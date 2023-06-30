For this list of best drink dispensers, we spent hours researching products and considering factors such as design, function, capacity, size, and material. We also consulted with beverage director Wyn Vida and mixologist Ulises Arzamendi on what elements matter most when shopping for a drink dispenser.

There are all kinds of drink dispensers on the market, from 1-gallon glass containers to 10-gallon plastic containers. When it comes to drink dispensers, style and design sometimes play just as much of a role as capacity and function. Two important elements to consider when purchasing a dispenser though are a base and an infusion device. Dancey York, director of bar and entertainment for Alma at Hotel Zachary, is a big fan of both. “Without a base, the dispenser’s spout gets too close to the tabletop,” she says. “And infusion cylinders are a great way to infuse punches and lemonades without adding bits of fruit or herbs to a drink.” Another must for York? A great lid. “I like a lid that can airtight seal the dispenser, whether that be a metal lid, or insulated lid. Having a securely sealed lid helps keep your beverage fresh longer.”

A drink dispenser is an essential item for anyone who enjoys entertaining. If you’re hosting a small function, a drink dispenser can help usher guests out of the kitchen and into the party. And they’re a must-have for large gatherings where guests are constantly refilling their cups while mingling about.

Best Overall Drink Dispenser Buddeez Unbreakable 3.5-Gallon Beverage Dispenser Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart What’s Great About It This large-capacity dispenser has a removable ice cone that helps keep drinks cold for longer, as well as a clear base that can be used to hold decor. What Could Be Better The clear base doesn’t have a bottom, which can make it difficult to move once you’ve added decorations to it. With a 3.5-gallon capacity, a shatterproof build, and numerous extras, this dispenser from Buddeez takes the cake for us. It’s made from BPA-free, food-safe Tritan plastic—a durable, clear material that won’t break, even if the dispenser is knocked over. We also love the clear base that snaps onto the dispenser, because it gives you a bit of added height for placing your glass underneath, and you can add decorative elements inside, such as fresh flowers or fruit. Here’s a tip: Try filling it with ornaments and tinsel when serving a holiday punch. Just note that the base doesn’t come with a bottom, which can make moving the dispenser difficult if you’ve already filled it with decor. The dispenser also comes with a washable chalkboard placard that helps guests identify the beverage. The large capacity means you don’t have to spend as much time refilling the dispenser, unlike lots of dispensers that only hold 1 or 2 gallons. It comes with markers on the side of the dispenser to let you know how much liquid is left as guests enjoy their drinks, and keeping drinks cold is easy with the removable ice cone that allows you to add in more ice without taking the dispenser apart. The cone also keeps things cold without diluting your drink, a win for warmer months. This dispenser is also dishwasher safe, so after-party cleanup is a breeze. Price at time of publish: $57 Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 3.5 gallons | Size: 12 x 19.3 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Best Budget Drink Dispenser FineDine Glass Drink Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What’s Great About It This affordable, mason jar dispenser comes with an ice cylinder that keeps beverages cold without diluting them. What Could Be Better It’s not dishwasher safe. If you’re looking for a dispenser for your home or a small party, this one from FineDine is a smart choice. It’s great for small-batch punches, sangria, lemonade, and more. The low price point means you may choose to buy two or three dispensers to mix and match beverages at your party. This dispenser is made from premium-grade glass in a mason jar design that allows guests to see what they’re drinking, and the stainless steel spigot is leak-proof and easy to clean. A wide tin lid is included for the top of the dispenser, helping to keep bugs and dirt out of your beverage, but also making it easy to refill the dispenser as needed, or to infuse your drink with lemon slices, berries, and herbs. The included ice cylinder is also an added perk, as it helps keep your liquid cold without diluting the contents of the dispenser. Simply fill it with ice and insert the cylinder, and when the ice melts inside the cylinder, remove it and fill again with fresh ice. It’s best to wash this dispenser by hand if possible to protect the spigot and lid from hot dishwasher temperatures. Price at time of publish: From $23 Material: Glass | Capacity: 1 or 2 gallons | Size: 7 x 11 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds for 1-gallon dispenser; 7.5 pounds for 2-gallon dispenser

Best Glass Drink Dispenser Southern Living Classic Single Drink Dispenser Dillard's View On Dillards.com What’s Great About It This classic glass drink dispenser is compatible with multiple stands from the same collection. What Could Be Better It doesn’t come with an infusion or ice cylinder. This simple and functional drink dispenser, part of the Southern Living Home Collection at Dillard’s, is great for just about any event: birthdays, weddings, baby showers, graduation parties, and more. The whole thing is made from glass, including the lid, with the exception of the metal spout that easily opens and closes with a small turn of the knob. Fill it with punch, lemonade, tea, or even mixed drinks. You can also purchase a wooden stand, available in a white-washed wood and a dark wood, from the same collection, as well as a woven Nito stand for a more tropical look. Do note that it’s best to hand wash this dispenser. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Glass | Capacity: 1.6 gallons | Size: 6.9 x 11.2 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Best Insulated Drink Dispenser BruMate BackTap BruMate View On Brumate.com What’s Great About It This insulated cooler features a built-in tap and backpack straps for on-the-go enjoyment. What Could Be Better Even with the backpack straps, some might find it too heavy to carry very far. BruMate’s BackTap is an insulated cooler meets drink dispenser. It holds 3 gallons—or 14+ slim cans, 12 standard 12-ounce cans, or 5 bottles of wine. But if you don’t want to fill it with bottles or cans, you can fill the removable stainless steel insert with liquid and use the attached tap to pour drinks straight from the container. The BackTap also has backpack straps, so you can throw the unit over your shoulders and hit the road, or you can carry it by the attached metal handle. Its portable nature means it’s great for the beach, tailgates, road trips, and more. Plus, it’s available in six different colorways, ranging from a red and black swirl to denim. Price at time of publish: $200 Material: Rotomolded thermoplastic | Capacity: 3 gallons | Size: 13 x 14.8 inches | Weight: 13 pounds

Best Drink Dispenser for Outdoors Frontgate Optima Chill Cell Beverage Dispenser Frontgate View On Frontgate What’s Great About It The stainless steel ice cylinder keeps liquids cold for hours, even in the heat. What Could Be Better You must hand wash the dispenser. Keeping drinks cold while outside can be a challenge, especially in the summer months when temperatures soar and melt ice faster than normal. The Optima Chill Cell beverage dispenser from Frontgate is a great option for outdoor events, thanks to its stainless steel ice chamber insert that helps keep your drinks ice cold without diluting them. Not to mention, the sleek stainless steel design elements add a sophisticated touch to any gathering. The container, made with clear Tritan plastic, allows your guests to see exactly what’s in the dispenser: Fill it with big-batch bloody Marys, iced tea, lemonade, or any liquid you wish. It’s best to hand wash this dispenser, but the good news is there aren’t hard-to-reach crevices. Another perk? It’s available in three different sizes: 1.5 gallons, 3 gallons, and 5 gallons. Price at time of publish: From $119 Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 1.5 gallons, 3 gallons, or 5 gallons | Size: Varies | Weight: Varies

Best Drink Dispenser for Hot Drinks Choice Deluxe Stainless Steel 48-Cup Coffee Urn Webstaurant . Webstaurant View On Webstaurantstore.com What’s Great About It The built-in fuel holder keeps beverages piping hot while protecting guests from the flame. What Could Be Better There is no heat protection for bare hands, so handle with caution. Keep your guests satisfied during colder months or chilly outdoor parties with this dispenser that’s great for hot chocolate, coffee, tea, or even mulled wine or hot cider. There are 3-gallon and 5-gallon options available, giving you more capacity than a traditional coffee pot. The stainless steel build helps the dispenser distribute and hold heat, helping your beverages to stay hot for the duration of your party, and the built-in fuel holder safely holds chafing fuel to keep liquids hot while keeping guests a safe distance from the flame. The spigot is a simple pull design, allowing for easy dispensing without drips. Gold-trimmed handles on the sides of the dispenser help you lift the unit with ease, and gold-trimmed legs protect the fuel shelf and give the dispenser a classy look. To refill the dispenser, just lift off the lid and add in more of the beverage of your choice. Price at time of publish: From $100 Material: Stainless steel | Capacity: 3 or 5 gallons | Size: 19.5 inches tall (3 gallons); 25 inches tall (5 gallons) | Weight: 10 pounds for 3-gallon urn; 13 pounds for 5-gallon urn

Best Drink Dispenser Set Aniva 5 Piece Beverage Dispenser Set with Jars Wayfair View On Wayfair What’s Great About It This mason jar-style dispenser comes complete with a set of four matching glasses. What Could Be Better The glasses don’t come with lids. We love this set from Aniva, because the simple mason jar design goes well with loads of different party themes. Use it for a small gathering with friends, a special family dinner, or a themed game night for a fun alternative to standard glassware. The set comes with the dispenser and four glasses and is made with food-safe glass. A screw-top lid for the dispenser makes it easy for you to add liquid and add refills, and an ice cylinder helps keep drinks cold. All pieces are dishwasher safe, so just load it all in the dishwasher after your event and cleaning is a breeze. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: Glass | Capacity: 2-gallon dispenser, (4) 2-cup mason jars | Size: 7.9 x 12.4 inches (mason jars are 5.1 inches tall) | Weight: 10 pounds

Best Drink Dispenser With Stand Crate & Barrel Dax Drink Dispenser with Silver Stand Crate & Barrel View On Crate & Barrel What’s Great About It The dispenser is compatible with four different interchangeable stands. What Could Be Better Given the price, we wish there was an ice cylinder or infuser. With four different stand options to choose from—silver, hammered, wood, or marble—this dispenser and stand combo is a sophisticated addition to your event. Wyn Vida, beverage director at Toshokan and The Cathedral in Austin, Texas, says she recently purchased this setup from Crate & Barrel. “I love that their stands are all interchangeable and easily stackable,” she says. The stands provide plenty of clearance underneath the spigot for easy filling, and the teardrop-esque shape of the dispenser is an uncommon yet chic design. A wide lid on the top makes it easy to add more liquids for refills, and herbs such as rosemary and mint look beautiful floating through the clear glass—just don’t add too many fruits or herbs and block the spigot. The dispenser holds 1.75 gallons of liquid, and should be hand washed. Price at time of publish: From $87 Material: Glass | Capacity: 1.75 gallons | Size: 8 x17.5 inches | Weight: 15.6 pounds (not including stand)

Best Double Drink Dispenser Estilo Glass Mason Jar Beverage Dispensers Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What’s Great About It The stand, chalkboards, and chalk are included with purchase. What Could Be Better Each dispenser only holds 1 gallon of liquid. Maybe you need two dispensers to double up on beverages for your guests, or you’re wanting to provide a variety of drink options. Either way, a double dispenser is a great buy. This one from Estilo comes with a metal stand to set both dispensers in, making it easy to place your cup underneath and pour. It also comes with two small chalkboards and chalk, so you can label each beverage. Each dispenser holds 1 gallon of liquid, which is on the smaller side when compared to others on this list, but they’re easily refillable due to the wide-mouth lid that screws on and off easily. They’re also easy to clean, but it’s best to hand wash them. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Glass | Capacity: (2) 1-gallon dispensers | Size: 5 x 10 inches each | Weight: 7.5 pounds



Best Drink Dispenser for Tailgating Igloo 5 Gallon Portable Sports Cooler with Cup Dispenser Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Igloocoolers.com What’s Great About It The durable, insulated design and built-in cup dispenser makes this jug great for taking to and from the tailgate. What Could Be Better There’s no ice cylinder, so ice will dilute the drink within. On game day, a fancy glass dispenser is not always what you’re looking for. Instead, you’ll want something sturdy and that will keep things cold for as long as possible, often with a large capacity. This is why we love Igloo’s Seat-Top Water Jug for serving large batches of drinks on game day. Choose from several different color options (be sure to go with one that will complement your team’s colors!), as well as 5- and 10-gallon versions. This dispenser is insulated to help keep your drinks cold for hours and will even hold ice for up to three days. The spigot has a push button that makes it easy to get a drink. It also has side handles for easy carrying—or easy hoisting for when you need to dump a sports drink on someone’s head after a big win. The pressure-fit lid also helps keep dirt and bugs out, and it even comes with a matching cup dispenser, freeing up more room on the table for your tailgate spread. Price at time of publish: From $40 Material: Plastic | Capacity: 5 or 10 gallons | Size: 14.5 x 13 x 19.5 inches for 5-gallon jug; 17.3 x 15.9 x 22.1 inches for 10-gallon jug | Weight: 5.9 pounds for 5-gallon jug; 9 pounds for 10-gallon jug