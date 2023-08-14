To develop our list of the best folding tables, we spent time researching the category and considered factors like size, material, and sturdiness. In addition to Morrow, we also asked Lou Manfredini, Ace Hardware’s Home Expert, Laurie Schaeffer, merchandise manager at Do It Best, and Kathy Kuo, founder and CEO of Kathy Kuo Home, about what to keep in mind when shopping for folding tables.

“Folding tables are convenient for when you need extra dining space for guests or special events,” says Jennifer Morrow, Vice President of Department Merchandising at Home Depot. “They’re easy to set up when needed, as well as to clean and store afterwards.”

Whether you’re planning a backyard party or big tailgate, or you often host game nights and are short on space, a good folding table is a must. When shopping for folding tables, you want to find an option that’s sturdy and easy to use above all else.

Best Overall Office Star Resin Rectangle Center-Folding Portable Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Lampsplus.com What’s Great About It The table’s legs won’t scratch the floor thanks to the non-marring foot caps. What Could Be Better It only comes in one size. If you’re looking for a folding table that is suitable for almost every occasion, this rectangular center folding table from Office Star Products is a great choice. Made with a sturdy powder-coated steel tube frame and a water- and scratch-proof resin top, it’s reasonably-priced, easily portable, and durable. The table also comes fully assembled, so you don’t have to worry about flipping through countless pages of an instruction booklet and can go straight to your gathering. Another good thing about this folding table is that it can hold up to 350 pounds when evenly distributed across the table, making it a perfect surface for party snacks and beverages. And, you won’t have to worry about this table scratching any floors, as the legs have non-marring foot caps. When it comes to transporting the table, the process is made simple thanks to its lightweight and simple half-fold design, as well as its carry handle. Price at time of publish: $150 Open Dimensions: 72 x 29.5 x 28.75 inches | Seating Capacity: 8 people | Weight: 34.2 pounds | Material: Metal frame, resin top

Best Budget FDW Plastic Folding Table Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It It only weighs 26 pounds, so it’s very lightweight. What Could Be Better The white top may be more prone to stains. For a quality folding table that won’t break the bank, consider this plastic option from FDW. Despite its lower cost, this table still delivers when it comes to quality and strength. It can hold up to 500 pounds across the table and can seat between 4-6 people, making it a good choice for backyard barbecues and crafting sessions. And, you don’t have to worry if you take the table outside, as the top is waterproof and has high-density UV protection. We also love that the top requires minimal effort to clean (although it may be prone to scratching). This table is also equipped with safety features that contribute to its sturdiness, including a joint lock on the frame and a side lock. Plus, the carrying handle makes for a more pleasant (and safe) carrying experience. Price at time of publish: $35



Open Dimensions: 70.9 x 23.2 x 29.1 inches | Seating Capacity: 4-6 people | Weight: 26 pounds | Material: Metal frame, plastic top

Best for Tailgating Iceberg IndestrucTable Folding Table Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It For a lightweight folding table, it is able to hold up to 750 pounds. What Could Be Better We wish its height was able to be adjusted. If you’re looking for a folding table that takes strength to the next level, look no further than this one from Iceberg. Despite its weight capacity of 750 pounds and surface area of 24 x 48 inches, the table itself remains lightweight at just 23 pounds. So not only will it hold all your tailgating essentials (like a slow cooker, cooler, and portable generator), but it also won’t be a pain to transport to and from the game. Although the table itself does not fold, its 1-inch wide tubular legs easily do, which is beneficial for an easy carrying experience. And even if you’re just looking for a table to hold the drink dispensers at a family party or one for a more formal occasion, this table will do the job effectively and stylishly with its contemporary design. Price at time of publish: $100 Open Dimensions: 48 x 24 x 29 inches | Seating Capacity: 4 | Weight: 23 pounds | Material: Steel frame, polyethylene top

Best Wood Stakmore Straight Edge Square Folding Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart What’s Great About It It’s made of solid wood, so you won’t mind leaving it out. What Could Be Better It’s small, so it’s best for decor and card games. This folding table is a solid choice if you’re in the market for a wooden folding table that will elevate the look of any room. With a 32 x 32-inch surface, this table is the perfect size for holding bite-sized appetizers or playing card games. It is important to note that this table has a smaller weight capacity of 150 pounds, so we suggest not using it for holding heavier items if you want to keep your table and items in the best condition. We also love this folding table’s finish options—whether you’re looking for a cherry, espresso, oak, or fruitwood finish, each table is made with solid wood. Lastly, we love that since it is a smaller table that folds to 3.37 inches deep, it can essentially be hidden anywhere, including behind a couch or bookcase, when not in use. Although this folding table does not have a carrying handle, it is not difficult to carry as it is on the smaller and lighter side at 29 pounds. Price at time of publish: $138 Open Dimensions: 32 x 32 x 29.5 inches | Seating Capacity: 4 people | Weight: 29 pounds | Material: Rubberwood

Best for Camping Coleman Camping Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What’s Great About It It comes with a bag for easy storage and transport. What Could Be Better It’s on the smaller side. Great for a camping trip in the mountains or your local state park, this compact folding table is the way to go. With an aluminum slat top and steel frame, this table provides the sturdiness and support that is needed when standing on uneven surfaces. Although this table is on the smaller side, it can seat up to four people, which makes it ideal for sharing meals together as well as holding a small drink cooler. It’s also easy to assemble with a “snap-together” design which allows the legs to be easily put up and taken down as needed. Most importantly, this folding table is extremely light, weighing just 10 pounds, and comes with a storage bag which makes it easy to carry along with the rest of your other camping supplies. Price at time of publish: $60 Open Dimensions: 27.6 x 27.6 x 27.6 inches | Seating Capacity: 4 people | Weight: 10 pounds | Material: Aluminum

Best for Games Cosco Products 5-Piece Folding Table and Chair Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart What’s Great About It It comes with four chairs. What Could Be Better It does not come with a carrying handle. If a folding table for game night is what you seek, it’s hard to go wrong with this 5-piece folding table and chair set from Cosco. Made with cross braces and a steel tube-in-tube reinforced frame with a power-coated finish, this table and accompanying chairs are durable and sturdy, but won’t scratch your floors thanks to their leg tips. Plus, the table’s vinyl top is easy to clean with a wipe or damp cloth if one of your players happens to spill a cup of soda or gets some cookie crumbs on it. The folding chairs are comfortable thanks to their vinyl padding and molded backs, so you can rest assured that your guests will stay feeling good even during longer games. When game night is over, the table and chairs can be folded flat and kept to the side, inside of a closet, or wherever you see fit until the next one. Price at time of publish: $224 Open Dimensions: 34 x 34 x 28 inches | Seating Capacity: 4 people | Weight: 51 pounds | Material: Steel

Best With Benches Office Star Resin 3-Piece Folding Table Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot What’s Great About It This folding table is one of the sturdiest thanks to its steel tubing. What Could Be Better It’s one of the heavier folding tables on our list and may be difficult for one person to carry. Whether it be for your next backyard party or tailgate, this 3-piece folding table set is perfect for dining and entertaining. This picnic table set can handle it all, as each piece has a heavy-duty blow-mold light gray resin top that is waterproof, as well as stain- and impact-resistant. Another good thing about this table is its sturdy steel tubing—you won’t have to worry about the table collapsing if someone accidentally bumps into it. Lastly, the table and both backless benches are able to fold in half with the legs tucked inside for a stacked and seamless fit into your vehicle. Just keep in mind that this table is heavy, so it’s not going to be as easy of a lift as some of the other tables. Price at time of publish: $158 Open Dimensions: 72 x 30 x 29.25 inches (table); 72.5 x 12 x 17.5 inches (benches) | Seating Capacity: 6-8 people | Weight: ‎58.9 pounds | Material: Steel tube frame, resin top

Best Adjustable Lifetime Commercial Adjustable Height Table Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot What’s Great About It The table’s height can be adjusted to accommodate small children. What Could Be Better The table’s top does not fold; just the legs fold within the top. Adjustable tables are favorable because they can be modified depending on what they are needed for. You can adjust the height of this Lifetime table at one of three intervals: 24 inches (which is great for children), 29 inches, and 36 inches. And, it can hold up to 350 pounds effectively and without wobbling thanks to its broad leg stance, flat surface, and weather-resistant finish to prevent unwanted slipping and sliding. You might be under the assumption that adjustable folding tables require lots of assembly, but not this one—there’s no assembly required. In addition to adjustable height settings, this folding table is equipped with impact-resistant corners and a safety locking ring to keep you and your table safe. It is important to note that only the table’s legs fold and not the actual tabletop itself, though. Price at time of publish: $80 Open Dimensions: 48 x 24 x 24-36 inches | Seating Capacity: 4 people | Weight: 24 pounds | Material: Metal frame, steel top

Best Lightweight RedSwing Aluminum Folding Table Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It Its briefcase style is unique and easy to handle. What Could Be Better Its surface area isn’t as wide as we would like. Folding tables are great, but they’re even better when they’re as lightweight as this aluminum folding table from RedSwing. Although this table only weighs 8.6 pounds, it is still very sturdy and can hold lighter loads of up to 70 pounds. It’s also equipped with two adjustable height settings: 15 and 28 inches. This table looks like a briefcase when folded, as it has a carrying handle on the exterior with two lock closures. However, once you open the table, it’s legs easily pop out—just make sure to push the latch for added sturdiness. Whether you’re looking for a portable table for your laptop or a table to have a quick snack on the go, this one can do it all while saving your energy when it’s time to pack up. Price at time of publish: $80 Open Dimensions: 36 x 24 x 15-28 inches | Seating Capacity: 2 people | Weight: 8.6 pounds | Material: Aluminum alloy and wood frame, MDF top