Taking these insights into account, we rounded up a list of the best gifts for every woman in your life, from the fitness fanatic to the fashionista, the avid home cook to the outdoors enthusiast (and yes, even the woman who already seems to have it all). We’ve integrated many Southern brands and makers into our list, and, because we're firm believers that a great gift doesn’t have to break the bank, you’ll find dozens of gifts on our list that fall under $50.

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, wife, daughter, sister, best friend, coworker, or any other leading lady in your life, start by thinking about her hobbies and interests. “I think the most thoughtful and meaningful gifts are ones that perfectly speak to the giftee,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy's trend expert. “If you’re not sure where to start, consider unique and well-crafted items that match back to her interests and hobbies.”

Shopping for women—whether that be for celebrating holidays, birthdays, or milestones—is all about finding a gift that she really wants but may not buy for herself. “All good etiquette, including gift-giving etiquette, starts with being observant of others,” says North Carolina-based etiquette instructor Sydney Dunn. “Pay attention to the people around you and try to choose gifts that will make their lives easier or more lovely.”

Lunya Washable Silk Set Lunya View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Silk pajamas are a prime example of something she probably really wants but may not feel justified in buying for herself. This thermoregulating, mulberry silk pajama set is key to a great night’s sleep during hot Southern summers, not to mention buttery soft against the skin. The flowy petal back allows for plenty of airflow, while the petal shorts have waistband grippers that stay put no matter how much tossing and turning she does. And don’t be deterred by the upkeep of silk—these pajamas can go in the washing machine. Price at time of publish: $188

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target For the teen or college student in your life—or anyone you know who never misses a chance to capture the moment—this instant camera makes a thoughtful gift. The Instax Mini 12 features helpful features such as automatic flash control, close-up mode, and even a selfie mirror to be sure she’s in frame. She can even scan her physical Instax photos using the Instax Up! app on her phone to create shareable, digital photos. Choose from five pastel colors, including blue, mint, pink, lilac, and white. Price at time of publish: $80

Bala Bangles 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales Wearing these weighted bangles on wrists or ankles makes it easy to fit in a workout from anywhere. Available in both 1- and 2-pound versions, Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to any movement—whether that’s running, walking, yoga, pilates, or just doing chores around the house. Each bangle is made with steel wrapped in silicone with hook and loop fasteners for a secure fit. The set of two bangles comes with a carrying case and is available in multiple colors. Price at time of publish: $55 for 2-pack

Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Instead of a sudden and jarring alarm tone, this alarm clock uses both light and natural sounds to simulate the sunrise and wake her up gently. The light will gradually brighten from 10 percent to 100 percent starting 30 minutes before her alarm setting time (although she can also shorten the process down to 20 or 10 minutes). It also offers dual alarms if she and her partner wake up at different times, as well as weekday and weekend options. In addition to an alarm clock, it can also function as a night light or bedside lamp—they can choose between many different color lights and brightness settings. Price at time of publish: $40

Skeem Match Cloche Anthropologie View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Ballard Designs This match cloche makes a great alternative to a candle—or even better, pair it with her favorite candle for a gift that’s both functional and beautiful. The hand-blown glass cloche comes filled with 120 matches and includes a strike-on-bottle flint sticker. It comes in two different sizes and several different colors, including violet, moss green, and sky blue. Price at time of publish: $38

Grace Personalized Custom Engraved Tag Necklace Etsy View On Etsy Etsy’s trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says “...we’re seeing shoppers gravitate towards handmade and personalization gifts when shopping for the special women in their lives.” Johnson likes this custom-made necklace for the fashionista on your list. It features a tag pendant that can be delicately engraved with initials, names, and/or important dates. Choose between horizontal and vertical engraving, as well as a variety of chain styles and lengths. The pendant is made from your choice of sterling silver, 18-karat gold vermeil, or rose gold vermeil, making it safe for those with metal allergies. Price at time of publish: From $52

Therabody Theragun Prime 4th Generation 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target This massage device delivers deep muscle treatment in a compact package. And with virtually no sound, the Theragun Prime won’t disturb others while she’s watching TV. Connect it to the Therabody app for guided routines specific to her needs. It comes with four different attachments, a protective carrying pouch, and a power adaptor. Price at time of publish: $299

Natasha Denona Bloom Face Glow Palette Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora This versatile face palette works with all skin tones and features a hydrating cream blush in fuchsia, a duo-chrome highlighting powder in coral, a glowy highlighting cream base in peach, and a cream-to-powder highlight in nude Champagne. Each shade can be worn alone on the eyes, lips, or cheeks or layered for a rosy, glowing complexion. Price at time of publish: $59

Oura Ring Gen3 4.2 Oura View On Best Buy View On Ouraring.com There are many different fitness trackers on the market, but few are as discreet and intelligent as the Oura Ring. It monitors sleep, activity, recovery, temperature trends, heart rate, stress, and more to provide her with daily scores for various health habits. She can sync her health data to a variety of apps, including Apple Health, Google Fit, Health Connect, and more. Plus, it has up to seven days of battery life and takes just 20-80 minutes to reach a full charge. It’s not cheap, but the Oura Ring Gen3 has the potential to impact just about every aspect of her life. Price at time of publish: From $299

Kate Spade New York Heart Of Gold Idiom Bangle Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Katespade.com This understated bangle is a timeless piece she’ll wear often, and she’ll think of you each time she sees the words “heart of gold” engraved on the inside. Plated with 12-karat gold, this bangle is made to last, and its slim design makes it great for stacking. Price at time of publish: $37

Nest New York Mini Rollerball Trio Kohl's View On Anthropologie View On Kohls.com View On Nestnewyork.com Gifting perfume can be a little risky given how personal fragrance is to each person. That’s why a fragrance discovery set makes a great gift—it allows the recipient to test out different fragrances before committing to a full-size bottle. This set of three mini roller balls features Nest’s best-selling eau de parfums: Indigo (warm and spicy with notes of bergamot), Wild Poppy (fruity floral), and Golden Nectar (floral gourmand). Price at time of publish: $25

Apple AirTag 4-Pack 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Know someone with a knack for losing things? AirTags can attach to phones, keys, purses, backpacks, bikes, and more. The tags instantly connect to her iPhone or iPad, allowing her to keep track of her belongings using the Find My app. From the app, she can see the current and last-known location of her AirTag, as well as play sounds, set up location notifications, rename the AirTag, and more. Apple even offers free personal engraving with a mix of emojis, initials, and numbers. Price at time of publish: $99 for 4-pack

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Laneige.com By now you’re probably familiar with Laneige’s best-selling lip mask, but if not, let us introduce you. This leave-on treatment from the Korean skincare brand delivers intense moisture while she sleeps with the help of nourishing ingredients like shea butter and vitamin C, so she’ll wake up with subtle, hydrated lips that will look great with or without lipstick. Choose from a number of different scents, including berry, gummy bear, mango, peppermint, vanilla, and more. Price at time of publish: $24

EcoRelax Gooseneck Electric Kettle Amazon View On Amazon In our experience, an electric kettle is one of those items you never think you need, but once you have one, you don’t know how you ever lived without it. The Ecorelax kettle has a gooseneck spout that provides a steady, drip-free flow that’s great for pour-over coffee and tea. But its applications don’t stop there—use it to quickly brew hot water for oats, instant noodles, and rice without turning on the stove or using the microwave. Price at time of publish: $40

Deep Leather U.S. Birth Flower Jewelry Travel Case Etsy View On Etsy According to Johnson, personalized travel gifts are one of the top-growing trends among shoppers this year: “Topping lists this year are birth flower travel cases—which we’ve seen spike 21,687 percent in searches—as sellers are taking the ever popular birth flower trend to the next level, making it the perfect holiday gift.” This personalized jewelry case from the Texas-based leather shop is small enough to slide into a purse or carry-on bag without taking up too much room. Choose a birth month and case color (you can even add your own design or logo by contacting the seller) for a truly custom gift. Price at time of publish: From $10

Ugg Women's Tasman Slipper 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com This indoor/outdoor slipper is comfortable enough to wear while lounging around the house yet durable enough to wear out and about. In fact, it features the same outsole as classic UGG boots, so it’s made to withstand the elements. The interior comes lined with plush sheepskin and upcycled wool with a suede exterior and an embroidered braid. The slip-on design means they’ll be her go-to shoes for everything from getting the mail to running errands to going out to dinner. They’re easy to style with a pair of jeans and a favorite sweater. Price at time of publish: $110

Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 4.8 Target View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Williams-Sonoma This internet-loved tumbler is something she’s sure to use day after day (we’re speaking from experience here). The 40-ounce capacity will help her reach her hydration goals with fewer refills, and the straw makes it easy to take small sips throughout the day. It also comes with a large, comfort-grip handle for easy carrying, as well as a narrow base that fits into standard car cup holders. Plus, the double-wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe. Choose from 20 different color options. Price at time of publish: $45

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Whether she’s always sharing killer playlists, likes to entertain on the go, or is an avid outdoorswomen, the WonderBoom 3 is sure to be her new sidekick. This portable speaker features 360-degree sound and is engineered to deliver full stereo audio, so it can be heard over the many sounds of nature. Plus, it features 14 hours of battery life and a wireless range of 131 feet, so they’re free to roam without losing connection. Price at time of publish: $100

Our Place Mini Always Pan Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Fromourplace.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue This 8.5-inch pan has more going on than meets the eye. It sautés, fries, bakes, sears, boils, braises, strains, serves, stores all in one pan and comes with a spatula that nests on the handle. As the mini version of the original Always Pan, it makes a great multifunctional piece of cookware for small kitchens, RVs, or college dorm rooms. Plus, the nonstick ceramic coating makes a good option for anyone looking to avoid traditional nonstick coatings. Price at time of publish: $115

Fellow Opus Conical Burr Grinder Fellow Products View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma View On Best Buy The right brew starts with the right grind size, which makes a grinder an essential tool in any barista’s arsenal. The Opus is like a luxury sports car among burr grinders, with 41+ precision settings, covering the full range of grind sizes for everything from pour-over to electric coffee makers to espresso. It also offers single-dose loading, so she can grind only what she needs and keep the rest of her beans fresh until next time. Price at time of publish: $195

Lodge USA Enamel 4.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Lodge USA View On Lodgecastiron.com While there are many enameled cast iron Dutch ovens on the market, Lodge’s USA Enamel Collection is the first of its kind to be made entirely in the U.S. “This is what I want for Christmas,” says Kimberly Holland, senior digital food editor. Designed and made in Tennessee, this Dutch oven comes in three different colors—red, white, and blue—a nod to the fact that it’s made in America. It features stainless handles, hardware, and a steel knob, as well as a domed, self-basting lid that locks in moisture. The glossy enamel finish makes it easy to move from the oven or stovetop straight to the table, and it’s designed to last for generations of family dinners. The 4.5-quart size is great for a family of four, but it’s also available in 3-, 6-, and 7.5-quart sizes. Price at time of publish: $260



Baloo Weighted Blanket 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Baloo View On Goop.com We’re big fans of this weighted blanket from Baloo Living that molds to the body yet still breathes well. Made from 100 percent cooling cotton both inside and out, the throw blanket offers 12 pounds of gentle compression. Plus, it’s entirely machine washable. Choose from several different calming colors, including white, sage, navy, and rose. Price at time of publish: $179

UrbanStems The Mae UrbanStems View On Urbanstems.com These pink and purple blooms come in a serene waterfall vase, evoking images of a lush English garden. The flowers and vase come complete with a box of Belgian Boys Butter Cookies for an added touch. If you order before 2 PM, UrbanStems offers next-day delivery to the lower 48 states, making this a great last-minute gift idea. Price at time of publish: $92

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon View On Lululemon The Everywhere Belt Bag gets its name because it can go with you everywhere, but we can’t help but point out that we’re seeing it everywhere now, too. This bag is popular for many reasons: its water-repellent fabric, adjustable strap that can be worn multiple ways, and just-right size for holding essentials. Now available in over a dozen color options and patterns, you’re sure to find one that reflects her sense of style. Price at time of publish: $38

Mejuri Bold Pearl Drop Earrings Mejuri View On Mejuri.com A classic pair of pearl earrings should be in every Southern woman's jewelry collection, although these drop earrings from Mejuri are not your Southern grandmother’s earrings. Neither too big or too small, these timeless earrings are suitable for everyday wear as well as formal events. They are made with freshwater pearls and gold vermeil (18-karat solid gold on sterling silver), so she’ll get the look of real gold without the price tag. Price at time of publish: $98

Paravel Cabana Tote Paravel View On Bloomingdales View On Tourparavel.com There’s a reason this best-selling tote bag has sold out seven times. Crafted from durable, spill-proof, and stain-repellent canvas made from recycled water bottles, this tote is made to give her years of use. It features a water-resistant lining, one zippered pocket, two interior slip pockets, vegan leather accents, a main zipper, and colorful striped straps. We highly recommend you personalize it with a monogram if you plan to give it as a gift. It’s large enough to fit most laptops, so it’s a great everyday commute bag, and of course, the nautical design lends itself well to the beach. Price at time of publish: $175

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Electric Heating Pad 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Belk.com If she suffers from aches and pains, a heating pad is a thoughtful way to show you care. Designed to provide temporary relief for muscle aches, stiff joints, arthritis pain, and menstrual cramps, Pure Enrichment’s PureRadiance Luxury Heating Pad heating pad features six different heat settings and a detachable LED controller. The faux-fur and embossed stitching adds an elegant touch that looks as good as it feels. She can even dampen the pad with a spray bottle for moist heat therapy. To clean, simply detach the LED control and machine wash. Price at time of publish: $40

Osea Malibu Bestsellers Body Care Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom For the woman in your life who loves to treat herself to a spa day or experiment with new skincare products, this four-piece discovery set comes with everything she needs. The Salts of the Earth Body Scrub buffs away roughness, and the Undaria Algae body oil and body butter deliver intense hydration, while the anti-aging body balm improves skins elasticity. The included vegan leather carrying case makes it easy to gift. Price at time of publish: $52

Cadence Build Your 6 4.7 Cadence View On Keepyourcadence.com Any jet setter could benefit from this set of magnetic travel containers. The set comes with six “Tiles,” each of which is available in a different color. You also have the option to select a label for specific toiletry items, such as shampoo or conditioner, so you can build out a set with exactly what she needs for her travels. Price at time of publish: $84

Firstleaf 3 Bottle Mixed Bundle Firstleaf View On Firstleaf.com The wine drinker on your list will be thrilled with this bundle of award-winning wines. It features a Cabernet Sauvignon from California, a Pinot Gris from Washington, and a red blend from Italy. Firstleaf includes a detailed flavor profile with each bottle, including tasting notes and pairing suggestions. And at just $20 per bottle, it’s an excellent value. Price at time of publish: $60

Bearaby Hugget Knot Pillow Bearby View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bearaby.com Use this weighted knot pillow to occupy anxious hands by squashing, hugging, or squeezing. Hand-knotted from a plant-based foam, the Hugget is designed to provide therapeutic sensory and stress relief. The medium size is just right for cuddling on the couch, while the large size is big enough to wrap herself around as she sleeps. It makes a great gift for the student approaching finals or anyone with a bit too much on their plate. Price at time of publish: From $79

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target If there’s one thing on which we can all agree, it’s that we love Dolly Parton. Songteller explores Dolly’s prolific song-writing career—as told in her own words—and takes readers behind the iconic lyrics. The pages are filled with previously unpublished images from her personal and business archives, and its size and beautifully illustrated cover makes it an excellent coffee table addition. Price at time of publish: $50

Maison Miru Celestial Crystal Nap Earrings Maison Miru View On Maisonmiru.com These earrings are designed to be lived in, with push-pin flat backs that don’t poke, even when she’s lying down. Plus, the push-pin mechanism keeps them super secure, no matter how active she is. The implant-grade titanium is safe for sensitive skin, and the 14-karat gold plating means they won’t tarnish when wet. The nap earrings come in a number of styles, but it’s hard to go wrong with a classic crystal stud. Price at time of publish: $80

Laifen Swift Hair Dryer 4.8 Laifen View On Amazon View On Laifentech.com This high-speed hair dryer is both faster and lighter than traditional hair dryers, meaning no more arm fatigue or hand strain. The brushless motor has a whisper-quiet operation, and the negative-ion technology eliminates frizz, so she can achieve a salon-quality blowout in mere minutes. Price at time of publish: $200

Maizie Clarke Custom Heirloom Recipe Oval Platter Maizie Clarke View On Maizieclarke.com This custom recipe platter from Louisville-based illustrator Maizie Clarke is the perfect way to commemorate a beloved family recipe. Simply upload a copy of your recipe for the front of the platter and a note in your handwriting (or maybe grandma’s handwriting) to add to the back. The result is a unique serving piece that’s both oven and dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $168

Bookshop Gift Card Bookshop View On Bookshop.org If she’s an avid reader, a Bookshop digital gift card is about the best thing you can get her. Every book purchased on the site financially supports independent, brick-and-mortar bookstores—the recipient can select from more than 1,800 bookstores or opt to contribute to the profit sharing pool that helps all stores. Price at time of publish: From $10

Leatherology Katy Small Saddle Crossbody Leatherology View On Leatherology.com This modern twist on a classic saddle bag is great for both everyday wear and dressier occasions. Made from genuine, full-grain leather with gold nickel hardware, the Katy has removable straps, allowing her to wear it as a crossbody, shoulder bag, or clutch. This bag makes an especially great gift because you can personalize it with the recipient’s initials—choose between either debossed or trapunto personalization, the former of which comes in multiple font sizes and colors. Price at time of publish: $175

Made by Mary Oval Customized Ring Made by Mary View On Madebymary.com Another personalized gift that she’ll get lots of use out of, the Made by Mary Oval Customized Ring can be stamped with either a hand-drawn birth flower or a single uppercase letter. Available in both silver and gold, this ring is subtle yet meaningful enough for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $56

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target The Owala FreeSip is having a moment, and while water bottle trends come and go, there’s no question that the FreeSip will give her years of use. It features an easy-to-sip spout, triple-layer insulation, and a push-button opening that locks shut when she’s done. Either hold it upright and sip using the built-in straw, or tilt it back to swig through the wide-mouth opening. Choose from over a dozen different vibrant colors. Price at time of publish: $33

Poppy & Pout Best of the Best 5-Pack Lip Balm Amazon View On Amazon View On Poppyandpout.com Poppy & Pout’s handmade lip balms have made Oprah’s Favorite Things list two years running, and this set of five includes only the greatest hits from the brand: Sweet Mint, Island Coconut, Pomegranate Peach, Wild Honey, and Orange Blossom. Not only do they smell divine, but they’re hand-poured in Idaho and made with natural ingredients and recyclable cardboard tubes. This set includes enough for her to keep at least one anywhere she might need it—in her car, purse, bathroom, office, and more. And the lip balms come in a ready-to-gift box with a flower child-inspired design. Price at time of publish: $40

Estelle Colored Glass Wine Stemware Nordstorm View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Luluandgeorgia.com Estelle Colored Glass founder Stephanie Summerson Hall named her luxury hand-blown glass brand after her grandmother, who loved visiting antique shops to look for new treasures in small, neighboring South Carolina towns. The brand’s heirloom-quality wine glasses are available in a variety of vibrant colors, much like the colored glass pieces that Hall’s grandmother used for Sunday dinners. Choose from blush pink, lavender, mint green, and more. Price at time of publish: $85

Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser Pura View On Pura.com The Pura 4 is not your average plug-in scent diffuser. The smart fragrance diffuser connects to her phone, where she can adjust fragrance intensity, set schedules, and more from the Pura app. It even reads the room’s temperature and adjusts according to her preferences for a more consistent, longer-lasting scent (up to 120 hours of scent per vial). The diffuser also offers smart-home integration, so she can control it using Amazon Alexa or Google Home. And the diffuser holds two scent vials at a time, so she can switch between the two based on her mood. Price at time of publish: $45

Courant Catch:3 Essentials Wireless Charging Tray Pottery Barn View On Amazon View On Pottery Barn View On Anthropologie Help her stay organized and keep her devices fully charged. The Catch:3 charger features a wireless charging pad on one side and a catch-all tray on the other for storing essentials like jewelry, keys, lip balm, and more. It’s great for bedside tables, entryways, desks, or anywhere she likes to keep essentials. Choose between linen and leather options, both of which come in multiple colors. Price at time of publish: From $100

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sommelier Wine Tool Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Wayfair For the self-proclaimed sommelier, this set includes everything she needs and more to enjoy her next bottle: a corkscrew, decanter, drop ring, and foil cutter. The decanter comes with both a stopper and an integrated spiral system that allows the wine to aerate during pouring. The drop ring comes with a magnetic ring that ensures a perfect fit on every bottle and catches any drips that occur while pouring. All parts come with a durable stainless steel construction. Price at time of publish: $120

Printique Photo Tiles Printique View On Printique.com We love these easy-to-hang photo tiles that will allow her to display her favorite photos without leaving behind any marks on the walls. The best part? The adhesive is re-stickable, so if she hangs them a bit crooked the first time or wants to try a different layout, she can simply pull the tiles off the wall and restick—they won’t remove paint or cause any damage. Choose any number of high-quality prints ranging from 8 x 8 inches all the way up to 16 x 20 inches. Price at time of publish: From $15 per print

Modern Sprout Glass Jar Grow Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Bespokepost.com View On Maisonette.com Whether she has a green thumb or not, these self-watering herb kits make it easy to grow fresh herbs at home. Choose from six different organic herbs, including basil, parsley, mint, rosemary, lavender, and cilantro. The indoor planter means she doesn’t need outdoor space to grow, just a sunny window. Price at time of publish: $20

Baggu Medium Nylon Crescent Bag BAGGU View On Baggu.com View On Urban Outfitters This editor-loved crossbody bag is both functional and stylish. Unlike most crossbody bags, this one features a crescent shape that offers enough space to carry more than just essentials. The adjustable strap means she can wear it crossbody or over the shoulder, and the two inner pockets help her keep things organized. The recycled nylon is extremely durable and makes it easy to wipe up spills. Choose from more than 10 different colors and patterns (we love the Pink Pistachio Pixel Gingham). Price at time of publish: $52

Uncommon Goods Custom Pet Sweater Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Surprise the dog or cat lady in your life with this custom piece that features her furry family members' faces knitted directly into a jacquard crewneck sweater. You also have the option to add names underneath the portraits in one of two fonts, and you’ll receive a proof before it goes to production. Although it comes with a hefty price tag, we’re sure this’ll be a gift she cherishes for years to come. Price at time of publish: $128

Weezie Towel Wrap Weezie View On Weezietowels.com This spa towel will free up her hands to do her hair, makeup, or treat herself to an at-home spa day. It comes with three snaps and an elastic back, so it stays secure as she moves. Plus, it comes with a roomy pocket for her phone and other necessities. Like all Weezie products, it comes with piping along the edges and can be customized with a monogram by the brand’s in-house embroidery experts in Atlanta. Price at time of publish: $88

Savannah Bee Company Book of Honey Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On IGourmet Savannah Bee Company is world famous not only for its specialty honeys, but also for its work to promote a healthy bee population. The Book of Honey—selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2021—features six 3-ounce jars of the brand’s most popular honeys, including Tupelo, Lavender, and Orange Blossom. The entire collection comes packaged in a fairy tale book gift box, which makes for an attractive gift you don’t even need to wrap. Price at time of publish: $45

Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Pickleball Crossbody Bag Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com For the woman who recently picked up pickleball, this crossbody bag has just enough room to carry her paddles, a handful of balls, and one or two essentials. The removable and adjustable twill strap makes it easy to carry hands free, while the front pocket is the perfect place for a phone or other small items. For a personalized touch, add an embroidered monogram. Price at time of publish: $119

Lake Pajamas Pima Robe Lake View On Lakepajamas.com Founded in Savannah in 2014, Lake Pajamas makes the softest pajamas and loungewear imaginable using high-quality materials. Made from 100 percent Pima cotton (sometimes called the cashmere of cotton), this robe is both soft and smooth, cozy and cooling. It features long sleeves, a sewn-in belt, and side pockets. Plus, it’s available in six different patterns, ranging from classic French blue stripes to floral designs. Price at time of publish: $136

Nécessaire The Body Wash 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora A luxury body wash makes a great gift, because it’s an elevated version of an essential item. The Nécessaire body wash features nourishing ingredients like niacinamide, oils, and gentle plant surfactants. Choose from three calming scents—eucalyptus, sandalwood, and bergamot—as well as a fragrance-free option. Price at time of publish: $25

Cratejoy My Garden Box Subscription Cratejoy View On Cratejoy.com Plant lovers will enjoy this subscription box, each of which includes live plants (both indoor and outdoor), instructions for planting and plant care, and everything else she needs for a successful gardening project. You can give her a single box or a subscription ranging from three to 12 months. Price at time of publish: $50 per box

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie The Nodpod is like a weighted blanket for your eyes. This super soft sleep mask not only shuts out light, but it also provides gentle pressure that, according to the brand, provides a feeling of relaxation within three minutes of putting it on. Plus, it’s machine washable and comes in a variety of fun colors. Price at time of publish: $34

Sydney Hale Co. Bergamot + Black Tea Candle Schoolhouse View On Anthropologie View On Schoolhouse.com View On Sydneyhaleco.com Handmade in Richmond, Virginia, Sydney Hale Co.’s Bergamot + Black Tea candle is an editor favorite. With notes of black tea leaves, bergamot, and orange, it’s a soothing yet complex scent that always leaves guests searching for the source. But the best part is, Sydney Hale Co. donates 10 percent of all profits toward animal rescue organizations and another 10 percent towards organizations that strengthen the Richmond community. Price at time of publish: $34

Patchology Serve Chilled Rosé All Day Eye Gels Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Especially when paired with a bottle of rosé, these playful yet hydrating eye gels make an excellent gift for any woman in your life. Formulated with antioxidant-rich resveratrol, strawberry extract, and hydrating hyaluronic acid, the gels are intended to give the undereyes a refresh. Patchology recommends keeping them chilled in the fridge before use. Price at time of publish: $15

The Loveless Cafe Favorite Fixins Gift Set The Loveless Cafe View On Lovelesscafe.com Nashville staple The Loveless Cafe offers a variety of gifts for a taste of the Music City. The Favorite Fixin’s gift set comes with everything she needs to recreate the cafe’s country charm at home, including waffle mix, biscuit mix, pure maple syrup, and a variety of preserves. Price at time of publish: From $46

Slip Silk 4-Pack Skinny Scrunchies Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta For a stocking stuffer or white elephant gift, this set of four mulberry silk scrunchies is a guaranteed hit. The silk helps to avoid creases and breakage that are common to traditional hair ties. Choose from a variety of colors, including neutral options that will blend in with her natural hair color. Price at time of publish: $29

Furbish Studio Bless Your Heart Needlepoint Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Chairish.com View On Dormify.com Southerners know that “bless your heart” is a versatile phrase that can have many meanings (and many responses). But one thing is for sure: This hand-embroidered needlepoint pillow from the North Carolina-based design studio is sure to get a smile from those familiar with the sugary-sweet saying. Price at time of publish: $104

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta If she’s always spending money on blowouts, the Airwrap will help her achieve salon-quality results at home. This viral hair tool works by creating a spinning vortex which attracts the hair and wraps it around the barrels—no extreme heat needed. Attachments include a smoothing dryer, 1.2-inch curling barrel, 1.6-inch barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, and round volumizing brush. Using the various attachments, she can achieve everything from mermaid waves to a sleek blowout. Price at time of publish: $599

Julia e Dean Coffee Lover Pottery Mug Etsy View On Etsy For the coffee aficionado, Johnson likes a standout mug that she wouldn’t necessarily spend money on herself. This handmade mug gets its design from leaves and shells that are pressed into the damp surface of the clay to create a piece that’s truly one of a kind. Price at time of publish: From $49

Volo Hero Microfiber Hair Towel 4.5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie Standard bath towels can be inefficient at drying hair and put strain on your neck or even pull on your roots. The Hero towel is here to solve this problem, with a highly absorbent and lightweight microfiber that quickly dries the hair without being overly cumbersome. Plus, the snug strap ensures it stays tucked into place, so she can move freely while she wears it. Price at time of publish: $44

Le Labo Santal 26 Candle Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Lelabofragrances.com Le Labo’s Santal 26 is an iconic scent that evokes luxury every time it’s lit. It’s both smoky and leathery, with notes of sandalwood, amber, cocoa, vanilla, and cedar. Hand-poured in Mississippi, the candle is housed in a thick glass and comes in a kraft box. Price at time of publish: $63

Grounds & Hounds Sunrise Rescue Gift Pack Grounds & Hounds View On Groundsandhoundscoffee.com For the coffee-drinking animal lover, there could be no better gift. Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co. donates 20 percent of all its profits to help fund rescue initiatives. The Sunrise Rescue Gift Pack includes three 6-ounce bags of the brand’s organic blends, a mug, and a tote bag. Price at time of publish: $50

Katie Kime Toile Tea Towel Set Katie Kime View On Katiekime.com These vibrant tea towels from the Texas-based design studio make a great housewarming gift (although they’d still make a great gift for any occasion). The towels come in a number of unique designs, including city-themed prints (like Houston, New Orleans, Charleston, and Nashville). Price at time of publish: $58

Caroline's Cakes 7-Layer Caramel Cake Caroline's Cakes View On Carolinescakes.com View On Goldbelly.com Caroline’s Cakes ships its decadent Southern layer cakes nationwide from its bakery in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The caramel cake is the cake that started it all and features caramel icing sandwiched between layers of moist yellow cake. Each cake is made to order and can be stored in the freezer for up to six months. Price at time of publish: $70

Vellabox Subscription Vellabox View On Vellabox.com With a Vellabox subscription, she’ll receive a different soy wax candle and a $10+ lifestyle gift each month. Select scent preferences for your recipient, and Vellabox will use them to curate her candle each month. Vellabox delivers candles from artisan makers across the U.S., so it’s a great way to get familiar with new candle brands. Price at time of publish: From $12 per box

etúHOME Mod iPad / Cookbook Holder etÃºHOME View On Etuhome.com The Mod iPad and Cookbook Holder will be a hit with any home cook. The stand is made from reclaimed wood with a food-safe wax finish. Whether she prefers recipes on paper or online, the stand will accommodate both iPads and most size cookbooks, keeping them elevated for better visibility and clear of food splatters. In addition to white, it’s also available in black, sage, navy, and natural finishes. Price at time of publish: $150

New Joy Studio Personalized Large Initial iPhone Case Etsy View On Etsy This phone case can be personalized with her initials in a bold, modern font that pops against the tortoise case. Choose from 16 different font combinations for a gift that’s as unique as her. The case is available in both glossy and matte finishes, and even comes in a MagSafe version for wireless charging. Price at time of publish: From $24

Pets and Print Co Personalized Pet Mug Etsy View On Etsy Upload a photo of her furry friend(s) and soon you’ll have a custom pet portrait mug that she’ll cherish for years. The seller even offers a free preview with up to two rounds of minor edits, so you can make sure it’s just right before it’s printed. Each mug can accommodate up to three pets. Price at time of publish: From $40

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Walmart This editor-loved hair drying brush allows her to both style and dry her hair at the same time, saving her time and giving salon-quality results. Whether she favors sleek, straight styles or bouncy curls, the One-Step is soon to be part of her daily routine. Price at time of publish: $40

Teleties Large Hair Clip Amazon View On Amazon View On Teleties.com It’s no secret that claw clips are making a comeback, so if she’s using cheap clips that lose their teeth overtime, treat her to an upgrade. The Teleties hair clip is made with bendable teeth that maintain their original shape no matter how thick her hair is. Plus, the curved design provides a more comfortable fit than clips with straight bodies. Choose from a number of different designs, including collegiate options from the Florida-based brand. Price at time of publish: $15

Beyond Gifts Self Care Gift Box Etsy View On Etsy If you don’t want to do the work of packaging a gift box, Beyond Gifts will do it for you while still leaving room for customization. Choose from 15 greeting cards for varying occasions with the option to add a personalized message. Then you can select one of nine different gift box styles, most of which include some variation of the following: a candle, journal, sweet treat, mug, blanket, and more. Price at time of publish: From $55

Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com Another editor pick on our list, this easy-breezy dress is comfortable enough to wear all day and all night. It features a universally flattering A-line silhouette with ruffled shoulders, a tiered midi skirt, and pockets. The flowy shape and cotton material makes it breathable enough to wear even in the sweltering Southern heat. Price at time of publish: $150

Sugarwish Candy Sugarwish Sugarwish View On Sugarwish.com Satisfy her sweet tooth by shipping her favorite treats straight to her door. The best part about Sugarwish is that recipients get to choose for themselves which candies they receive. A text or email will be sent to them on the date of your choosing with a link to make candy selections from over 70 options. The candy comes packaged in a candy-striped gift box with a custom card. If she doesn’t have much of a sweet tooth, the brand offers a variety of gift boxes, including snack gift boxes and even candles. Price at time of publish: From $25

Cariuma Naioca Canvas Sneakers Cariuma View On Cariuma.com A versatile pair of canvas sneakers is the gift that keeps on giving. She can dress them up with a casual dress or wear them with sweatpants while running errands. Cariuma’s canvas sneakers are made from heavy-duty organic canvas and ethically sourced rubber with custom-designed insoles meant to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot in the grass. Price at time of publish: $79

Wisdom Panel Pet DNA Test Wisdom Panel View On Wisdompanel.com Is she curious about the breed makeup of her rescue? Or does she want to know what health risks to plan for? Wisdom Panel can help her do just that with DNA tests for both dogs and cats. She just has to swab her pet’s mouth, send in the sample, and eagerly await the results! Depending on which test you choose, she’ll receive a full breed report, health insights, and more. Price at time of publish: From $85

Blyths Wood Creations S’mores Roasting Sticks Etsy View On Etsy For the camping enthusiast, Johnson recommends this personalized s’mores roasting stick. Choose from 16 different s’mores sayings, such as “s’more the merrier” or “I love you s’more,” or choose to add your own personalized message. We suggest completing the gift with some marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers! Price at time of publish: $6