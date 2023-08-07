But finding the best cotton sheets may be easier said than done. To date, we've tested 134 cotton sheet sets both in our Lab and at home to find the best of the best. In addition to Shariff, we also received expert insight from Diana A. Wyman, executive vice president of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC).

Cotton offers just the right combination of softness, breathability, and durability, making it an excellent choice for bedding—especially during Southern summers. “Cotton is a highly breathable fabric that promotes airflow and absorbs moisture,” says Hafiz Shariff, sleep expert and founder of Owl + Lark. Put these two qualities together, and we have a good recipe for a cool, comfortable night’s sleep. Shariff adds if you throw in the fact that “cotton sheets are also known for their softness, smooth texture, and they’re generally easy to care for,” you’ll know why cotton is an excellent go-to for sheets and bedding.

Each set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. The fitted sheet fits snugly over the mattress, and it’s designed with a full perimeter elastic to keep it firmly in place.

Out of the package, the fitted sheet appeared to be more faded than the pillowcases and the flat sheet, and we noticed frayed edges on the corners of the fitted sheets. After laundering, we noticed minimal shrinkage compared to other sheets we tested. While the printed pattern on the top sheet and pillowcase was much richer than the bottom sheet, to begin with, the pattern on the bottom sheets faded further after only a single wash and dry.

If white cotton sheets don’t have enough personality for you, these patterned sheets from Threshold should jazz things up nicely. These budget-friendly sheets are soft and sturdy. They’re a light- to medium-weight sheet that offers excellent breathability, and they kept us warm but not overheated or smothered.

The color on the fitted sheet was less saturated than the top sheet, and it faded even more after just one wash.

We love the crisp, matte feel and the fact that the sheets sleep relatively cool; we haven’t felt overheated at any point while sleeping on these. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The sheets fit the bed perfectly with a little to spare all around.

Made from pure organic cotton with a “lived-in” feel right out of the box, these sheets have a crinkled effect that lends to a raw, natural feel. And as you wash it, it gets better and better. Post-washing, there was noticeable shrinkage but no changes in feel or appearance. And these sheets were just as comfortable and crisp after six months of use as they were on day one.

If you’re looking for a sheet that leans into its natural, organic side, you’d be hard-pressed to find one better than Coyuchi Organic’s Crinkled Percale Sheets. They’re soft but not silky, weighty but still cool, and crisp but slightly relaxed.

These sheets have a soft, relaxed, and lived-in feel right out of the package—no break-in required.

These sheets performed spectacularly in our stain test. Stained with oil, coffee, and foundation, all three came out easily, and no hint of color remained. The fitted sheet has a generous fit that requires a bit of extra tucking, but despite our efforts to shift or move the sheet, it stayed in place. These sheets are available in what The Citizenry calls a calming color palette. The Sand Stripe and Light Grey Stripe are among our favorites.

These sheets wick and manage moisture well. Out of the wash, we found them to be soft and mildly wrinkled. All seams and hems remained intact, and while there were some noticeable loose threads post-washing, none compromised the sheet’s integrity. The sheets really held nicely up even though they feel a bit delicate to the touch.

Sheets can really take a licking night after night, so durability counts. Ultimately, we found The Citizenry’s Organic Resort Cotton Sheet Set to be the most durable of the lot. Made from 400-thread count, organic Turkish cotton, these sheets are soft and silky like your favorite sateen, and while they’re not crisp per se, they’re rather light, airy, and smooth.

Made from organic Turkish cotton, these sheets washed extremely well, and stains came out with ease.

It may be worth mentioning that the brand nicely delivers on its mission to cut out plastic. The sheets arrived packaged with cardboard inside a cloth bag.

After washing, we found them to be just as soft and thick, and they get softer with each wash. Each set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. And like most Coyuchi products, you’ll only find these in neutral, earthy tones.

Made from high-quality flannel fabric that is not too heavy or too thin, this “just right” flannel sheet set from Coyuchi is shortlist worthy. These sheets have a nice thickness, and while the weave was tight, they were still breathable and comfortable. You’ll find a plush flannel feel on both sides that’s almost velvety. Just keep in mind that while these flannel sheets are a dream on a cold winter’s night, they aren't ideal for those who sleep hot.

This set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches deep. The fitted sheet pulled onto the mattress easily and held on tightly despite our efforts to move it out of place. Overall, we think these sheets are a solid value, and the softness picks up the slack for the stain test.

We did find that the sheets held onto stains a bit more than we would like. Coffee wasn’t a problem, but oil and makeup only faded about 50 percent after spot treating and washing. That said, we noticed almost no change to the feel and texture of the fabric after laundering. The washed sheet felt just as soft as the unwashed pillowcases. Moreover, we didn’t find any visible wear and tear after three washes and nearly a month of use.

Sateens and flannels are cozy, but hot sleepers looking for something a bit more cooling might consider Nordstrom’s at Home Percale Sheet Set. These sheets are a crisp cotton percale; they’re soft to the touch and have a pleasant texture overall.

While these sheets washed well, they did hold onto oil and makeup stains.

These are crisp, breathable percale sheets that are still soft to the touch.

These sheets exited the wash with minimal shrinkage but noticeable wrinkling. They performed well on stain tests and were no worse for wear after laundering—no pilling, no color fading, and the sheen was still intact. And after six months of use and washing, the sheets still look brand new. A queen-size set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. Choose from bright but elegant colors like Serene Blue and Crisp Peach.

Overall, airflow and breathability were excellent. The sheets were cool to the touch, and they warmed to a cozy but comfortable level during our five-minute “sleep” test. One tester, who has a tendency to overheat under sheets and blankets, found that while these sheets retained a modicum of body heat, it wasn’t oppressive or a deal breaker in any way.

With what we’d describe as a true sateen finish, these sheets are silky and smooth. While they have some weight to them (like most sateen weaves), the sheets weren’t heavy or dense but rather light and fluffy.

These sheets are silky and smooth, and while they feel quite substantial, they’re still light and airy.

Each set comes with two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that accommodates mattresses up to 16 inches deep. You’ll find tranquil color choices like Light Fog, Pale Flax, and Vintage Peony.

While we didn’t notice any dramatic cooling effect, we still gave this sheet top marks for breathability, as we didn’t feel any heat trapped underneath when we lay on it. We noticed some slight shrinkage out of the wash, but we were pleasantly surprised that these sheets didn’t behave like typical percale—they didn’t exit the wash looking like a crumpled mess.

With an almost silky feel that’s not typical of percale, these sheets feel high quality and durable. Made with American-grown Supima cotton, these sheets skip the papery, stiff texture and instead, deliver a soft sheet that we immediately wanted to nap on.

They arrived out of the package with a long string hanging off the top sheet.

They have the crispness and breathability of percale without the papery, stiff texture common in lower quality percale sheets.

While these sheets have some nice couture details, they do come at a premium. The queen set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Boll and Branch offers their Reserve Sheet Set in seven elegant colors. Just keep in mind that if you like bright, cheery colors in your bedroom , you won’t find them here.

These luxurious sheets feature a heavier-weight fabric that breathes well, an elegant 7-inch trim hem on three sides of the top sheet, and mitered corners with deep, 17-inch pockets. We never felt too warm or cold while using these sheets. Plus, they held up beautifully to laundering: We didn’t notice any wear, pilling, or fading post-wash—just super soft sheets .

Made of 100 percent organic, long-staple cotton, these sheets feel dense, silky, and pleasant to the touch. They carry a hefty price tag, but we found the workmanship to be on par with the price.

At $55 for a queen set, these sheets are a good value. We didn’t find any fascinating features per se, but we felt the quality touches and attention to detail were where they needed to be. Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Southern Living’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith.

The best thing about these sheets is the corner construction that the brand calls "FLEXI-FIT technology”—stretch panels on each corner that hug the mattress well enough to keep it in place, no matter how much tossing and turning you do. We really put this feature to the test, and even with the beating it took, the fitted sheet didn’t budge.

These 400-thread-count sheets are made with temperature-regulating cotton. You’ll likely find that they keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Overall, they feel a bit more stiff than the others we tested, and while they’re not quite as buttery or silky, they’re still soft with a texture that feels like brushed cotton. Post-washing, the sheets were even softer and still quite smooth.

While many of our picks are somewhere north of $100, the Better Homes & Gardens Hygro Cotton Bed Sheet Set is a significantly more affordable option for the budget conscious. These no-frills, soft, cotton sheets scored well across all test categories, including texture, breathability, durability, and value.

These affordable sheets come with a stretch panel on each corner that hugs the mattress.

Each set includes two pillowcases and a fitted sheet— top sheet fans will have to pay extra. These sheets are machine washable and available in six serene colors, like Mist, Clover, and Dusk. Those who want to brighten their space would likely find some good options with the brand’s seasonal colors.

Across the board, these sheets earned top marks for texture, breathability, and quality. But we did find that the fitted sheet was prone to sliding up the corners of the mattress.

In both our Lab and home tests, these sheets washed well. There was only a negligible difference between the feel and texture of the washed and unwashed sheets—if anything, they felt softer and more worn in. We did find that they wrinkle very fast after drying, so you’ll probably want to get them on the bed as soon as the dryer beeps to avoid wrinkles.

Brushed and garment-washed, these sheets are a good pick for those who like a classic percale but love a buttery soft finish. Parachute notes that these sheets sleep warmer than their percale cousins, and we agree. While it is a good all-season sheet , it's a great option for warmer months, too.

Made of crisp cotton that’s still soft and breathable, Parachute’s Brushed Cotton Sheet Set is our favorite out of the 134 cotton sheets we've tested. They’re not too heavy (like a flannel sheet, for example), but not so light that they don’t feel substantial. The cotton is brushed, so it’s substantially softer—it feels less like a starchy sheet and more like a favorite cotton T-shirt.

The fitted sheet is prone to sliding off the corners of the mattress.

The Bottom Line

Our best overall pick is the Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set. These sheets scored highly across all categories, including texture, breathability, and quality. They’re a crisp cotton sheet that’s incredibly soft—the perfect choice for someone who likes the breathability of percale and the feel of a buttery finish.

For a more budget-friendly option, the Better Homes & Gardens Hygro Cotton Bed Sheet Set features a temperature-regulating cotton and a stretch panel on each corner that hugs tightly to the mattress. Not to mention, they grow softer with each wash.

Our Testing Process

To date we’ve tested 134 sets of cotton sheets both in our Lab and in our homes. All sheets underwent a pre-wash inspection during which we took note of any snags, loose threads, or other imperfections. We then laundered each set using the same settings and detergent.

Afterwards, we stained a small area of each sheet with a coffee, oil, and foundation, and let them sit for an hour. We then pre-treated the stains with a stain remover and laundered them again. Post-wash, we inspected each sheet again for any damage or shrinkage, as well as if any stains remained. To evaluate the moisture-wicking ability of each sheet, we placed a corner of each flat sheet in an embroidery hoop to hold the fabric taut and used a dropper to place one drop of water onto the middle of the fabric. We then recorded how much the water droplet expands and moves over 10 seconds, making sure to measure the width of the drop. (If the water expands quickly and becomes large, this indicates good moisture management.)

To test for color transfer, we rubbed a white fabric square against each sheet and inspected the white fabric after 20 swipes. We repeated this test with wet fabric and recorded the results. For our durability test, we rubbed a sanding block against each flat sheet 25 times, noting if any threads came off or if a hole appeared. Finally, we made the bed using the sheets and tossed and turned in them, noting whether they slid around the mattress. After completing our Lab tests, we brought the top performing sheet sets home and slept on them every night for up to six months, providing feedback as to how well they held up to regular use and laundering.

Tips for Choosing the Right Cotton Sheets

Type

“Because cotton is a natural fiber, it’s a popular choice for people who like natural and sustainable materials,” says Hafiz Shariff, sleep expert and founder of Owl + Lark. “Cotton sheets also have a soft and comfortable feel,” which is crucial to a good night’s sleep. When buying cotton sheets, Shariff suggests looking for “sheets made from long-staple or extra-long-staple cotton, such as Egyptian or Pima cotton, as they tend to be softer and more durable.”

Certifications

When shopping for cotton sheets, you’ll find that manufacturers tend to list the assorted certifications their products have earned. Ultimately this information can be little more than a jumble of letters when you don’t know what they mean. Here’s a crash course:

Oeko-Tex

The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certification means the product (cotton sheets, in this case) is free from substances that are dangerous to humans and the environment.

Fair Trade

A Fair Trade Certification means the manufacturer works with farms and factories to improve wages, benefits, and working conditions for both farmers and factory workers.

GOTS

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the leading worldwide textile processing standard for organic fibers. It ensures that every product component is made with GOTS-certified material and ethical labor practices.

Thread Count

“Contrary to popular opinion, thread count is not the sole measure of quality, and a higher thread count doesn’t always mean better quality,” says Shariff. “Generally, a thread count of 200-400 is suitable for most people, as it balances softness, breathability, and durability.” Shariff adds, “Factors like fiber quality, weave type, and overall fabric construction are equally important in determining the quality of cotton sheets.”

Diana A. Wyman, executive vice president of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), adds that the “thread count is a reasonable measure of how dense the sheet will be, but other factors such as yarn size and twist also play a role” in overall quality. She notes that while “high thread count usually means a smoother surface,” more isn’t always better. Excessively high thread counts can make a sheet “heavy, stiff, or too dense to breathe.”

Weave

The weave can affect the appearance, feel, and performance of a sheet.

“Percale refers to a particular type of cotton fabric,” says Wyman. “Percale has a ‘plain weave’ construction meaning threads alternate over and under every perpendicular thread.”

In terms of appearance and feel, Shariff adds, “Percale has a crisp and cool feel with a matte finish and is known for its breathability and durability.”

“Sateen weave structures have the longest floats,” says Wyman. “The longer floats can provide a very smooth surface but may also be prone to pilling.” Shariff adds that sateen is typically “softer with a smooth, lustrous surface.”

“Twill is a general woven construction with a longer ‘float.’ Yarns may go over 2-3 perpendicular yarns and under one,” says Wyman. While twill is not a popular option for sheets, Wyman notes that most of us can instantly recognize its “distinctive diagonal pattern” in denim jeans.

More Cotton Sheets to Consider

Nest Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set: These sheets were as smooth as we would expect from a sateen sheet, but they’re quite breathable and not as heavy as other sateen sheets. After three washes, we noticed they were not as silky, and while they were noticeably softer to the touch, we did see some shrinkage.

Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set: These sheets felt smooth, crisp, and lightweight. The fitted sheets covered the mattress easily, and even while tossing and turning on the bed, they stayed in place. While they slept relatively cool, they may be better suited for spring or fall. Compared to other sheets we tested, this isn’t what we would consider a luxury product, but it seems like a good workhorse at an affordable price.

Questions and Answers

How much do cotton sheets cost?

Whether you’re looking to stay on budget or go for a splurge, you can find cotton sheets in a wide range of price points. Among the sheets we tested, we found that prices ranged from $55 to $500.

What is the lifespan of cotton sheets?

The lifespan of your cotton sheets will largely depend on how much wear and tear it goes through and how you care for them. If you have multiple sheet sets in your rotation and launder them correctly, you might find that your sheets will last for years.

How do you soften cotton sheets?

To soften cotton sheets, Shariff suggests “washing your sheets using a gentle cycle with a mild detergent and tumble dry on a low or medium heat setting.” While he notes that the washing process itself can “help to loosen the fibers and make them feel softer over time, he says, “adding a fabric softener or a vinegar rinse during the wash cycle can also help soften sheets.”

And finally, Shariff adds, “Sometimes, cotton sheets even soften with repeated washing and use. The more you wash and use them, the softer they may become.”

Why Trust Southern Living

This article was written by Sharon Brandwein, Certified Sleep Science Coach and freelance commerce writer. Over the last five years, Sharon has written product reviews and roundups for a variety of online publishers. To curate this list of the best cotton sheets, we tested 134 sheet sets, evaluating each on quality, texture, breathability, and durability. Sharon also spent hours researching what to consider when shopping for cooling sheets, including materials, weave, and thread count. For expert insight, she spoke to Hafiz Shariff, sleep expert and founder of Owl + Lark, and Diana A. Wyman, executive vice president of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC).