Spring Dresses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers Chart—Here Are The 10 Best For Less Than $50

Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With spring on the horizon, we couldn't be more excited to trade in puffer coats and chunky boots for flats and flowy silhouettes. It's the perfect time to ditch your neutrals for a brighter palette. The season is also jam-packed with social events like weddings, Easter, and festivals where you'll want to look your best. Amazon's Best-Selling Dresses chart is full of fresh and noteworthy pieces just begging for a spot in your closet—and some styles are already on major sale. We combed through 100 options to find the 10 most beautiful styles under $50 that are sure to inspire your spring wardrobe. Check out our picks below. Amoretu Flowy Tunic Dress Amazon This tunic dress's subtle ruched tiers and oversized shape give it a relaxed look—now we know why it's the current best-selling style. The warm-weather-appropriate piece is available in casual solids and bold patterns, and you can choose between long and short sleeves. BUY IT: Starting at $31.99 (orig. $43); amazon.com PrettyGarden Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon One can never have too many maxi dresses. PrettyGarden's polished staple features a wrap design that's feminine and flattering. Reviewers say they get "so many compliments" when wearing this frock. You can grab it in various gorgeous floral prints as well. BUY IT: Starting at $38.69 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Merokeety Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon Merokeety's t-shirt dress will quickly become one of your favorite pieces in your closet with its laid-back aesthetic. One shopper commented that it was "light enough" for wearing during those "deep South humid temps." Team it up with the right accessories to give it some extra edge or make it look impressively chic. BUY IT: $33.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Cosonsen Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon Look no further because your flouncy spring showstopper is right here. You'll quickly become enamored by the ruffled hem. Still, this design comes in short-sleeve and long-sleeve variations, as well as 16 spring-ready motifs. "It was modest and comfortable while still giving that flirty classy look," one five-star reviewer noted. BUY IT: $40.99 (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Zesica Smocked Tiered Midi Dress Amazon Playful mini dresses are on the rise, and this flowy design from Zesica is the grab-and-go piece that will work from dawn to dusk. The empire waist and tiered detailing render this garment figure-skimming, not boxy. Bonus: It's also got roomy pockets. BUY IT: $41.99 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Zesica Square Neck Maxi Dress Amazon When you imagine the quintessential spring ensemble, it looks a little something like this Zesica square neck maxi style. The ruffled hem and decorative bow straps add a sweet touch. Shoppers adore the design so much they're snapping them up in multiple colors. BUY IT: $39.67 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com Anrabess Long Sleeveless Maxi Dress Amazon This simple maxi dress is the perfect starting point for your closet. It's available in 38 colors, from floral patterns to ombre hues. You'll even find two hidden pockets on each side, making it ideal for bringing along on a mini-break that calls for a lot of walking and sightseeing. BUY IT: $35.99 (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Weaczzy V-Neck Floral Party Dress Amazon If you're looking for an everyday dress, then Weaczzy's short-sleeved, A-line piece might be exactly what you need. It will look just as lovely tucked under a tailored blazer or jacket as it will when worn on its own. One Amazon customer dubbed it "a great travel dress" because of its comfortable design. BUY IT: $30.39 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com BTFBM Wrap Midi Dress Amazon Let's call this midi dress the main event—the charming mock-wrap detail pairs perfectly with the frilly sleeves. Many shoppers have deemed it the optimal style for the spring wedding season. However, you might have trouble choosing between the 32 shades. BUY IT: $37.79 with coupon (orig. $41.99); amazon.com Guberry Sleeveless Tank Dress Amazon The options are endless with Guberry's sleeveless tank dress. You can pick from tropical leafy prints to boho chic patterns, and more. "Leaving on a tropical vacation soon and needed something that could serve as a night out in the restaurant or just for a day outfit, and these fit the bill perfectly," a shopper raved. BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com