Holidays & Occasions 4th of July The Best Deals You’ll Find On Decor, Dresses, Skincare, Kitchenware, And More This Fourth Of July You don't have to wait for the holiday to enjoy these deals. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living / Jaclyn Mastropasqua The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate American pride and our country's formal adoption of the Declaration of Independence together. The long weekend provides an opportunity to unwind and relish your leisure time, whether that means joining in on the annual block party and family BBQs or whipping up red, white, and blue everything from the comfort of your home. Moreover, it's an excellent time to score jaw-dropping discounts on all kinds of goods. Whether you're looking to stock up on hosting essentials, update your kitchen equipment, or want to elevate your warm-weather attire, major retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Wayfair have plenty to offer—and at some serious discounts. To save you time and decision fatigue, we combed through the thousands of deals to create a carefully curated edit of can't-miss sales from top retailers. Keep scrolling to see the stellar Fourth of July deals we uncovered for you. Best Fourth of July Home and Decor Deals Walmart It's never too late to get organized, and these woven storage baskets from Honey Can Do are conveniently stackable. They'll fit with plenty of your home's decor without clashing. If you hope to update your bedroom or guest room soon, start with low-maintenance sheets, like this simple set from Wayfair Basics—which is currently 53 percent off. The PiccoCasa Silk Satin Pillowcases will truly elevate your sleep and comfort while reducing hair breakage and soothing your skin while you rest. Top it off with incredibly soft bedding, like the Wayfair Basics Microfiber Diamond Quilt Set. It comes in a slew of neutral colors, and it's reversible. Honey Can Do Water Hyacinth Woven Storage Baskets, $23.99 (orig. $35.04); walmart.com Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, $15.99 (orig. $24.99); wayfair.com PiccoCasa Silk Satin Pillowcases, $23.99 (orig. $31.29); target.com Wayfair Basics Microfiber Reversible Diamond Quilt Set, $26.99 (orig. $43.80); wayfair.com Plymouth Home Bath Rug, $39.01 (orig. $89.99); wayfair.com Opalhouse Embroidered Textured Diamond Throw Pillow, $12 (orig. $20); target.com Andover Mills Nala Shower Curtain, $32.99 (orig. $54); wayfair.com Threshold Ruched Throw Blanket, $18 (orig. $30); target.com Threshold Thatcher Wood Stool Natural, $52.50 (orig. $70); target.com Wade Logan Asenith End Table, $80.99 (orig. $109.99); wayfair.com Best Fourth of July Fashion and Accessory Deals Amazon Refresh your wardrobe with stylish and easy-to-wear dresses up to 22 percent off. The August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress is shoppable in a variety of elegantly muted colors and will work for so many occasions this season. For ultimate comfort, look to the August Sky Sleeveless Tank Dress, which will quickly become your go-to for lounging. Don't forget about sensible yet seasonal-appropriate footwear. Amazon slashed prices on tons of pretty sandals like this pair of highly rated Soda Topic Espadrilles, which also come in 21 color options. Or save up to 40 percent on these versatile Skechers Slide Wedges. If neither floats your boat, then you might appreciate this classic style sandal from Steve Madden. Jordache Essential High Rise Super Skinny Jean, $15.94 (orig. $17.94); walmart.com Avenue Plus Size V-Neck Top, $19.50 (orig. $39); target.com Fapparel Puff Sleeve Top, $18.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Skechers Slide Wedge Sandal, $30 (orig. $50); amazon.com Soda Topic Open Toe Espadrilles, $32 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress, $29 (orig. $36.99); target.com August Sky Sleeveless Tank Dress, $23.90 (orig. $29.99); target.com Merokeety Floral Lace Dress, $41.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com BTFBM Wrap Ruffle Cap Sleeve Dress, $42.74 with coupon (orig. $51.99); amazon.com Steve Madden Donddi Sandal, $38.97 (orig. $54.95); amazon.com Best Fourth of July Beauty Deals Amazon There are also plenty of beauty upgrades worth adding to your top shelf. Start with a glowy base, thanks to L'Oréal's True Match Lumi Glotion, which is available in four shades, and will help you fake a post-vacation glow. Find your perfect red shade of lipstick with Maybelline's no-budge Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick collection. A bold lip is incomplete without a thick lash look that will make your eyes pop, and it's totally achievable with Maybelline's top-rated Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. If travels are in your near future, these Neutrogena single cleaning towelettes are easy to store and will swiftly remove any trace of SPF or makeup without irritating your skin, and you can grab them for $7. Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, starting at $7.98 (orig. $9.66); walmart.com Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles, $6.88 (orig. $9.19); amazon.com L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, $12.97 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, starting at $8.52 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $8.55 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge, $5.47 (orig. $8.33); walmart.com Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, $10.91 (orig. $25); amazon.com Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool, $5.94 (orig. $7.49); amazon.com Daily Concepts Jade Gua Sha Facial Tool, $12.98 (orig. $16); walmart.com Best Fourth of July Kitchen and Small Appliance Deals Amazon Ready to show your kitchen some love? Let's begin with a pleasant improvement your feet will appreciate: KMat's two-piece set is 54 percent off, and you can choose from two different sizes as well as eight hues. If your oven mitts look worn out, it might be time for a replacement. Check out KitchenAid's durable and aesthetically pleasing Ribbed Silicone Set—get them at 48 percent off while you still can. Give your kitchen some flair with this gorgeous Mueller DuraCast Dutch Oven that you'll be proud to serve your summer recipes in, and it's $20 off with a coupon. Walmart also has a durable, easy-to-clean nine-piece Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set for just $70! It's equipped with saucepans, frying pans, and casserole pans in two different sizes and lids to accompany them. KMat Two-Piece Kitchen Mat Set, $23(orig. $49.99); amazon.com Cuisinart Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender, $39.99 (orig. $90); wayfair.com KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitt Set, $18.03 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Mueller DuraCast 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $49.97 with coupon (orig. $69.97); amazon.com Birch Lane Sonny Earthenware Dinnerware Set, $47.99 (orig. $180); wayfair.com Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set, $69.99 (orig. $169.99); walmart.com Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Oster 6-Cup One Touch Blender, $69.99 (orig. $89.99); target.com Embark Stainless Steel Lidded Tumbler, $7.99 (orig. $9.99); target.com Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Quietly Discounted Hundreds Of Dresses Ahead Of Prime Day—Here Are The 12 Best Styles Worth Shopping It’s Cobbler Season, And You’re Going To Want This Lodge Cast Iron Pie Pan That’s 34% Off Ahead Of Prime Day This Frying Pan That Combines Nonstick and Stainless Steel Cookware Is the Best of Both Worlds