Whether you like to dress to the nines or keep things casual, we’ve got all the outfit inspiration you need to show your football allegiance in style. We’ve compiled a list of spirit-themed shirts, dresses, bottoms, and accessories to wear throughout the season—no matter your team.

If there’s one thing Southerners love, it's dressing up for game day. It's not unusual to start planning your kickoff attire even before you've planned the tailgate menu. Atlanta fashion stylist Hannah Johnson finds accessories to be the best way to jazz up a game day outfit. “I love embellished headbands and earrings that rep your team,” says Johnson. “And don’t forget your clear purse.”

Exlura Square Neck Babydoll Mini Dress Amazon View On Amazon If you’re going for a dressier look, it’s hard to go wrong with a classic babydoll dress. This one from Amazon comes in over 20 different colors and prints, so you’re likely to find one in your team’s colors. Dress it down with a pair of white sneakers or style it with chunky wedges for an elevated game day look. Price at time of publish: $46 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester

chicka-d Women's Campus Pullover Amazon View On Amazon This oversized sweatshirt has a burnout wash and raw edges, so it looks like a well-worn sweatshirt right out of the package. There are dozens of NCAA teams to choose from; no matter who you root for, you can do so while keeping warm and cozy in the fleece fabric. Price at time of publish: $59 Size Range: S-XL | Material: 60 percent cotton, 40 percent polyester

Lyaner Ruffle Hem Babydoll Tank Top Amazon View On Amazon A sleeveless top is great for those hot September games. This peplum style is flattering and works with most bottoms, plus it adds a feminine touch. Choose from 18 different colors, including orange, blue, white, navy, and more. Price at time of publish: $21 Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Not listed

J. Crew Smocked-Waist Linen Mini Skirt J. Crew View On Jcrew.com This breathable, 100 percent linen mini skirt will not only keep you cool, but it will keep you comfortable, too. “Smocked tops and skirts are trendy right now and so flattering,” says Atlanta fashion stylist Hannah Johnson. "Not to mention, you’ll stay comfy from tailgating through the last quarter.” Grab this one in a bold color or keep it simple with black or white. Price at time of publish: $90 Size Range: XXS-3X (tall sizes also available) | Material: Linen

chicka-d Women's Short 'N Sweet Tee Amazon View On Amazon Looking to upgrade your basic college T-shirt? This vintage team tee basically styles itself. The cropped style is great to wear with high-waisted jeans or leggings, while the mineral-wash fabric gives it a worn-in look. Choose from dozens of NCAA schools, including SEC teams. Price at time of publish: $41 Size Range: S-XL | Material: Cotton

Coromay Clear Purse Amazon View On Amazon A clear bag is a must for game days, and this stadium-approved bag will fit all your game day essentials. It’s designed with a top handle and a clip-on adjustable shoulder strap, so you can choose how you want to carry it. Or, switch out the strap for one that matches your team’s colors (see below) for a one-of-a-kind accessory. Price at time of publish: $15 Size Range: One Size | Material: PVC with nylon strap

Zooeass Bag Shoulder Strap Amazon View On Amazon With the introduction of clear bag policies, replacement shoulder straps have become a fun way to customize otherwise boring clear bags. This wide shoulder strap comes in a whopping 181 colors and patterns, so you may want to grab a couple and switch it up throughout the season. Price at time of publish: $13 Size Range: 1.4 inches wide to 2 inches wide | Material: Canvas

Shy Velvet Crossover Waist Dress Amazon View On Amazon Cut-out dresses are all the rage, and this colorful tiered dress is ready to go from the tailgate to the stadium. Made with 100 percent cotton, this dress has a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette and a square neck with side cut-outs. Choose between one of 18 colors, add some accessories, and you’re ready to go. Price at time of publish: $53 Size Range: S-XL | Material: Cotton

Puma Carina 2.0 Sneaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Famousfootwear.com The search for the perfect white sneaker is over. The Carina 2.0 is the stylish sneaker you need to cheer on your team in comfort. Or if white shoes make you nervous, it also comes in black, too. No matter what, these shoes are sure to be a year-round wardrobe staple. Price at time of publish: $70 Size Range: 5.5 - 11 | Material: Leather upper with rubber midsole and outsole

Levi's '90s Denim Trucker Jacket Levi's View On Anthropologie View On Levi.com View On Revolve A classic jean jacket can be worn year-round. This versatile, 90s-style jacket has an easy shape that goes with everything. While this is a bit of an investment piece, it only gets better with natural wear. Choose from four different washes. Price at time of publish: $98 Size Range: XS-XL | Material: 79 percent cotton, 21 percent Tencel lyocell

Ewedoos Tennis Dress Amazon View On Amazon The tennis court isn’t the only place to sport this dress. This flattering A-line workout dress is perfect for blazing hot game days, thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric. Plus it comes with adjustable straps and built-in shorts with pockets to hold your essentials. Price at time of publish: $38 Size Range: XS-XXL | Material: 83 percent nylon, 17 percent spandex

Lillusory Oversized Ribbed Knit Pullover Amazon. View On Amazon Cold November night games call for a chunky knit sweater. With over 20 colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a version of this pullover that’ll work with your team’s colors. The oversized fit makes it great for wearing over leggings, while the split hemline and cuffs give it a more finished look. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: S-XL | Material: 50 percent viscose, 30 percent polyamide, 20 percent polyester

Steve Madden Bandi Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Dillards.com Comfort is key while cheering in the stands, especially if you plan to be on your feet for the duration of the game. Platform sandals are a good alternative to heels and are just as stylish. These have a cork-wrapped wedge heel and a rubber sole for a sporty look that still works with your favorite game day dress. Price at time of publish: $90 Size Range: 5.5-11| Material: Textile upper material, synthetic lining, cork-wrapped heel

Sojos Small Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon Sun protection is always important—especially if your seats are facing the sun the majority of the game. A unique twist on classic aviator sunglasses, these Sojos shades will shield your eyes from the sun and help you watch the game without missing a play. Be sure to check out all the lens and frame colors, too (at less than $20, you may want to grab a second pair). Price at time of publish: $16 Size Range: One Size | Material: Stainless steel frame, triacetate cellulose lens

Merokeety Elastic Waist Solid Romper Amazon View On Amazon Rompers are easy to throw on for game day, and they also happen to be very chic to boot. With a loose fit, halter neckline, keyhole back, and two side pockets, this one is just the right combination of comfort and style. Plus, it comes in many different colors, including blue, maroon, and of course, black. Price at time of publish: $34 Size Range: S-XL | Material: 65 percent rayon, 35 percent polyester

Tuckernuck Pomander Place Finley Flutter Sleeve Dress Tuckernuck View On Tnuck.com This breezy cotton dress comes in seven colors—including black, white, red, navy, and green—and goes up to size XXXL. The boxy fit and length make it universally flattering, not to mention comfortable for all-day wear. We love all the chic details like the notched neckline, oversized flutter sleeves, and the pockets. Price at time of publish: $128 Size Range: XS-3XL | Material: Cotton

Old Navy Extra High-Waisted PowerSoft Skort Old Navy View On Gap.com A skort is a lifesaver during the hot summer months. Pair it with a jersey or a tank top, and you have the perfect sporty game day look. This extra-high-waisted skort from Old Navy features light compression fabric for a smoothing effect, as well as built-in compression shorts with side patch pockets for your phone or other essentials. Price at time of publish: $35 Size Range: XS-4XL | Material: 81 percent polyester, 19 percent spandex

Yobecho Summer Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon View On Amazon A sundress is great to wear when it’s hot but you still want to look put together. The sweetheart neckline, slim waistline, and ruffle hem all add a feminine touch to this lightweight and breezy sundress. Style it with some accessories from our list and you’re ready to go. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: S-XXL | Material: Polyester

Qianxuan Fabric Headbands Amazon View On Amazon Headbands are a low-lift way to accessorize and add some much needed team spirit to your game day outfit. These top-knotted twill headbands are available in over a dozen color combinations, including red and black, black and gold, black and navy, and more. Plus, they come as a set, so you can share them or keep both for yourself. Price at time of publish: $16 Size Range: One Size | Material: Suede

Spanx Tight-End Tights 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx You don’t have to play football to wear these tights. The Spanx Tight-End Tights are perfect to wear under any dress or skirt for added warmth in the fall. And bonus: The comfortable mid-thigh shaper helps to flatten and smooth, too. Price at time of publish: $28 Size Range: A-E | Material: 83 percent nylon, 17 percent elastane, cotton gusset

IUV Cowboy Boots Amazon View On Amazon When there’s inclement weather, tall boots are just what you need to keep your feet dry. “Cowboy boots are everywhere right now and knee-high boots will keep you dry,” says Johnson. These faux leather boots make an affordable alternative to the real thing, and they come with a classic Western embroidery design. Choose from five different colors—brown, pink, red, white, and black. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: 5-11.5 | Material: Synthetic leather

J.Crew 7-Inch Stretch Chino Short J.Crew View On Jcrew.com If you’re looking for more of an elevated look, these classic chino shorts are for you. They’re dressier than denim shorts, but you’ll still be comfortable in them. Made of cotton and elastane, the shorts have a high-rise fit with a bit of a stretch. Not to mention, they come in 11 different colors, so you can find one to fit your team’s colors. Price at time of publish: $60 Size Range: 000-24 | Material: Cotton, elastane

Porrcey Juniors Short Sleeve Sequin Dress Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Whether you’re going to a watch party or want to stand out in the stands, this sequin dress is a score. It comes in five sizes and over 10 colors. Wear it on its own when it’s warm out or over leggings in the cooler months. Price at time of publish: $35 Size Range: S-XXL | Material: 95 percent polyester, 5 percent spandex