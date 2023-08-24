There’s nothing better than walking into a room that smells like a pumpkin macchiato or an apple pie. Or if you’re not a gourmand lover, there are plenty of warm and woodsy or even fruity scents to carry you into the cooler months. There are so many scents and types to choose from, which is why we’re here to help.

“Choosing a candle, whether it’s for fall or any time of year, should be an enjoyable and approachable experience,” says Joyce Barnes, chief operating officer of fragrance and beauty company TOCCA. “Think about the mood and the depth of the fragrance (does it smell joyful, flirtatious, moody?), maybe a particular scent evokes a memory of a time or place, or maybe the scent reminds you of a certain time of year.”

To come up with our list of the best fall candles, we spent time researching the category and considered factors including the wax type, scent, burn time, and container type. In addition to Barnes, we asked several fragrance specialists for their tips for selecting the best fall candles including Bee Shapiro, founder of fragrance company Ellis Brooklyn, and fragrance specialist Alex Hall of Born of Botanics. And because everyone has different scent preferences, we’ve organized our picks by gourmand/spice scents, woodsy/warm scents, and fruit scents.

Gourmand + Spice Scents

Skylar Fall Cashmere Candle

With notes of roasted almond, cinnamon bark, and spiced ginger, this candle epitomizes the feeling you get when you put on a cozy cashmere sweater on a crisp autumn day. Skylar is known for its sustainable and vegan ingredients, and that’s exactly what you’ll get with this candle made from sustainable coconut wax.

Price at time of publish: $45

Wax Type: Soy coconut wax blend | Size: 8 ounces | Burn Time: 45 hours

Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Medium Glass Jar Candle

This Mississippi-based candle company is best known for its iconic Volcano scent, but you’ll find that its seasonal scents are just as worthy of praise. Pumpkins are a quintessential part of fall, and this candle will ensure you’ll have had your fix by the end of the season. With a creamy, buttery pumpkin scent and a hint of orange zest, the Pumpkin Clove scent will leave your home smelling like a pumpkin patch–we can’t think of anything more fitting for fall.

Price at time of publish: $38

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 19 ounces | Burn Time: 85 hours

Homesick Autumn Hayride Candle

As soon as you get a whiff of this nostalgic scent, you’ll be reminded of bumpy hayrides and crisp autumn air. The scent features top notes of hay, amber, and clove, as well as mid notes of birch wood, nutmeg, and maple bark. It’s made with a soy wax blend and burns for up to 80 hours for maximum enjoyment.

Price at time of publish: $30

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 13.75 ounces | Burn Time: 60-80 hours

WoodWick Pumpkin Butter Medium Hourglass Candle

If you’re looking for a nostalgic aromatic experience in a fall candle, this Pumpkin Butter candle is here to help. With a mixture of vanilla, pumpkin, and warm spices, you'll feel as though you’re in the middle of a pumpkin patch from the comfort of your living room, and we think that sounds pretty nice. Plus, the wood wick gives the illusion of a crackling fire, even when it’s too hot to light one.

Price at time of publish: $17

Wax Type: Soy and paraffin wax blend | Size: 9.7 ounces | Burn Time: 60 hours

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Soy Candle

Say hello to fall with this candle from Sweet Water Decor. You’re invited in with a hot cider aroma and are left with the sweet smells of apple and nutmeg. In addition to its overtly fall scent, this U.S.A.-made candle adds to your fall decor with its farmhouse-inspired look complete with a wood lid.

Price at time of publish: $25

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 11 ounces | Burn Time: 50 hours

Yankee Candle Harvest Large Jar Candle

It’s hard to find a more classic fall scent than this combination of cinnamon, cloves, and musk with notes of sweet apples and pumpkin.“I often find fall candles to be overly sweet or too cinnamon-y, but Harvest is just the right blend of sweetness and spice,” says Southern Living commerce editor Melanie Fincher. Since it is a larger candle at 22 ounces, it has a longer burn time of 110-150 hours—you’ll have a pleasant smell wherever you light it throughout the season.

Price at time of publish: $23

Wax Type: Paraffin wax | Size: 22 ounces | Burn Time: 110-150 hours

Bath & Body Works Freshly Brewed Coffee 3-Wick Candle

There’s not much better than a cup of freshly brewed coffee on a fall morning, besides maybe a candle that smells like a cup of freshly brewed coffee. With fragrance notes of fresh coffee beans and steamed milk, this candle will have your home smelling like your favorite coffee shop in no time.

Price at time of publish: $26

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 14.5 ounces | Burn Time: 25-45 hours

Aromatique Cinnamon Cider Cube Glass Candle

If a contemporary candle is what you seek, it’s difficult to go wrong with a cube candle. Hand-poured in Arkansas, this candle is perfect for fall with its notes of cinnamon, apple, and orange peels. A balanced mix of earthy and sweet scents will bring a fall feel to your home or wherever you choose to light it.

Price at time of publish: $30

Wax Type: Paraffin wax | Size: 12 ounces | Burn Time: 56 hours

Archipelago Pumpkin Macchiato Jar Candle

For a sophisticated fall candle, Archipelago’s Pumpkin Macchiato (made from coconut wax) is a solid choice. Crushed pumpkin seeds are added to a blend of coconut milk and cardamom for a balanced fragrance. And, the candle comes in an elegant and decorative orange glass container that’s sure to fit right in with your fall decor.

Price at time of publish: $33

Wax Type: Coconut wax | Size: 8.6 ounces | Burn Time: 60 hours

Bath & Body Works Leaves 3-Wick Candle

What’s better than a single-wick candle? A three-wick candle. Bath & Body Works understood that when making this spicy yet fruity creation. Although this candle’s name is Leaves, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by its crisp red apple, golden nectar, and warm clove notes. “This is my go-to fall candle—I could honestly burn it all season long and be perfectly content,” says Fincher. “To me, the crisp apple and warm clove notes are quintessentially fall.” And, it’s infused with natural essential oils for an elevated fragrance experience.

Price at time of publish: $27

Wax Type: Proprietary wax blend | Size: 14.5 ounces | Burn Time: 25-45 hours

Woodsy + Warm Scents

Voluspa Baltic Amber Glass Large Jar Candle

If you’re looking for a coconut wax blend that smells like sandalwood and vanilla orchid, this one’s for you. With a burn time of 100 hours, this 18-ounce candle will keep your home smelling great for a long time. Its patterned jar will also make a great addition to your fall decor.

Price at time of publish: $34

Wax Type: Coconut wax blend | Size: 18 ounces | Burn Time: 100 hours

Mason Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle

“I'm not big on typical pumpkin/harvest fall scents, so Maison Louis Marie's No.04 Bois de Balincourt is my go-to,” says Betsy Cribb Watson, Southern Living senior homes and features editor. “It's woodsy and welcoming with subtle spice notes that feel just right for the season.” This fall option from Mason Louis Marie is a more romantic pick with sandalwood as one of its more prominent notes. You’ll also notice some earthy undertones which complement the sandalwood scent.

Price at time of publish: $36

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 8.5 ounces | Burn Time: 60 hours

Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Candle

From the moment you light this slow-burning candle, you’ll notice the earthy spice notes, jasmine, and fresh moss. These coconut and beeswax candles come ready to gift with a matte pink carton embossed with a label, so they’ll know exactly what they’re burning. Go ahead and enjoy this luxury scented candle—after all, it has 50 hours of clean burn time thanks to its braided cotton wick.

Price at time of publish: $38

Wax Type: Coconut and beeswax blend | Size: 8.5 ounces | Burn Time: 50 hours

Glade Cashmere Woods Candle

These budget-friendly candles come in a pack of two, so you have the option to light them in multiple rooms or floors (so long as there’s someone to keep an eye on each). The Cashmere Woods fragrance combines notes of jasmine, sandalwood, and musk for a scent that’s perfect for curling up by the fire with a good book.

Price at time of publish: $6 for 2-pack

Wax Type: Paraffin blend | Size: (2) 3.4 ounces | Burn Time: 23 hours each

Aromatique Smoked Vanilla and Santal Textured Glass Candle

This family-owned brand has been hand pouring candles in Arkansas since 1982, but this Smoked Vanilla and Santal scent is brand new to its lineup. A smoky vanilla scent mingles with earthy santal to create a fragrance we can’t stop smelling. Woodsy and gourmand lovers alike will appreciate the rich and smoky scent that evokes memories of roasting marshmallows by the fireside.

Price at time of publish: $18

Wax Type: Paraffin wax | Size: 6 ounces | Burn Time: 40 hours

dilo No. 03 Tobacco + Cedar Candle

This fragrance and design studio hit a home run when it came to this fall candle. With a 60-hour burn time, you’ll be able to enjoy its tobacco and cedar smells for hours while carving pumpkins, watching movies, or making pumpkin pie. “I'm a fan of dilo home's candles—their fragrances are so layered and interesting, but they aren't overpowering,” says Lisa Cericola, Southern Living deputy editor. “It's the kind of wonderful fancy-hotel-smell that makes you wonder what it is and where it is coming from.” Their Tobacco + Cedar scent is perfect for fall with warm notes of cinnamon, vanilla, musk, tobacco leaf, cedar, and patchouli.

Price at time of publish: $36

Wax Type: Soy wax | Size: 10 ounces | Burn Time: 60 hours

Harlem Candle Company “Speakeasy” Luxury Candle

Although a speakeasy may not be what first comes to mind when thinking of fall, don’t let this candle’s name deceive you. This scent is made up of a plethora of fall-inspired notes including pimento berry, patchouli, and vanilla. Its maroon color evokes the feelings of warmth and positivity at fall’s core.

Price at time of publish: $48

Wax Type: Vegetable soy wax blend | Size: 11 ounces | Burn Time: 80 hours

Diptyque Paris Feu De Bois Classic Candle

With its woodsy and smoky notes, Diptyque’s Feu De Bois (French for “wood fire”) candle will have you sure you can hear the crackling of a bonfire nearby. This luxury French fragrance company has been making its iconic candles since the 1960s, and this smoky scent is among the brand’s best sellers.

Price at time of publish: $74

Wax Type: Paraffin wax | Size: 6.5 ounces | Burn Time: 60 hours

P.F. Candle Co. Black Fig Soy Candle

Inspired by backyard fruit trees, this is a woodsy, evergreen-forward scent with just enough fig and spice to round it out. The amber jar, kraft label, and brass lid give the vessel an apothecary-inspired look that blends seamlessly with any decor style.

Price at time of publish: $26

Wax Type: Soy wax | Size: 7.2 ounces | Burn Time: 50 hours

Fruit Scents

NEST New York Autumn Plum Classic Candle

If a fruitier scent is what you seek, consider this Autumn Plum pick from NEST New York. This purple-tinted candle emits wild plum and cinnamon all wrapped up in warm patchouli leaf and cashmere wood. And, its glass holder is reusable and decorative—wash it out and use it to hold makeup brushes, office supplies, or even repot plants.

Price at time of publish: $35

Wax Type: Proprietary wax blend | Size : 8.1 ounces | Burn Time: 50-60 hours

Apotheke Blackberry Honey Ceramic Scented Candle

Looking for a scent to carry you from late summer into early fall? Apotheke’s Blackberry Honey strikes just the right balance of warmth and fruitiness, evoking sweet summer blackberries drizzled in honey and mixed with a tantalizing combination of caramel, vanilla, and maple. It all comes packaged in a sophisticated white ceramic vessel with a navy blue interior.

Price at time of publish: $46

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 13 ounces | Burn Time: 60-70 hours

Opalhouse Lidded Glass Jar Autumn Harvest Candle

If you’re looking for a candle that’ll bring you some warmth on those crisp autumn days (or if you’re just looking to pretend it’s a crisp autumn day), this one will do the trick thanks to its warm scent combination of spicy cinnamon with juicy peach and hint of coconut. Plus, the gold lidded jar and autumnal design will leave your home looking more festive, too.

Price at time of publish: $10

Wax Type: Soy wax blend | Size: 15.1 ounces | Burn Time: 50 hours

Paddywax Persimmon Chestnut Apothecary Candle

Nashville’s own Paddywax knows how to create fall candles such as this Persimmon Chestnut candle from the Apothecary collection. Hand-poured in the U.S.A., this candle contains many fragrance notes including orange, pear, apple, cinnamon bark, nutmeg, and vanilla. No individual scent is too overpowering, resulting in a well-balanced fragrance. This candle also stands out for its amber jar, which is inspired by those used at traditional apothecaries.

Price at time of publish: $26

Wax Type: Soy wax | Size: 8 ounce | Burn Time: 48 hours

Brooklyn Candle Studio Sweet Fig Minimalist Candle

For a minimalist fall candle consider this one from Brooklyn Candle Studio. The 100 percent soy wax candle emits an earthy scent stemming from freshly picked figs. You’ll also catch some notes of patchouli and rosewood for a well-rounded olfactory experience. Its jar has a minimalist design, too, which works well no matter how you choose to decorate your fall mantel.

Price at time of publish: $28

Wax Type: Soy wax | Size: 7.5 ounces | Burn Time: 50 hours

Yankee Candle Apple Pumpkin Jar Candle

Apple and pumpkin are two of fall's most quintessential scents and when blended together, a delightful aroma is created. What makes this candle unique is the fragrance experience you’ll notice once lighted. First, you’ll smell hints of apple, orange, and fresh fruit. As you burn into the middle of the jar, you’ll start to notice baked pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. When you finally reach the base of the jar at about 150 hours, you’ll have a sweet send off with the smells of pie crust and vanilla.

Price at time of publish: $28

Wax Type: Paraffin wax | Size: 22 ounces | Burn Time: 110-150 hours

Tips for Choosing the Right Fall Candle

Scent

“Fall is the perfect time to bring warm scents into the home that speak to coziness and warmth,” says Joyce Barnes, chief operating officer of fragrance and beauty company TOCCA. “It’s a chance to play with stronger, deeper scents that fill up the home and that have a longer lasting scent to linger. You can play with warm woods, spices, and gourmand notes like vanilla or pumpkin.”

Wax Type

You’ll notice a plethora of different wax types while shopping for candles, each of which have pros and cons. According to fragrance specialist Alex Hall of Born of Botanics, “the benefits of soy waxes are that they are more eco-friendly, have a clean burn with minimal soot, good scent throw, and a longer burn time. However, they may be more expensive.” On the other hand, paraffin waxes are derived from petroleum which is a non-renewable resource and may emit some pollutants into the air, explains Hall. However, paraffin wax is typically more affordable. Coconut wax is another sustainable option, but it usually needs to be mixed with other waxes as it can be too soft on its own.

Burn Time

When it comes to burn time, “it depends on the size of the candle,” explains Bee Shapiro, founder of fragrance company Ellis Brooklyn. “A quality 6.5-ounce candle can last you 40-50 hours depending on how the burn started. However, it is important to note that the first burn is the most important and the burn should be at least an hour long to prevent any tunneling.” If you’re going to invest in a fall candle and plan on lighting it frequently, we’d recommend opting for those with a longer approximate burn time (these tend to be bigger candles), so that way you get your money’s worth.

Why Trust Southern Living

This article was written by Jenna Clark, contributing commerce writer for Southern Living. In addition to Southern Living, Jenna contributes commerce content to several other publications including Better Homes & Gardens, Tripadvisor, Women’s Health, and more. To develop this list of the best fall candles she considered factors including their scent, wax type, and burn time. To learn more about what to consider when shopping for the best fall candles, she consulted Bee Shapiro, founder of fragrance company Ellis Brooklyn; Joyce Barnes, chief operating officer of fragrance and beauty company TOCCA; and fragrance specialist Alex Hall of Born of Botanics.

