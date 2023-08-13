To find the best tailgate generators we spent hours researching the best options, considering factors like fuel type, size and weight, noise level, and safety. We also spoke to Brady about what to look for in a tailgate generator, including extra features and generator types.

The most important consideration? Portability. “The dimensions should be such that it can easily fit in the trunk of a car or the back of an SUV without taking up too much space,” says Jason Brady, owner and CEO of Above + Beyond Service Company. After all, you don’t want to lug around a 200-pound generator along with everything else. The sweet spot is a compact generator that weighs around 50 pounds and provides enough power for everything you need to keep everyone happy.

For serious tailgaters, bringing a portable generator to the stadium parking lot is essential to keep the grills sizzling and sound systems on blast all day long. Whether you’re a low-key tailgater who wants a generator to keep phones and speakers charged, or a die-hard fan who gets up early to set up a grill, TV, fans, and slow cooker, the right generator can make or break game day.

At 30 dB, the generator is almost silent and is one of the quietest generators on our list. Enjoy game updates, chat with friends, and grill in peace and quiet—we bet your tailgate neighbors will appreciate you too.

Recharging this Delta is fast and easy. The company claims they have the world’s fastest recharge, taking only 43 minutes to charge the battery using a combination of AC power and solar panels. When it’s charged, it has the power to run a TV for 15 hours, a Wi-Fi router for 97 hours, and a fridge for 14 hours. If you need more power, you can expand its capacity from 2 kWH to 6 kWh, just by adding two extra solar power batteries. (Just note that the solar panel is sold separately.)

The Ecoflow Delta 2 Max is the latest generator in EcoFlow’s buzzy Delta generator line. This generator is a rechargeable battery and solar power station that runs without fuel. It features a 2400-watt output (which you can sometimes boost up to 3400 watts) and 2kWH (kilowatt-hour) capacity. This is enough power for heavy-duty kitchen appliances, electric ovens, and sound systems—everything you need for a tailgate event. And although the Delta 2 Max generator is an expensive option, it lasts six times longer than other generators in its category. It features over 3000 cycles (the number of times a battery can charge and discharge), plus has a ten-year lifespan, making it a great long-term investment.

This generator delivers an impressive 2500 watts and can run for up to 11.5 hours on gas and a whopping 34 hours on propane—which is perfect if you’re planning to be throwing down before, after, and straight through the game. It’s also impressively lightweight and quiet, weighing just 39 pounds and emitting only 53 decibels of noise. You can also opt to buy a parallel kit, which will connect with another inverter to double your power.

Because the Champion 200961 runs on gas and propane, you get to have your cake and eat it too. On the one hand, you can fill up the tank with gas for more power. If you want a cleaner fuel source though, you can opt for propane, which emits less carbon monoxide and has a longer shelf life than gas.

One gallon of gas equals seven hours of runtime or one full day without refueling. It also features a 51-decibel level, which is quiet but not the most quiet on our list. (Solar generators are the quietest.) Additionally, its hard-shell body consists of multiple outlets to charge your electronics, including two three-prong 120V outlets, a single 12V DC outlet, and two USB ports. They are not covered though, so watch out for dirt and moisture getting on them.

This generator is an inverter type that produces 2000 watts of energy, making it ideal for powering sensitive electronics like TVs, cell phones, and laptops. Being an inverter, it offers more stable power and is less likely to cause voltage fluctuations that can damage your appliances. Not to mention that it weighs only 39 pounds, so you can easily carry it from your vehicle to your parking lot tent. It’s also compact, so you can fit it in your car trunk or storage area with plenty of room to spare.

While it seems like you’re sacrificing power for size with this Wen generator model, for those who dislike bulky generators and want something more affordable, the Wen 56203i is a fantastic choice.

The outlets are not covered, which could result in damage from dirt or moisture.

One thing that really stands out about this generator is that it can be charged with solar power, as long as you purchase a solar panel. (Just be aware that there is a bit of a learning curve, and the solar panels are not waterproof.) It also has a touch screen display for easy use, and can charge seven devices at once. While it’s not the most powerful generator, the reduced noise and portability still make it a decent tailgate generator choice.

This generator produces 1800 watts, which is strong enough to power small appliances like blenders, griddles, and slow cookers. In terms of portability, it weighs just 35 pounds and comes with a sturdy handle for easy one-handed or two-handed carrying.

Why let an obnoxiously loud generator mar your tailgating experience when you could opt for a quiet option like the Jackery Explorer 1500 instead? This battery- or solar-powered generator functions at under 50 dB operating volume, which means it’s fairly quiet with a noise level that’s about the same level as a quiet conversation.

If you purchase the solar panels as well, be aware that there is a learning curve.

Our one big issue with the ZeroKor is that the battery degrades in storage, so shouldn't be left unused for long periods of time. Unless you plan on camping or taking it on the road with you during the off-season, you’ll have to find a way to continuously recharge it. It’s also available in a smaller 100-watt option.

It’s a much cheaper option, costing just under $200. It comes with four USB ports including a quick charge outlet, and a flashlight on the body (which could be useful if you need an emergency light). However, when the power runs low, you can recharge it with a solar panel or a 12V car lighter. Just note that there is no solar panel included. However, it’s best to pre-charge it at home before you take it with you.

At 300 watts, the ZeroKor Portable Power Station generates just a fraction of a regular tailgate generator’s power. While this may not sound like the ideal power source for everyone, it’s still an excellent option for charging phones, laptops, mini fridges, griddles, and other small appliances. However, we suggest you refrain from powering items that require more than 300 watts of power (like an entertainment system) because it can result in generator damage.

It has to be continuously charged or else the battery will degrade.

It’s a 3300-watt generator that can run for seven hours on average on a one-gallon tank. If you need more power, you can use a parallel port to connect two Generacs together. Keep in mind that although there is a light that indicates low oil, there is no fuel gauge, so you won’t be able to tell how much fuel is left.

Although inverter generators are generally quieter than other types of generators, we can't say for sure how loud this Generac model is since the decibel level isn't listed on the website.

Because it’s an inverter generator, it’s able to ramp up or down, plus run for longer times on less fuel depending on how many appliances you have. And because it’s a stable and reliable power, you can charge your phone and other electronics and not have to worry about damage.

Advanced inverter technology and a 50 percent higher starting capacity (which is important if you have a lot of electrical items) are the reasons why we made the Generac GP 3300i our top overall pick. Additionally, the generator has a user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate, even if you’re a first-time user. Starting it is easy too, as there are no tiring pull cords—just turn the power dial on the control panel to the function you need.

There is no fuel gauge (but there is a light that indicates low oil).

The Bottom Line

We highly recommend the Generac GP3300i Inverter Generator because it’s an inverter generator with a user-friendly control panel. It also produces 3300 watts, which can power your items for seven hours. If you’re looking for a smaller, more budget-friendly option, consider the 300-watt ZeroKor 300W Portable Power Station, which doesn’t pack a whole lot of power but is good for smaller tailgates.

Tips for Choosing the Right Tailgate Generator

Generator Type

For Jason Brady, the owner and CEO of Above + Beyond Service Company, the best types of generators for tailgating are those that are portable, relatively quiet, and offer enough power to meet your specific needs. “Inverter and dual-fuel generators are some of the most popular options,” he says. The reason he says this is that inverter generators are usually smaller and lighter than traditional portable generators, which makes them easier to carry to any tailgating event. Additionally, they are also quieter and more fuel-efficient compared to regular portable generators. The only downside with inverters is that they cost more.

The other type of generator you’ll see near a tailgate parking lot is a dual-fuel type. This generator runs on both gas and propane, which gives you the choice of the kind of fuel you want to use. Another option is to use a solar generator, which runs on solar power. These generators require no fuel, so they’re safer and easier to use, plus are much quieter than traditional generators. The only downside is that they’re typically more expensive, but will save you money in the long run on fuel.

Fuel Type

Most portable generators that are used for tailgating run on fuels such as propane, gas, or diesel. You can also opt for generators that use eco-friendly sources such as rechargeable batteries or the sun instead. There are also dual-fuel generators (like the Champion Power Equipment 200961 2500-Watt Dual-Fuel Inverter Generator) that can run on gas and propane. Propane is considered to be a clean-burning fuel that lasts longer than gas and diesel, so it could be beneficial to have a generator that uses both types.

Size & Weight

Choosing the right tailgate generator boils down to what you want out of it. If you’re hosting a large tailgate, you’ll want a larger (but not too large) generator that can power small appliances like a slow cooker, mini fridge, or grill. If it’s a smaller, more casual tailgate, you can go for something smaller that will charge speakers or a few phones.

Brady says that no matter what, you need to look for a generator that has a compact and space-saving design. “A suitable weight for a tailgating generator would be in the range of 30 to 80 pounds. This weight range strikes a balance between portability and power output, and allows for relatively easy transportation by one or two people.” Finally, you want to pick a generator that comes with convenient handles or built-in wheels, which makes transportation smooth and easy.

Noise Level

Brady says that a generator with a noise level of around 50 to 70 decibels at a normal operating load is generally considered acceptable. “To give you an idea of how loud this might be, a normal conversation is around 60 decibels, while a vacuum cleaner is approximately 70 decibels,” he explains. Gas generators tend to be the loudest, while solar generators are the quietest. If noise is a major concern for you, opt for a quiet generator like the Jackery Explorer 1500 Portable Power Station or the EcoFlow Delta 2 Max, both of which have noise levels under 50 decibels.

Safety

“A generator for tailgating is considered safe when it's equipped with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) outlets to protect against electrical shocks,” says Brady. “It also should have low emissions to minimize environmental impact. In addition, the generator should have sturdy feet or anti-vibration features to ensure stable placement during operation.”

To keep safe, always use a generator in a well-ventilated place to prevent carbon monoxide from building up. Also, you should follow all guidelines and instructions stated in the user manual.

Questions and Answers

What wattage is best for a tailgating generator?

Smaller units like the ZeroKor 300W Portable Power Station are great for smaller tailgates where you just need to charge speakers, phones, and other small electronic devices. If you’re hosting a larger tailgate, though, you should look for a generator with at least 1500 wattage, which can handle smaller appliances like slow cookers, coolers, and even TVs.

How long do generators last?

If you want your generator to power your tailgate events for many seasons, maintenance and proper care are key. Your generator’s lifespan also depends on how much you use it. Brady says that “a well-maintained generator can last anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 hours of operation.” Also, battery-powered types tend to last longer compared to gasoline generators.

How much should you expect to spend on a generator?

According to Brady, portable generators can range from $200 to $1,500 or more, with inverter generators generally costing more. Prices for inverter generators typically start around $500 and can go up to $3,000 or more, depending on the power capacity and brand. Solar generators are also more expensive, especially when the solar panels aren’t included in the initial purchase. The generators on our list range from about $200-$2,100, with the average around $1,000.

