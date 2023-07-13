To determine the best linen sheets, we tested 15 different sets of sheets both in our Lab and in our homes over several months. Each set of sheets was evaluated on texture, quality, breathability, durability, and overall value. We also considered Fandino’s expert advice when curating this list.

The key to restful sleep is bedding. A mattress is only as good as the sheets on top of it, which directly graze the skin and help keep you comfortable throughout the night. Linen sheets are an investment, but they’re particularly well suited to hot Southern summers thanks to their breathability and moisture-wicking properties. However, not all linen sheets are made the same: “First, look at the vendor and their reputation,” suggests Luisa F Gil Fandino, a textile developer and assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Real linen sheets should also have a certain crispness to them, according to Fandino.

We found the sheets weren’t the softest we tested, but they were durable. They did well during the abrasion and stain tests, with no visible thinning or staining. After washing, they came out looking very wrinkled, more so than other linen sheets we tested. They weren’t the easiest to get on the bed, but once they were on, they stayed in place. They did well during the moisture-wicking test, with water dispersing evenly and drying quickly. Plus, they come with Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex and Fair Trade certifications.

Though things like fabric and durability are critical when investing in linen sheets, sometimes aesthetics can be just as important. You see your sheets every day, so you want to like how they look. These sheets come in over 20 different colors—from bright to neutral, so there’s something for everyone.

After washing, the stains we applied were not very visible, however, our abrasion testing caused a small hole to form. After one month, we still found the sheets to be comfortable, without any noticeable wear. They were warming, which is good for colder nights but not the best for the summer. After three months of testing, it was confirmed that they were super easy to put on the bed and they stayed in place throughout the night. These sheets may not be for people who get overheated at night, but if you want soft sheets that have a good texture, these are a great choice.

This sheet set offers another great blend of two cooling materials: The Cozy Earth sheets are made with linen and viscose from bamboo. Bamboo is extremely soft and sustainable, and blending it with linen almost guarantees a good night's sleep. The fabric is moisture-wicking, and Cozy Earth’s enhanced weave makes them longer lasting.

We found the sheets to be soft to the touch, and they stayed in place while we tossed and turned. They have a soft-washed finish and elastic on all sides of the fitted sheet. After washing, there were some loose threads, but they weren’t hard to detach. Despite the threads, the sheets held up well during the abrasion test with no tearing. After a month, we found that each wash made the sheets softer, and stains came out easily. Also, the color of the sheets never faded. We think the unique cotton and linen blend makes these a great set for people who are new to linen sheets. Just keep in mind that because they aren’t 100 percent linen, they aren’t as breathable as the other sheets on our list.

This set, part of the Southern Living Home Collection at Dillard’s , is made of a blend of linen and long-staple cotton. These sheets have excellent moisture-wicking abilities, better than plain cotton sheets. They also control body temperature while sleeping, so you won’t wake up in a sweat. And they’re the most affordable on our list.

The stonewashed linen sheets from The Citizenry are sustainably made and come in four sizes and 16 colorways. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Our one complaint is that the sheets didn’t allow for us as much airflow compared to the others we tested.

There was a slight change in color over time, but not much fabric was lost when sanded during our abrasion test. After multiple washes, the quality of the sheets remained the same—no loose threading, snags, or hard-to-remove stains. These sheets are thick, durable, and will last a long time.

Finding sheets that are durable and long-lasting will get you the most bang for your buck. Behind the strength and comfort of these French linen sheets is a certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex material woven in the oldest, family-run linen mill in Portugal. We were impressed with the consistency of the weave, construction, and color, and found the sheets to grow softer with each wash.

After three washes, the sheets were even softer than they were to start. They are a little oversized, even after washing, which makes it difficult to get a tight fit on the mattress. However, they did not move or slide up the corners of the mattress during the night. The pillowcases were also too large and didn't have an enclosure. The fabric has good moisture management, allowing the water to quickly dry during our wicking test. The sheets began to thin a bit over time, but the color stayed the same. Overall, these sheets are a great buy for the price, especially for those who are worried about linen’s reputation for being too scratchy.

Linen sheets are always going to be rougher than cotton. Still, it’s not impossible to find soft linen sheets. The Quince linen sheets are woven from 100 percent European flax with 19 color options to choose from. They’re also pre-washed and stay soft over time.

The set includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, with the option to add on a top sheet. And at less than $250 for a queen set, they’re a great value for stone-washed organic French linen sheets.

Compared to the other sheets we tested, these sheets felt heavy and made to last. Three months into testing, we determined them to be somewhat wrinkle prone, though this is common for linen sheets. Overall, the warmth and weight of these sheets are their best features.

We found the sheets to be soft right from the start, and they stayed on the bed well, too. Plus, they were extremely absorbent and breathable, despite their heavier weight. There was some piling and thinning after the abrasion test, as well as some slight discoloration after washing. However, stains came out easily in the wash.

Sometimes having heavy bedding is preferred. Like sleeping with a weighted blanket, the heaviness provides extra comfort, not to mention durability. The Sijo LuxeWeave linen sheets are made of Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)-certified organic flax fibers, which confirms there are no harmful chemicals or pesticides included.

This set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. There are neutral colors and patterns, as well as vibrant limited-edition options. These sheets are individually garment dyed, 100 percent linen, and Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified.

We found that the sheets were pretty rough to start out, but grew softer over time. The sheets stayed on the bed throughout the night, and they weren’t very prone to wrinkling, which is unique for linen.

These are the perfect all-season sheets, meaning you don’t have to constantly swap out sheet sets to match the weather. This is because they’re breathable, but offer insulation as needed. And this also makes them a better investment, as you’ll be able to get more use out of them.

The set includes one flat sheet, one deep fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The twin and twin XL sets include one pillowcase, but you have the option to purchase additional pillowcases for all sizes. However, these sheets—available in just white, ivory, and gray—offer the least amount of color variety among those on our list.

There was some slight discoloration after washing, and we noticed quite a bit of lint shedding from the sheets one month in. Though this is common with linen, it’s something to keep in mind.

Living in the South means hot days and what can feel like even hotter nights. Fortunately, these Saatva linen sheets are made for summer. After three months, we found the sheets to get softer with each wash, and they consistently kept us cool while sleeping. Plus, they’re safe for sensitive skin because of their hypoallergenic and antimicrobial properties.

The sheets are machine washable, but it is recommended you use a gentle or delicate setting. After washing, we found the sheets to remain soft without any discoloration. Stains also come out very easily in the wash. However, even after washing, there was some excess fabric that made the sheets a bit too large for the proper mattress size. And at 185 grams per square meter (GSM), they are also on the heavier side for linen sheets, so while they are still breathable, you will feel the weight of them. If buying organic textiles is a priority, these sheets may be well worth the price tag.

Not only are these sheets organic, but they also use low-impact dyes, which are great for sensitive skin. On top of that, they’re naturally insulating, making them a great temperature-regulating option. Plus, the full elastic hem makes it easy to slip on your bed without the sheets slipping off throughout the night.

The Bokser sheet set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. There’s a back envelope closure on the pillowcases and the fitted sheets fit up to a 16-inch mattress. Plus, the full elastic hem makes it a breeze to put the sheets on the bed and keep them in place. If you have an earth-toned home, you’ll love the variety of colors these sheets come in—clay, moss, and slate are just a few of the color choices available.

All-linen sheets are going to cost you a pretty penny no matter what, but the garment-washed Bokser sheets are less expensive than most, yet they outperformed higher-priced options. Not only did the softness of these sheets hold up after washing, but so did the color. Although, the fitted sheet did show some pilling over time, mostly in the areas that are laid on the most.

This set from Parachute comes with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, and in the case that you’re pro-top sheet , you can purchase one for an additional fee. All the pillowcases have a back envelope closure, which is a signature for the brand. There’s a variety of classic and seasonal colors to choose from, so you can perfectly match your bedroom decor. Plus, they come certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex , meaning they’ve been third-party tested for harmful substances. Just keep in mind that like most linen sheets, they will become very wrinkled if not taken out of the dryer and folded quickly.

Parachute’s linen sheets had the best moisture management of all the sheets we tested. What’s more, their light and airy weight allowed for plenty of airflow. And after three months of use, we found that these sheets always stay on the bed without budging. Plus, the color of the sheets stayed the same after washing, and stains were easily managed and mostly removed with one wash.

Our top pick is the Parachute Linen Sheet Set because the sheets are super breathable and have a luxurious feel. Plus, the texture only improves with time. If you still want to invest in linen sheets but you’re on a budget, we recommend the Bokser Home 100% French Linen Sheet Set. These sheets are soft and durable, and you can't beat the price for the quality.

Our Testing Process

To find the best sheets on the market, we tested 15 different linen sheets in our Lab. We brought the top performers home and provided updated insights as to how well they held up after one and three months of use.

During our Lab tests, we started with a pre-wash inspection of the texture and quality of the sheets. Any loose threads, snags, and other imperfections were documented. We then applied three staining agents—coffee, oil, and foundation. After applying the stains to the sheets, we washed and dried them to see how well the stains were removed after each wash. After this, there was another quality inspection, comparing the washed sheets to the unwashed pillowcases. Again, imperfections such as discoloration and uneven threads were documented. The sheets were also measured to document any shrinkage that may have occurred.

We tested the breathability of the sheets by examining their airflow. To test the airflow, we used sandbags to hold down the sheets while we placed them 4 feet in front of a boxed fan. Then the fan was turned on to a low setting while the sheets were placed in between us and the fan. We then documented the amount of air that came through the sheets. To test the moisture-wicking ability of the sheets, we applied a drop of water on the sheets with a dropper and recorded how quickly it expanded. (When drops of water expand quickly, this indicates good moisture management.)

Finally, we tested the fit of the sheets, noting how easy they were to put on the mattress. We also noted if the fitted sheet came off the bed after tossing and turning. To test for durability, we used a sanding block and swiped the underside of the flat sheets 50 times. We then reported any abraded areas and compared them to the parts of the sheets that weren’t sanded. Finally, testers brought home the top performing sheets and observed how well they held up over time, providing insights after one and three months of regular use.

Tips for Choosing the Right Linen Sheets

Material

Linen itself is made of flax, which comes from the stem of plants. It is processed into fibers to make sheets. The linen sheets on our list are mostly made from European flax, most commonly French and Belgian flax. The special climate conditions, including the rich soil, allow flax to produce extremely long fibers. The strength of the flax makes the products long-lasting. There are many benefits to purchasing linen over other fabrics. Linen is cooling and hypoallergenic so it's safe for sensitive skin. Many linen fabrics are also sustainable. You can also find linen blended with other materials, such as cotton or bamboo. This helps to give linen some of the more desirable traits of these materials, such as their softness. However, linen blends do tend to be less breathable than 100 percent linen sheets.

Certifications

Many textile manufacturers undergo voluntary third-party testing to uphold certain safety or environmental standards. There are four certifications featured on our list: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, Made Safe, Fair Trade certification, and Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). “The Oeko-Tex certification is pretty reliable when it comes to home textiles,” says Luisa F Gil Fandino, a textile developer and assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin. Here’s a quick breakdown of what each certification indicates:

Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex: This certification is given when textiles are tested for harmful substances. Everything from threads to fabrics are tested. Substances like formaldehyde and nickel are prohibited.

Made Safe: The Made With Safe Ingredients, or Made Safe Certification, is given after products are tested and found to be without hazardous substances. Companies send in a list of detailed ingredient information and then everything is put through a screening process. Not only does the certification mean it's safe for people, but it also means it's safe for ecosystems. Human, terrestrial, and aquatic toxicity are also examined during the screenings.

Fair Trade: The Fair Trade Certification promises to recognize safe working conditions, environmental protection, sustainable livelihoods, and community development funds. There are multiple standards including factory production and trade that can be certified. The Fair Trade's sustainable development goals, which they call their SDGs, feature responsible consumption and production. They also focus on worker welfare and the environment.

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS): This standard defines requirements for organic textiles, from harvesting raw materials to manufacturing and labeling.

Weight

Unlike other types of sheets, which tend to focus on thread count, linen sheets are more commonly measured by their weight in grams per square meter (GSM). The higher the GSM, the denser the fabric. The linen sheets on our list range from 145 GSM to 185 GSM. Sheets with a lower GSM will be more lightweight and breathable, while sheets with a higher GSM will be heavier and more durable. Be sure to consider whether you want to use your linen sheets year-round or swap it out with the seasons, as this will affect how heavy you’ll want your sheets to be.

Feel

The feel of sheets can be the most important deciding factor when purchasing. You want to be comfortable when sleeping, and the feel of nice sheets at night can make all the difference. Good quality linen sheets will get softer over time. They’re also breathable and have a rich texture. Just keep in mind that if you’re accustomed to the crispness of percale sheets or smooth feel of sateen sheets, then linen might feel a little rough against your skin. They also tend to have a more relaxed, lived-in feel that is prone to wrinkling.

More Linen Sheets to Consider

Banana Republic Washed Linen-Cotton Sheet Set: These sheets are thick while still being soft and very durable. But without labels they weren’t easy to put on the bed, and they weren’t very breathable.



Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set: Another great linen-bamboo blend, these sheets are lightweight and stretchy, which makes it easy to put them on the bed. They were also breathable and soft, thanks to their unique blend of linen and bamboo. However, we found multiple loose threads along the seam, which makes us doubt their long-term durability.

Questions and Answers

What is the best type of linen?

The best type of linen for bedding, according to Fandino, is thick enough to withstand constant laundering, yet finished for maximum softness. “For something like a coverlet or duvet cover I would prefer more of a canvas, breathable yet comfortable weight,” says Fandino. In her opinion, Belgian linen is the best of the best. The Saatva Linen Sheets are the most breathable sheets on our list, and they are made of 100 percent Belgian linen. The high-quality Belgian flax makes the sheets more durable and allows them to grow softer over time.

How can you tell if sheets are 100% linen?

Linen sheets can be an investment, that’s why we’ve made this list to help you choose which sheets are right for you. If you plan on buying 100 percent linen sheets, you want them to be high quality and authentic. Fandino says real linen will have a crispness to it. The yarn also varies in thickness, which is why sometimes you can see strokes in the fabric. Washing and wearing well overtime, as well as a moisture-wicking test, can help to determine the quality of linen. Real linen will get softer after each wash and absorb water quickly. Be sure to consider the brand reputation and certifications to ensure you are getting the real thing.

How long do linen sheets last?

Most linen sheets are expected to last around three years, or even longer if you take care of them. “Linen sheets will last depending on the care,” Fandino says. “Depending on the quality of the fiber they can start ripping in the corner seams after a couple of years.” She recommends line-drying the sheets for longevity.

How much do linen sheets cost?

Linen sheets vary in price. According to Fandino, good linen sheets can cost anywhere from $200 to $600, which falls right in line with the sheets on our list. Each sheet set has different qualities, so that’s why it’s important to look at all of the product details to determine which sheets are right for you.

Why Trust Southern Living

This article was written by EnJanae’ Taylor, contributing commerce writer for Southern Living who has written shoppable content for various publications for over three years. To discover the best linen sheets on the market, we tested 15 sheet sets in our Lab and at home, evaluating them based on texture, quality, breathability, durability, and overall value. For expert insight, EnJanae’ spoke to Luisa F Gil Fandino, a textile developer and assistant professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

