The 8 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Owners

If you can’t stand running the vacuum cleaner around your house in order to keep your home free of pet hair, dust, and debris, there’s a high-tech solution. Allow us to introduce you to robot vacuums: Yes, they sound like something out of an episode of The Jetsons, but robotic vacuum cleaners are real, and they’re game-changing for pet owners.

These futuristic floor cleaners are cordless and powered by charging stations. On a full charge, most can run for well over an hour, sucking up allergens, dust mites, and fur with ease as they travel from room to room. To that end, many robot vacuums also feature technology that allows them to learn your home’s floor plan and avoid obstacles or drops as they clean. Some are even smart enough to travel back to their charging port when their batteries drop below a certain level.

Whether you’re looking for the best robot vacuum for thick carpeting, tight corners, or a limited budget, there’s a device that’s just right for you. Ahead, learn more about eight of the best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair you can order online today.

Best Overall: iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum cleaner from iRobot cleans all kinds of floor types, from hardwood to shag carpeting, and it has sensors to prevent the device from falling down stairs. It runs for 75 minutes on a full charge and can connect to an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant to make vacuuming as easy as possible, even when you have furry pets leaving hair behind constantly. In fact, it was engineered specifically to pick up pet hair, and hundreds of Wayfair shoppers confirm it gets the job done. “Best money [I’ve] ever spent! I have four dogs and this keeps my floors perfect,” one reviewer wrote.

Buy It: $500 (orig. $700); wayfair.com

Best for Hard Floor Surfaces: Bobsweep Pet Hair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Not only does this robotic floor cleaner vacuum up pet hair with ease, but it also doubles as a mop thanks to attachable pads. After charging for five hours, it can continuously clean for 75 minutes. It’s racked up over 1,300 five-star reviews on Wayfair from shoppers who say it helps clean up cat and dog hair as well as typical dust and debris. However, if you have thick shag carpeting or rugs, this may not be the best vacuum for you—it’s ideal for hardwood, tile, marble floors, and thin carpet.

Buy It: $213 (orig. $669); wayfair.com

Best Low-Maintenance: Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Vacuum R101AE

Thanks to a bagless base that empties itself, this smart vacuum cleaner can hold up to 30 days’ worth of dirt and hair before you’ll need to clean it out. That means you only have to think about vacuuming the floors for a few minutes about once a month! Designed for pet owners, it has a powerful suction that works on carpets and hard floor surfaces. It cleans row by row and navigates itself into different rooms on its own. One reviewer with two dogs, a cat, and thick pile carpet wrote: “This vacuum is wonderful!”

Buy It: $450 (orig. $600); bedbathandbeyond.com

Most Versatile: Coral One 2-in-1 Robot and Handheld Vacuum in Pearl

The first of its kind, this two-in-one device is a robotic vacuum cleaner that can transition into a handheld vacuum cleaner to reach tight spaces in your house or car. It has powerful filters that trap and remove allergens and particles, and it can run for 90 minutes on a full charge. You can use it on tile, hardwood floors, or carpet, and you can set up its cleaning schedule so you don’t even have to think about turning it on. Customers say it’s incredibly powerful and great for busy parents and pet owners.

Buy It: $700; bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Budget: ILife V5s Pro 2-in-1 Mopping Bagless Robotic Vacuum

While this bagless robotic vacuum still costs nearly $200, it’s relatively inexpensive considering all of the high-tech features it offers. Ideal for thin carpets, tile, and hardwood floors, this smart floor cleaner can function both as a vacuum and as a mop. It has special technology to pick up pet hair with ease, detects obstacles and stairs with the help of infrared sensors, and comes with mop pads to deep-clean bigger messes. One Wayfair shopper with two dogs and two children said, “I love this vacuum… I have [it] clean a different room each day, and I am shocked each time I empty the dust and dog hair in the trash.”

Buy It: $170 (orig. $180); wayfair.com

Best Alexa-Compatible: Shark Ion Robot Vacuum R87, Wi-Fi Connected, Voice Control with Alexa

Many robot vacuum cleaners function through applications on your smartphone, but not all of them are Alexa-compatible. The Shark Ion vacuum works with Alexa’s voice control features so you can easily communicate with the smart device even if your hands are full or you can’t find your phone. It can sense obstacles in its path and avoid drops near stairs and ledges. Plus, it has powerful suction capabilities designed with pets in mind. “My furry one sheds nonstop. A daily scheduled vacuuming does the trick,” a Bed Bath & Beyond reviewer wrote. “Even my air filtration systems don’t have pet hair on the air intake plates like before.”

Buy It: $260 (org. $330); bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Remote-Controlled: Bobsweep Bobi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

If you’d rather not fuss with smartphone apps and voice control technology, keep things simple with this remote-controlled robotic vacuum cleaner. It sweeps, vacuums, and mops in a grid pattern across your floors and automatically plugs into its charging station when its battery goes below 15 percent. For easy cleaning, it comes with a washable dustbin that you can submerge in water between uses. Reviewers say it works great, even for those with large dogs.

Buy It: $330; bedbathandbeyond.com

Best for Cleaning Corners: Neato Botvac D6 Connected App-Controlled Robot Vacuum

With a unique shape, the Neato Botvac robot vacuum cleans walls and corners as it roams from hard floor surfaces to carpet. It also has an impressive run time of 120 minutes on a full charge and picks up 99 percent of dust mites and allergens. The vacuum cleaner memorizes your home’s layout to avoid obstacles and efficiently clean. Plus, it’s compatible with Apple and Android devices, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Hundreds of positive reviews prove it works well on a variety of floor surfaces and is powerful enough to pick up after pets.

Buy It: $700; bedbathandbeyond.com