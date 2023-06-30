The Best Deals You’ll Find On Decor, Dresses, Skincare, Kitchenware, And More This Fourth Of July

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate American pride and our country's formal adoption of the Declaration of Independence together. The long weekend provides an opportunity to unwind and relish your leisure time, whether that means joining in on the annual block party and family BBQs or whipping up red, white, and blue everything from the comfort of your home. Moreover, it's an excellent time to score jaw-dropping discounts on all kinds of goods.

Whether you're looking to stock up on hosting essentials, update your kitchen equipment, or want to elevate your warm-weather attire, major retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Wayfair have plenty to offer—and at some serious discounts. To save you time and decision fatigue, we combed through the thousands of deals to create a carefully curated edit of can't-miss sales from top retailers. Keep scrolling to see the stellar Fourth of July deals we uncovered for you.

Best Fourth of July Home and Decor Deals

Walmart

It's never too late to get organized, and these woven storage baskets from Honey Can Do are conveniently stackable. They'll fit with plenty of your home's decor without clashing. If you hope to update your bedroom or guest room soon, start with low-maintenance sheets, like this simple set from Wayfair Basics—which is currently 53 percent off. The PiccoCasa Silk Satin Pillowcases will truly elevate your sleep and comfort while reducing hair breakage and soothing your skin while you rest. Top it off with incredibly soft bedding, like the Wayfair Basics Microfiber Diamond Quilt Set. It comes in a slew of neutral colors, and it's reversible.

Best Fourth of July Fashion and Accessory Deals

Amazon

Refresh your wardrobe with stylish and easy-to-wear dresses up to 22 percent off. The August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress is shoppable in a variety of elegantly muted colors and will work for so many occasions this season. For ultimate comfort, look to the August Sky Sleeveless Tank Dress, which will quickly become your go-to for lounging. Don't forget about sensible yet seasonal-appropriate footwear. Amazon slashed prices on tons of pretty sandals like this pair of highly rated Soda Topic Espadrilles, which also come in 21 color options. Or save up to 40 percent on these versatile Skechers Slide Wedges. If neither floats your boat, then you might appreciate this classic style sandal from Steve Madden.

Best Fourth of July Beauty Deals

Amazon

There are also plenty of beauty upgrades worth adding to your top shelf. Start with a glowy base, thanks to L'Oréal's True Match Lumi Glotion, which is available in four shades, and will help you fake a post-vacation glow. Find your perfect red shade of lipstick with Maybelline's no-budge Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick collection. A bold lip is incomplete without a thick lash look that will make your eyes pop, and it's totally achievable with Maybelline's top-rated Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. If travels are in your near future, these Neutrogena single cleaning towelettes are easy to store and will swiftly remove any trace of SPF or makeup without irritating your skin, and you can grab them for $7.

Best Fourth of July Kitchen and Small Appliance Deals

Amazon

Ready to show your kitchen some love? Let's begin with a pleasant improvement your feet will appreciate: KMat's two-piece set is 54 percent off, and you can choose from two different sizes as well as eight hues. If your oven mitts look worn out, it might be time for a replacement. Check out KitchenAid's durable and aesthetically pleasing Ribbed Silicone Set—get them at 48 percent off while you still can. Give your kitchen some flair with this gorgeous Mueller DuraCast Dutch Oven that you'll be proud to serve your summer recipes in, and it's $20 off with a coupon. Walmart also has a durable, easy-to-clean nine-piece Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set for just $70! It's equipped with saucepans, frying pans, and casserole pans in two different sizes and lids to accompany them.