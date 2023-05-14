Home These 10 Amazon Outdoor Lighting Best-Sellers Are All Under $40 Just In Time For Summer Entertaining Shop solar-powered flood lights, lanterns, torches, and more. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on May 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon The summer season means relaxing in the backyard and hosting outdoor gatherings that last long past sundown. If you want to stay outside even after the sun sets and still be able to see your space, outdoor lighting is a must. Plus, it’s not only useful for the warmer months—but having lighting outside also makes it so much easier to get from your car to the house or see your dog in the yard at night year-round. Not to mention, ample lighting transforms a mundane space into a welcoming oasis. Check out these 10 Amazon best-selling outdoor lighting picks below. We’ve included decorative options as well as security lights for every part of the yard, from deck to pathway lighting. And everything is $40 and under. Amazon Tonulax Solar Garden Lights These garden lights will turn your yard into a magical oasis. The flexible iron stems allow the warm white lights to sway with the wind to look like fireflies. They’re solar-powered and waterproof with a sealed battery compartment that can withstand any weather. One reviewer commented that the lights are “pretty and add a little whimsical light to the yard.” BUY IT: $21.98 (orig. $26.98); amazon.com Amazon Tuffenough Solar Motion-Activated Outdoor Lights These wireless solar-powered lights are waterproof and come with a remote control to easily change the setting from motion-activated to constant light. The lights have wide-angle, adjustable heads that cover more ground with fewer lights. “[I] was only expecting these lights to light up half of my backyard, but lo and behold, they lit up the whole backyard,” said one five-star reviewer. BUY IT: $38.58 with coupon (orig. $53.83); amazon.com Amazon Aootek Solar Lights Amazon shoppers have awarded these lights more than 28,200 perfect ratings. They’re designed to be waterproof, heat-resistant, and frost-resistant to handle any kind of weather. You can choose from three modes depending on how you plan to use your lights: motion-activated, constant light, and smart brightness mode, which keeps the light on all night and brightens when it detects movement. The LED lights also have reflectors that maintain the amount of light given off to conserve energy. BUY IT: $25.39 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Rayolon Solar Ground Lights In-ground lights like these are useful for lighting up walkways. The disk design lies flat on the ground, making them ideal if you don’t want lights sticking up out of your yard. The top of the disk is made of durable stainless steel with a waterproof ring to prevent damage from the elements, and the solar-powered LED lights stay on for up to 10 hours when fully charged. BUY IT: $29.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Amazon Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights These adorable outdoor lights look like mini lanterns and give off a unique starburst shadow on the ground. They couldn’t be easier to install—just stick the stake into soft ground, and you’re good to go. Amazon customers have awarded the lights more than 9,600 five-star ratings, saying, “They give off a nice soft glow.” BUY IT: $30.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Solpex Solar Deck Lights Looking for chic, subtle outdoor lighting? Try this 16-pack of deck lights that shoppers say produce a “nice ambiance at night.” They charge in just five hours on a sunny day, and the small size is useful for illuminating porches, balconies, stairs, fences, and even the edge of a pool. BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com Amazon Kurifier Flame Torches Get the look of real torches without the fire hazard with these mini lights that feature a flame design. The solar-powered, waterproof lights have garnered more than 5,200 perfect ratings on Amazon. According to one reviewer, “The flickering effect is really nice and does mimic a flame.” BUY IT: $29.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Incx Solar Ground Lights These solar-powered lights are available in warm and cold white options. The waterproof outdoor lights are easy to install by simply pushing the stake into the ground. Since the lights lay flat on the ground, you don’t have to worry about knocking them over. Shoppers even say that they’re durable enough to hold up to a lawn mower. BUY IT: $29.99 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Nupostai Color Changing Solar Pathway Lights Bring some color to your yard with these vibrant solar-powered lights. They have a warm white mode and a color-changing mode, and the lampshade casts a sunflower-shaped shadow on the ground. You can even adjust the height of the stake to make the shadow appear smaller or larger. They have received more than 3,600 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying that the shadow is "stunning." BUY IT: $39.99 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com Amazon Baxia Technology Wireless Security Motion Sensor Outdoor Lights Amazon reviewers are so impressed with these security lights that they've given them more than 21,400 perfect ratings. The lights take up to eight hours to charge in the daylight and work for up to 12 hours with a full battery. They're durable enough to withstand extreme weather, from rain to wind to snow. BUY IT: $15 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com