What makes a sunny day even better? Extra shade from a pop-up canopy. You can use pop-up canopies for tailgating, beach days, camping, or backyard entertaining. Plus, there are different types of pop-up canopies with various features that go beyond providing shade. “Some pop-up canopies have additional features to enhance wind resistance, such as wind vents or leg weights,” says Saskia Boogman, the Director of Social and Content for Kampgrounds of America.

Although this pop-up canopy is great for holding more people, it doesn’t have any protection from bugs. A few of our canopy picks have mesh screens to repel bugs, but this one only offers shade, sun, and rain protection from the top.

If you’re looking for a canopy that’s a bit larger than average, check out the Core Equipment Instant Canopy, which measures 13 x 13 feet. It has a durable water-resistant 150D Oxford fabric cover and steel frames, and offers 50+ UV protection. Plus, the double vents help improve airflow and keep it stable during windy conditions. The frame and fabric top comes with a wheeled carrying bag, stakes, and ropes.

To set up this canopy, spread the steel frame. Then, under the canopy tent, push up on the reinforcement center pole. You can adjust the height of the canopy by pushing the buttons on the canopy legs. It’s not a super durable pick though, so it’s not a good choice for camping, rain, or heavy winds.

This canopy is great for those who want something more space efficient and less bulky. It comes with a canopy fabric top, steel frame, and storage bag. The canopy fabric top is made of polyester, which will block the sunlight and provide shade against the sun—but it doesn’t have UV protection. The storage bag does not have wheels, but this item isn’t too heavy at 26 pounds. You can also attach sidewalls to this canopy, but you’ll have to buy those separately.

There’s no UV protection and the canopy may not be as durable as some of our other picks.

A downside of this pick is that it won’t fit on your trunk if you have double doors, side doors, or a tire on the back. This is because the tailgating canopy is meant to hang over a trunk door that opens up, not to the side. If your car trunk does open up, but you have a tire on the back, the tailgate canopy may not spread correctly, and you probably won’t be able to attach the canopy tent.

This pop-up canopy is the most unique out of all our picks. It's the perfect addition to any tailgating event because it easily attaches to your car’s trunk. It is light, weighing only 2.53 pounds, and is water- and UV-resistant. Tailgating can sometimes be uncomfortable because of the heat, but this canopy provides shade and ventilation through its mesh screen. You can even let down the canopy’s solid cover for privacy, and to prevent bugs from getting in your car. This tailgating pop-up canopy comes with a tailgate tent, two ground stakes, four guylines, and a storage and carrying bag.

It won’t fit on trunks with double doors, side doors, or trunks that have tires on the back of the car.

The only downside of this pop-up canopy is that its unusual shape means that it’s hard to find a tarp to put on the ground, if needed. And, while the top of the canopy is great for water absorption, the mesh sides may not be suitable for heavy rain.

Weighing only 21.5 pounds, this canopy is a fantastic option for campers who may need to trek to their camping spot. It is specifically designed to fit compactly in a car, measuring 54 inches in length and 7.8 inches in width. When set up, it can fit up to six people, plus has bug-proof mesh walls to keep bugs out. The mesh sides of the canopy also let air circulate easily, so you will feel comfortable and cool when the canopy is zipped up. One difference between this canopy versus our other canopy picks is that the frame and poles are made of fiberglass, not steel. The fiberglass allows the poles of the canopy to be more flexible (according to the seller).

It has an unusual shape that makes it hard to find a corresponding tarp to put on the ground under it.

To set up the canopy, all you need to do is open the metal frame, push up on the button at the center of the canopy, and lift and pull the frame legs to your desired height. Since you only lift and pull the legs of the canopy, you don’t need to worry about your fingers being pinched. There are no push pins or other tools you need to set up the canopy, although it does come with guy ropes, spikes, and weight bags.

This pop-up canopy has a unique design to ensure maximum protection from water. The fabric has UPF 50+ protection and keeps you drier by preventing water from pooling on the top of the canopy. But, it is not suitable for strong, severe weather or winds. It will keep you dry against sprinkling or light rain but is not meant for storms (most canopies are not).

The only downside of this canopy is its weight. At over 68 pounds, it is our heaviest pick. The setup and takedown process is simple and quick, but transporting the canopy may be difficult. It does come with a wheeled bag, but you would still need to carry it when putting it in or out of your car or if a surface isn’t suitable for wheels.

This water-resistant canopy will not just keep you dry, but it will also provide extensive shade with its convenient (and removable) side panels. Plus, it stands out from others because it can be set at three different heights, making it very customizable to your needs. This canopy comes with a variety of materials, like ropes, four stakes, and four sandbags. The sandbags are optional unless you want extra durability and stability. They are easy to transport and carry, with each sandbag being only 2.38 pounds.

It comes with a fabric covering, folding frame, wheeled transport bag, zipper rules, sure-grip handles, and a spike kit. The fabric covering is not only water-, mildew-, and UV-ray-resistant, but it also meets fire resistance requirements, making it a good option for tailgating. The only issue with this canopy is the take-down process, which can result in finger-pinching if you’re not careful. Also, it’s definitely tricky to get it back inside the carrying case.

The E-Z Up Dome Canopy is specifically designed for handling wind, thanks to wind vents and flexible fiber rods to keep the canopy in place. Most pop-up canopies have flat tops, but this one has a dome covering, which is great if you want extra height.

This canopy resists water, insects and bugs, and harsh UV rays. It comes with stakes, guy ropes, and a carrying bag, and it doesn’t require any tools for setup. Since it is our most expensive pick, we hoped there would be more color options. Alas, the only color available is brown and beige. So, if you don’t mind the color and want to splurge a bit, this is the ideal pop-up canopy.

Our best splurge pick is for those who love glamping or want to spruce up their backyards. You can easily fit up to eight people comfortably in this canopy, and it has mesh windows for bug protection and extra privacy. It also comes with six wind cloths, which are made to resist strong winds and harsh weather. Putting up a wind cloth is optional, but it’s a great feature just in case you experience some unexpected weather.

Taking the canopy down requires removing the fabric, guy ropes and hooks, adjusting the frame legs, and then closing the canopy. Since you need to adjust the frame legs, setting up and taking down the canopy may take longer than it would with some of our other picks. This canopy comes with a transportation bag, so your canopy is covered and secure until you’re ready to use it again. Similar to our best overall pick, this canopy is water-resistant and has UPF 50+ sun protection.

The canopy comes with guy ropes and hooks that will keep the canopy in place against winds or strong weather. Plus, the supportive bottom of the frame is strong, too, and made out of metal.

The Best Choice Products Pop-Up Canopy is perfect for those who want space. With a length and width of 10 feet, this pop-up canopy is great if you’re using the canopy for a group or a get-together at your house. This is also a great canopy for those who want more customization, as it comes in a variety of colors (and even an American flag pattern).

The Quictent Pop-Up Canopy is also waterproof and provides protection from UV rays, since it has a UV coating. Its Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) is 50+, which is especially helpful if you use this canopy on the beach or camping in direct sunlight.

Along with 64 square feet of shading, this canopy includes a 360-degree velcro strap that connects the canopy cover and side walls, which prevents bugs from coming inside. Just be careful, though, because if you do not attach the velcro carefully, you may leave a gap. Luckily, you won’t have any gap issues with the side walls because each wall connects with zippers.

The Quictent Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Netting combines all the essentials you want in a pop-up canopy. First, it’s impressively stable due to its slant legs, which allow the canopy to hold up against harsh winds. Setup is easy and swift thanks to the integrated folding structure, quick-release buttons, and height adjustments. Finally, campers and outdoor lovers will especially enjoy the mesh screen netting, which prevents bugs from getting in while still allowing airflow.

The Bottom Line

Our best overall pick, the Quictent Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Netting, is durable, easy to set up, and comes with mesh netting and a sturdy 360-degree velcro strap to keep bugs out. Our best budget pick, the Best Choice Products Pop-Up Canopy, is a great inexpensive option that will protect you from water and harsh UV rays. Plus, you can customize it since it comes in various colors and patterns.

Tips for Choosing the Right Pop-Up Canopy

Size

When it comes to size, you’ll want to evaluate what you’re going to use the pop-up canopy for. If you’re looking for a canopy for your background, a more aesthetically pleasing canopy with netting is your best bet. If you’re looking for a canopy to take with you to tailgates or camping trips, you’ll want a classic 8 x 8 foot or 10 x 10 foot canopy that’s easy to set up and take down. And if you’re looking for a canopy for an event, go with something larger like the Core Equipment Instant Canopy, which measures 13 x 13 feet.

Material

Most pop-up canopies have a fabric canopy top and steel or fiberglass frame. You’ll see that canopies and tents use a measurement called Denier (D), which measures the weight of the individual threads. A higher Denier means that the fabric is thicker and more durable. When it comes to canopies, you should look for a fabric that is at least 150D—our best overall pick, the Quictent Pop-Up Canopy Tent with Netting, is made with 420D fabric.

If rain protection is important to you, you’ll also want to look for a polyurethane (PU) coating, which adds an extra layer of protection to the fabric. Just take note, though, that this coating will degrade over time, and it doesn’t make the fabric itself stronger. Some canopies come with waterproof ratings that are measured in mm—aka, the amount of water that the fabric can hold before it starts leaking. Ratings of 1500mm or higher are considered waterproof.

Some canopies also offer UV protection. This rating is called the Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF), which indicates how much the fabric can protect from UV radiation. A UPF rating of 50+ is considered the best, as it protects against 98 percent of UV rays.

Release Mechanism

The release mechanism of a pop-up canopy gives you insight into the difficulty of the setup and takedown process. All of our picks have fairly quick setup and takedown processes, but some are more straightforward. For example, our best waterproof pick, the Crown Shades One Push Pop-Up Canopy has a one-push lock, making setup and takedown easy. For this canopy, you don’t need to pull out any pins; all you do is pull or push a button.

Our picks with a pull pin as the release mechanism require more steps, since you need to pull all the pins before you can close the canopy. The release mechanism greatly indicates how much time you will spend setting up and taking down the canopy. All of our picks, though, have very straightforward directions.

Features

The features of a pop-up canopy will depend on what you’re using your canopy for. If you are taking your canopy to the beach or live in a rainy area, you will want a water-resistant pop-up canopy with vented tops, like the E-Z Up Dome Canopy. Or, if you are going on a hike and camping, you will want a canopy that is easy to transport and provides privacy, like the Ever Advanced Pop-Up Screen Tent.

Side walls are another feature to consider. Most canopies that come with sides are optional, so you can use them as needed, and are either solid or mesh. Mesh sides are better for airflow, but both options will help keep out bugs and rain.

Questions and Answers

What type of canopy is the sturdiest?

Saskia Boogman, the Director of Social and Content for Kampgrounds of America, says frame material, frame design, fabric quality, wind resistance, and ease of use contribute to a canopy’s sturdiness. Boogman recommends choosing canopies that have a frame created with durable materials, like steel or aluminum. She also notes that sturdy canopies will have features like “reinforced truss bars, cross-bracing, or additional support beams.” Wind resistance qualities will contribute to a canopy’s sturdiness, especially if the canopy has wind vents or leg weights.

Lastly, a canopy’s ease of use does actually contribute to its sturdiness. “While not directly related to sturdiness, a canopy that is easy to set up and take down properly can contribute to its overall stability,” said Boogman. “Ensure the canopy has a reliable locking mechanism and the setup instructions are clear and user-friendly.”

Although all these qualities contribute to a canopy’s sturdiness, Boogman says canopies do have limits when up against harsh weather. “It's always a good idea to use additional tie-downs or stakes to secure the canopy properly and take it down if the weather conditions become severe.”

Is a straight or slant leg canopy better?

Choosing between a straight or slant leg canopy may seem like an easy choice, but these two features serve different purposes. “Straight-leg canopies typically offer better stability and resistance to wind because of their vertical support,” says Boogman. Straight-leg canopies generally have more shade and take less time to set up.

In contrast, slant-leg canopies are more spacious and portable. “Portability and size are a significant advantage, as they are typically lighter and more compact than straight-leg canopies,” says Boogman. “They tend to take up less space and are suitable for smaller areas.”

What color canopy is best for sun protection?

Boogman says a darker canopy will provide more sun protection than a lighter-colored canopy. “It's important to note that regardless of the color, canopies labeled as ‘UV-resistant’ or ‘UPF-rated’ offer better sun protection,” says Boogman. “They are specifically designed to block harmful UV rays.”

