process. But the set-it-and-forget-it experience this model delivers coupled with the deep oval insert make it a great value.

The minimalist display was easy to use, and we loved the countdown programmable technology that allowed cook time to be programmed anywhere from 30 minutes up to 20 hours on the high or low temperature settings, without the need for complicated math. Once your meal is done, it automatically shifts to the warm setting, holding everything at the perfect temperature until you're ready for dinner.

When you think of slow cookers, Crockpot is probably what comes to mind. And the Crockpot 6-Quart Cook & Carry Programmable Slow Cooker has all the attributes you normally associate with the venerable brand. The 11.9-pound size sits squarely in the middle of our list as far as weight and the locking lid plus the large handles on the unit make it easy to transport to and from the potluck or tailgate. But, don’t make the mistake of locking the lid during cooking . For testing, we prepared a pork butt (eight hours on low) for pulled pork and a rack of baby back ribs (six hours on low), and both were incredibly tender.

The rounded rectangular shape ended up being much roomier than we anticipated, and storage was easy with its smaller footprint. The one miss on this model was the lack of a locking lid, making it less secure during cooking and more precarious during transport. But the luxe look coupled with the convenience of searing a pork roast before slow cooking nestled among onions and carrots make this a great choice. If you are looking to splurge, the durability of this model will ensure it is a wise investment.

The real winner on this slow cooker though, is the handles. The trapezoid shape makes them easy to grab and lift, while the silicone covering ensures you can carry it without wearing gloves, making it easy to transport without worrying about the hot temperature or the 13.7-pound weight.

The sleek, modern design comes in several colors including an elegant pine and a fig purple. We found that the roomy 6-quart pot handled all of the recipes we tried with ease. The inner pot features Greenpan’s cutting-edge proprietary nonstick coating that is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, and designed to withstand the strain of meal prep without breaking down, and bonus, it’s dishwasher safe. Plus the control panel is thoughtfully designed for ease of use—there are only eight buttons: slow cook, brown/sauté, steam, time, temp, minus, plus, and start/stop.

The GreenPan Elite slow cooker features the same convenience as our top choice—you can sear ingredients in the appliance before slow cooking, saving time and making less mess in your busy kitchen. It scored high during the low-temperature trials with a 3-pound rack of baby back ribs and a 3-pound pork roast, but struggled during the 4-pound braised beef recipe test. The allotted four-hour time frame didn't yield fully cooked meat and the high setting had to be employed, though no matter what setting, the cook was even with no scorching or hot spots.

This multicooker comes with trapezoid-shaped handles make it easy to grab and lift, while the silicone covering ensures you can carry it without wearing gloves.

When it came time to clean up, we employed a liner to make it easy, though we didn’t notice any spillage or buildup between the interior and exterior parts, and according to the manufacturer, the pot is dishwasher safe. We do wish the probe thermometer was slightly longer to reach those smaller cuts of meat and the handles were a bit bigger to make grabbing and going easier, but considering the features and performance of this model, we think this slow cooker is an excellent value for the price.

The Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker has a locking lid and sealing gasket that ensures all food stays securely within the pot, even when transported to the neighborhood potluck dinner . The push-button digital display made for easy operation, and the option of manual mode allows full control over the cooking process. But for those busy weeks, this model’s flexible cooking options allow you to slow cook, braise, sous vide, simmer, make fondue, prepare yogurt, and more.

Like our top overall pick, this model had perfect scores across all trials and came in at 5 pounds lighter. It only fell short of our number one because it didn’t have the versatility of completing all prep and cooking tasks within the same pan. We cooked a 7-pound pork roast in the roomy 6-quart ceramic pot on low for four hours and then increased to the high setting to see how prepping on a night with a time crunch affected the quality of the cook—the meat came out tender and perfectly cooked. This model has the only programmable probe thermometer on our list and it’s a game-changer in slow cookers. We set the temperature we wanted and once the meat got there, the slow cooker automatically switched to warm to maintain the temp, so easy.

For home cooks who love the effects of slow cooking, but don’t want to stand over a pot or dirty every pan in the house, the Cuisinart Cook Central Multi-Cooker is a versatile choice that embraces the set-it-and-forget-it functionality. It steams, sautés/browns, and slow cooks all within the unit, so no extra dishes to wash. The insert can also double as a serving vessel, further cutting down on cleanup. Often in recipes for slow-cooked food, browning is recommended before slow cooking to enhance flavor, and this appliance completes all the necessary cooking work with just one pan.

The interior pot and steaming rack are both dishwasher safe, and there was no dripping or buildup on any parts. The nonstick pot cleaned up with ease, though the hefty size made maneuvering slightly awkward. At 18 pounds, it is the heaviest model on our list, but the lengthy list of features makes it worth the size, and the handles on each side ensure easy transport, though there is no locking mechanism on the lid.

We also appreciated the ease of operation. The control panel lights up, making it easy to read even in a dark kitchen. There are buttons for selecting slow cook, brown/sauté, steam, start/stop, and plus/minus increments for time and temperature. The slow cook function has three temperature settings: high, low, and simmer. Programming was very easy, and we loved the level of control we had throughout all the cooking trials.

This slow cooker deftly slow cooked tri-tip on low with plenty of space for carrots and other vegetables—the roominess of this 6-quart model was one of our favorite features. We also prepared a bison stew without any overcrowding issues, and the exterior never got hot, even though it was set on high. We tried out the warming setting with chicken for tacos for over 30 minutes and it still had a moist, tender texture.

The Bottom Line

If you are looking for a versatile slow cooker that offers easy operation, we recommend Cuisinart Cook Central 3-in-1 Multi-Cooker, because it steams, sautés/browns, and slow cooks all within the unit, and the insert can double as a serving vessel cutting down clean-up even further. If you want a more budget-friendly option that doesn’t skimp on style or efficiency, choose the Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker 6-Quart Slow Cooker. Its programmable probe thermometer is a game-changer for precise cooking in slow cookers, and the locking lid plus airtight gasket ensures no spills during cooking or transport.

Our Testing Process

We rounded up 17 of the best slow cookers and put them through a series of tests. We cooked large cuts of meat, incorporated the slow cooker into a regular meal prep routine, and prepared a wide variety of food products from cannellini beans to oatmeal, noting performance in each test. After each use, we cleaned each slow cooker thoroughly to observe ease of cleanup.

For the large cut of meat trial, we recorded how long it took to become tender on low heat. During the additional food tests, we observed whether we had to interact with the slow cooker, the performance of the slow cooker at both low and high temperatures, and the outcome of the dishes prepared on each. Finally, we evaluated even cooking and noticeable hot spots or scorching.

Then came the usability tests. For these, we evaluated how the shape of the insert affected what foods could be cooked, how tightly and securely the lid fit, and how roomy we found the capacity of the slow cooker. We documented our experience interacting with the control panel’s buttons and settings, and how much control we had over the temperature. We also recorded how the “keep warm” function performed, and if there were particular features that helped make the cooking experience easier.

Finally, we thoroughly cleaned each slow cooker. We looked at whether they were dishwasher safe or required handwashing, whether any issues with dripping or buildup between the inner and outer chambers of the slow cooker showed up, and the overall ease of cleaning the entire small appliance. We also evaluated the size footprint each model had on a kitchen countertop, and how heavy they were to transport. In the end, we took all ratings across tests and evaluated the value of each slow cooker.

Tips for Choosing the Right Slow Cookers

Capacity

Size is the most important consideration when shopping for a slow cooker. Laila Bazahm, owner and chef at El Raval in Austin, says to always choose a size that fits your cooking needs and lifestyle—if you cook for one or two people, opt for a mid-sized model like the Calphalon Digital Sauté Slow Cooker. If large family meals are on the menu, go for a larger slow cooker, at least 6-8 quarts like the Crock-Pot 8-Quart Programmable model from our list.

Brian Mooney, executive chef at Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen in Hoover, Alabama, agrees capacity is the most important feature of the slow cooker. “I would look for one that fits at least 6 to 7 quarts—big enough for a pork butt, a large pot of beef stew, or a batch of chili for the big game. You could spend money on an expensive one, but the simple crock pots with the high and low knobs do the trick for me.”

Material

Ceramic/stoneware inserts tend to retain and distribute heat better than metal ones. Often the stoneware inserts can also be heated on the stovetop or in the oven, making them very versatile. Four of our picks have ceramic/stoneware inserts and during testing the ability to sear over the stovetop was widely touted. The biggest con of this material is that it can be cracked or broken if dropped.

The rest of our picks have aluminum inserts with either a traditional or ceramic nonstick coating. These models cleaned up easily and scored high in heat retention and distribution. Slow cookers with these high-grade materials tend to be more expensive, which bore out as those with the highest price tags on our list feature these materials.

Features

This isn't your grandma's world of slow cookers anymore. Now they come with options like programmable temperature probes like the Hamilton Beach Temp Tracker that allow you to monitor the internal temperature of foods without removing the lid. Multiple cooking functions, like the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker Pro has, can eliminate the need for other appliances. Extras like utensil holders, versatile Dutch ovens, and more are points of consideration when evaluating slow cookers.

Bazahm cites heat settings as the most important feature to look at because, “...some models struggle to maintain temperatures that can result in overcooking or undercooking dishes,” she says. She also appreciates models that offer programmable timers that allow you to set a cooking time and switch to warming mode once cooking is done to prevent overcooking.

Other items that make the cooking experience cleaner and aid in transporting your crock of soup to the dinner party are locking lids and silicone gaskets, like on the Crockpot Cook & Carry, ensuring spills stay at bay.

More Slow Cookers to Consider

Crockpot 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker With MyTime Technology: This slow cooker got high marks for performance and ease of cleaning. It lived up to the fix-it-and-forget-it reputation across four tests: cooking rice, cannellini beans, pulled pork, and a whole chicken, and we appreciated the capacious insert which enabled lots of leftovers for future meals. We did find that the casing felt flimsy, and got very hot when turned on. The insert also had a lot of heft to it at 12.4 pounds, making it difficult to move around. We appreciated it could be operated manually or using the presets, adding a level of control to the cooking, and we found it comparable in price to other machines with similar capabilities.

KitchenAid 6-Quart Slow Cooker: This slow cooker performed well in all our cleaning trials, and we especially liked the easy-to-use, straightforward control panel with its four heat settings (warm, low, medium, high), plus the timer is really easy to set. Across our tests cooking pulled chicken and whole chicken with potatoes, we found everything evenly cooked and sufficiently moist, but we did notice the exterior of the slow cooker got extremely hot and the handles felt too small, making it dangerous to transport. But the design of the appliance was visually stunning and it makes a great choice if you’re upgrading from a basic slow cooker.

Questions and Answers

What’s the difference between a Crockpot and a slow cooker?

A Crockpot is a brand of slow cooker that came onto the cooking scene in the 1970s. It cooks low and slow without constant attention, but not every slow cooker is a Crockpot. Slow cookers are the type of appliance and there are many other brands beyond Crockpot. It’s kind of like the Band-Aid and adhesive bandage debate. All Band-Aids are adhesive bandages, but not all adhesive bandages are Band-Aids—it comes down to brand recognition.

Let’s break down where they differ. A Crockpot has a stoneware vessel surrounded by a heating element. A slow cooker usually has a pot that sits on top of a heated surface. Both employ moist heat to cook food for long periods and look similar. Because of their design, slow cookers tend to heat up slower than crockpots—the bottom heating takes longer to disperse than the surround heat design of the Crockpot.

What can you cook in a slow cooker?

There are the obvious soups and stews, but slow cookers also tenderize tough cuts of meat, turn out tasty chicken and dumplings, and make Taco Tuesday prep a cinch. They make comfort food on busy nights easy. Bazahm gets caught at the restaurant often and doesn’t always have time for elaborate dinners at home. When she does, she turns to comforting foods her mom used to make, “I like to make pork belly and pork ribs adobo. The low-and-slow method infuses the pork with flavor. I also love making stews and curries like rogan josh, spiced lamb pilaf, and feijoada (Brazilian pork with beans) in my slow cooker.”

Mooney loves to cook beef stew and pot roast in his slow cooker because, “...it cooks for a long time, building all the complex flavors. Slow cookers remind me of winters growing up and enjoying a delicious slow and low-cooked beef stew on a cold day.”

Is a slow cooker worth it?

Both of our experts agree on the utility of a slow cooker. Mooney reminds us that slow cookers are perfect for anyone with a busy life who does not have time to stand over a pot. Bazahm points out they are usually inexpensive and very convenient. “You put everything together, set cooking time, and let it do the work while you go about your day. It is perfect for tougher cuts of meat and the cooking method allows flavors to meld together.”

Why Trust Southern Living

Carrie Honaker is a food and travel writer who has owned her share of small kitchen appliances. As a restaurateur and avid home cook, she has simmered hundreds of sauces and soups, and slow cooked countless pork roasts—she knows the importance of a reliable slow cooker when life is busy. To compile this list, we tested 17 of the best slow cookers available, evaluating them based on ease of use, design, performance, ease of cleaning, and value. Carrie also spent hours researching what to consider when shopping for slow cookers, including capacity, features, size, and material construction. For expert tips on what to look for in slow cookers, she spoke to Laila Bazahm, owner and chef at El Raval in Austin, and Brian Mooney, executive chef at Tre Luna Bar and Kitchen in Hoover, Alabama.