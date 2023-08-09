While cornhole started as a spark in the Midwest, it has since spread like wildfire across the South. And while this fun, laid-back game is a hit at any backyard barbecue, cornhole has become a go-to for partygoers everywhere. Today you can see the South’s favorite backyard game making appearances at all types of events, from tailgates to weddings. And why not? All you need is a good cornhole board and a few good friends. To help you get your cornhole game on, we compiled a list of the best cornhole boards we could find. We looked at a broad range of boards, examining aspects like materials, durability, ease of assembly, and style—these are the aces.

Best Overall Cornhole Boards GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart GoSports is the champion when it comes to lawn games and sporting, and these cornhole boards are no exception. Made from solid wood with a top surface that’s partially varnished, these boards up your game with just the right amount of slide. Beyond the pine wood frames, the boards—available in both tailgate and regulation size—also feature retractable wooden legs and a blank playing surface that’s easily customizable. Other goodies include eight all-weather, regulation-size cornhole bags filled with recycled plastic pellets that won’t rot if they get wet, unlike corn. And if you’re looking to take your cornhole game on the road, there is a robust carrying case to help you with that. Price at the time of publish: From $100 Material: Wood | Dimensions: 3 x 2 feet (tailgate size) or 4 x 2 feet (regulation size) | Individual Board Weight: 10 pounds (tailgate size) or 18 pounds (regulation size) | Accessories: 8 bean bags, 1 carrying case

Best Budget Cornhole Boards ApudArmis Wooden Cornhole Boards Set Amazon View On Amazon This cornhole set from ApudArmis is a great budget pick for your backyard game station. These boards are made from premium New Zealand pine wood and promise a smooth playing surface that won’t split. Plus, it’s a blank canvas that you can customize. These boards are available in both tailgate and regulation size. They’re foldable, and the set includes a durable carrying case and eight all-weather, premium cornhole bean bags. Price at the time of publish: From $70 Material: Wood | Dimensions: 3 x 2 feet or 4 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: Not listed | Accessories: 8 bean bags, 1 carrying case

Best Splurge Cornhole Boards GoSports Commercial-Grade Cornhole Boards Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Handcrafted from a mix of premium cherry and pine wood and finished with ultra-thick plywood decks, these boards are built to withstand all the cow pies, flops, and air mail you can throw at them. So, if your budget can stand a splurge, these commercial-grade boards are it. These commercial-grade boards from GoSports are regulation size, but do note that, unlike the other entries on our list, bean bags aren’t included—at $200, that may be a deal-breaker for some. But for an additional $25, you can purchase a set that includes eight bean bags available in over a 100 color combinations, so you can choose a set that matches your team’s colors. Price at the time of publish: $200 Material: Wood | Dimensions: 4 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: 22 pounds | Accessories: Available with or without 8 bean bags

Best Custom Cornhole Boards Picture Wall Art Customizable Cornhole Set View On Amazon Customizable cornhole boards are a great way to add a warm touch to your setup or make sure you leave with the right boards at the end of your beach day. These boards are made with cabinet-grade plywood. So while they’re lightweight, they’re also quite durable. The wooden legs on these tailgate-sized boards fold up easily for transportation and storage, and bean bags are included. Each board is printed using UV heat that yields vibrant images, and you can choose from 39 design options. We’ll note that these boards are on the thin side, but a customizable board for $120 is hard to beat. Price at the time of publish: $120 Material: Wood | Dimensions: 3 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: Not listed | Accessories: 8 bean bags

Best Cornhole Boards for Tailgating Wild Sports NCAA Deluxe Cornhole Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair No matter who you’re pulling for, these boards from Wild Sports are a great way to show some team spirit. And with dozens of officially licensed collegiate team logos to choose from, it’s no mystery why it should be on your shortlist for tailgating essentials. This cornhole set includes two 3- by 2-foot engineered wood boards and eight all-weather bean bags. The legs fold under for easy transport, and the whole set weighs 30 pounds combined. Price at the time of publish: $115 Material: Engineered wood | Dimensions: 3 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: Not listed | Accessories: 8 bean bags

Best All-Weather Cornhole Boards Driveway Games All-Weather Cornhole Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart These all-weather cornhole boards are ready for whatever mother nature has in store for your family barbecue or backyard wedding. Made from durable plastic, the regulation-size boards are completely waterproof, so they won’t warp, swell, or split like their wooden counterparts. Even better, this set includes eight all-weather, regulation-size bean bags. You’ll also find a bean bag storage compartment on the underside of the board for ease of transportation and storage, and at 18 pounds per board, getting your set from point A to point B shouldn’t be too taxing. Price at the time of publish: $220 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 4 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: 18 pounds | Accessories: 8 bean bags

Best Portable Cornhole Boards Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole Boards Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart If you’re looking for portability, it’s hard to beat 300D polyester fabric that folds down into a 15-inch carry bag. This cornhole set weighs less than five pounds, and it’s tailgate size, so it’ll be unobtrusive at a crowded tailgate. To assemble this cornhole set, just pull it out of the carry bag, unwind the boards, set up the middle rings, and you’re ready to cornhole. It even comes with eight stakes to keep the boards extra secure in windy conditions. Each board measures 3- x 2-feet, and along with the carrying case and stakes, it also comes with eight cornhole bags. Price at the time of publish: $59 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 3 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: 4.4 pounds | Accessories: 8 bean bags, 1 carrying case, 8 stakes

Best Cornhole Boards for the Beach GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart With a lightweight PVC frame construction and nylon deck, this portable cornhole set from GoSports is most certainly beach-friendly. These boards are smaller than regulation size, and the whole set together in the carrying case weighs just 10 pounds, so toting them from one social gathering to the next is never a problem. Players will find these boards easy to set up, the bean bags are made with a durable tear-proof fabric, and when the day is done, you can toss it all into the carrying case to get it back home easily. Price at the time of publish: $40 Material: Nylon fabric with PVC frame | Dimensions: ‎3 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: 1.5 pounds | Accessories: 8 bean bags, 1 carrying case

Best Cornhole Boards for Nighttime GoSports LED Light Up Cornhole Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart These boards feature LED lights around the edge of the playing surface so they’re always nighttime ready. The battery-powered light rings keep the board illuminated for up to 24 hours, and the switches are easy to operate. Even better, these boards are regulation-sized and come with eight regulation bean bags. Beyond their ability to accommodate nighttime cornhole games, these boards are lightweight, equipped with carrying handles, and fold up for easy transport. Price at the time of publish: $130 Material: Engineered wood surface with aluminum frame | Dimensions: 4 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: 12 Pounds | Accessories: 8 bean bags, 1 carrying case

Best Cornhole Boards for Kids Himal Outdoors Portable 5-Hole Cornhole Game Amazon View On Amazon When the kids want to get in on some backyard games, this portable cornhole game is a great option. This dual-sided set features cornhole on one, Roman tic-tac-toe on the other, and cute colorful graphics for each. These boards and bean bags are small and lightweight, so they’re great for little hands and equally suitable for indoor or outdoor fun. Price at the time of publish: $11 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: ‎3 x 2 feet | Individual Board Weight: 2.2 pounds | Accessories: 10 bean bags, 4 stakes, 1 carrying bag