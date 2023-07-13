Home Home Decor Ideas The 12 Best Cooling Sheets Of 2023, Tested And Reviewed We’ve tested 209 sheet sets to date, and these are the best for staying cool in the Southern heat. By Sharon Brandwein Sharon Brandwein Sharon Brandwein is a Certified Sleep Science Coach and a freelance writer. She specializes in parenting, health, and of course, all things sleep. Sharon’s work has also appeared on ABC News, USAToday, Parents, and Forbes. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews The Bottom Line Our Testing Process Tips for Choosing More to Consider Questions and Answers Why Trust Southern Living We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Southern Living / David Hattan While your core body temperature drops each night to help you sleep comfortably, it’s likely all for naught if your sheets and mattress counterproductively trap that heat and moisture. Cooling sheets, however, can do the heavy lifting to keep rising temperatures in check so you can rest easy. The best cooling sheets provide plenty of airflow and help wick moisture away from your body to keep you at a comfortable temperature. Katie Elks, design director at Brooklinen says, “Certain fabrics or fibers are cooler or more breathable than others.” And while she notes that “linen and cotton sheets are both breathable and more moisture-wicking than other fibers,” bamboo, eucalyptus, and silk are also worthy contenders. We’ve tested 209 sheets to date, both in our Lab and long-term in our own homes. To determine which are the best cooling sheets, we evaluated them on their breathability, moisture management, and cooling properties. We also consulted Elks on what consumers should know when shopping for the best cooling sheets to beat the Southern heat. Our Top Picks Best Overall Cooling Sheets: Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Cooling Sheets: Better Homes & Gardens Cotton Percale Sheet Set at Walmart Jump to Review Best Bamboo Cooling Sheets: Bampure Organic Bamboo Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Linen Cooling Sheets: Saatva Linen Sheet at Saatva Jump to Review Best Cotton Cooling Sheets: Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Silk Cooling Sheets: Mulberry Park Silks Silk Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Percale Cooling Sheets: Lands' End Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set at Kohls.com Jump to Review Best Sateen Cooling Sheets: Brielle Home Sateen Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Organic Cooling Sheets: West Elm Organic Percale Sheet Set at West Elm Jump to Review Best Moisture-Wicking Cooling Sheets: Sheex Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Cooling Sheets Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Tencel Fiber Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It The fabric is moisture-wicking, cool to the touch, and feels silky smooth against the skin. What Could Be Better The seams on the pillowcase started to split within the first three months, so there may be some quality concerns. These sheets are among the softest, smoothest, and coolest we’ve felt. Made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel (a semi-synthetic fiber known for its temperature-regulating properties that is made by dissolving wood pulp in a chemical solvent), they are cool to the touch and do an excellent job of wicking moisture away from the skin’s surface. We also love the silky smooth feel of the sateen weave, although those who prefer the feel of crisp cotton or linen may want to look elsewhere. While there was some slight shrinkage after the first wash, we didn’t notice any pilling or color fading. As promised, Olive + Crate’s eucalyptus sheets get softer with every wash, but we noticed they take longer to dry than your average cotton sheets. The fitted sheets in this set are double-stitched in high-stress areas, and the generously-sized pockets are deep enough to accommodate most mattresses. However, with continued use and repeated washing, the seams began to split on one of the pillowcases. If you’re still on the fence, the sheets come with a 60-day sleep trial, so you can take your time deciding. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300 Best Budget Cooling Sheets Better Homes & Gardens Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 3.5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 3.5/5 What’s Great About It These durable and lightweight percale sheets are a great value. What Could Be Better These sheets don’t have the softest hand. Percale sheets are an excellent option for hot sleepers because they breathe well and drape gently over the body, as opposed to clinging to it. Better Homes & Gardens’ cotton percale sheets are soft, lightweight, and breathable. These sheets are garment washed to give them a soft hand, but we did find that while lightweight, and breathable, they can feel slightly rough. Initially, the sheets fit a bit loose, and while they washed well, they remained just as soft, and there was a bit of shrinkage. However, the shrinkage was actually a good thing, as it caused the sheets to fit the bed better. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. There are eight colors to choose from, including gray, green, and blue. Just note that if you like pops of color in your bedroom, you won’t find it here. Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Southern Living’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Cotton | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Matte | Thread Count: 300 Best Bamboo Cooling Sheets Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.8/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It These moisture-wicking sheets wash well and look like new after six months of use. What Could Be Better The sheets are silky and lightweight, so anyone who likes the crispness of cotton won’t find it here. Anyone who needs a little help keeping things cool while they sleep will find a good option with Bampure’s organic bamboo sheets. Not only do these sheets draw heat away from the body, but they also wick moisture away to keep you dry and cool. They’re cool to the touch, but because bamboo is a good thermoregulator, these sheets will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. These 100 percent organic bamboo sheets have a silky smooth texture right out of the box, and even after six months of continued use (and laundering), they remained just as soft, if not softer. The sateen weave gives these sheets a sheen that makes them feel high end and even with repeated washing, that didn’t change. If you prefer a heavier, crisper sheet such as percale or linen, this might not be for you. The fitted bed sheet is fully elasticized with upgraded elastic at the bottom, ensuring no rips and a snug fit on deep mattresses up to 16 inches thick. And corner straps keep the fitted sheet in place no matter how much you toss and turn. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Bamboo viscose | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300 Best Linen Cooling Sheets Saatva Linen Sheet Set 4.7 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Quality 4.9/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 4.7/5 Value 4.3/5 Breathability 4.5/5 What’s Great About It The light and airy linen weave can also provide insulation in the cooler months. What Could Be Better These sheets are only available in three neutral colors—white, ivory, and gray. Linen sheets are known for their loose weaves, airiness, and temperature-regulating properties, and Saatva’s linen sheets do all of the above beautifully, making it an excellent choice for hot sleepers. Incidentally, this is also a good pick for anyone who likes to lean into the coastal grandmother style. Wicking away moisture to help you stay cool in the summer, with a weight that feels cozy in the winter, this sheet is an excellent choice for year-round use. And while you might think linen would be coarse, papery, and less than ideal for sleeping, these sheets feel plush, high quality, and soft to the touch—and it only gets softer with each wash. There was also no noticeable shrinkage to report, and it was relatively wrinkle-free after washing. With 16-inch pockets, the fitted sheet fits effortlessly over most mattresses, and we love that it has tags to indicate which end goes where. This sheet is only available in white, ivory, and gray, so we took away a few points for such an abbreviated color selection. Price at time of publish: $375 Material: Belgian flax | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Linen | Finish: Textured | Weight: 150 GSM Best Cotton Cooling Sheets Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 4.8/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 4.8/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It The sheets are buttery soft but still have a crisp feel to them. What Could Be Better They are prone to wrinkling. Parachute’s Brushed Cotton Sheet Set is an excellent choice for hot sleepers looking for a little luxury. These sheets have a smooth and buttery yet crisp feel. And while they have a medium weight, they aren't heavy like flannel but still feel quite substantial—and well worth the blow to your budget. Just as you’d expect from cotton, this sheet is exceptionally breathable. They’re cool to the touch and kept us cool but not chilly throughout the night. While the sheets have a crisp hand, they’re still incredibly soft. They’re almost like sleeping in a nice cotton button-down shirt that gets softer after each wash. After a run through the wash cycle, these cotton sheets came out a bit softer on the other side. But users should remove them from the dryer immediately as best practice to prevent wrinkling. Like some of the other entries on our list, Parachute’s brushed cotton sheet set is only available in a handful of cool tones like bone, clover, and dusk, but it looks like the brand offers seasonal color pops for those who want something brighter. Price at time of publish: $269 Material: 100% Cotton | Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Plain | Finish: Buttery | Thread Count: Not listed Best Silk Cooling Sheets Mulberry Park Silks 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mulberryparksilks.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4.8/5 Durability 4.3/5 Value 3/5 Breathability 3/5 What’s Great About It It’s made of naturally temperature-regulating silk, so while it’s quite a splurge, the sheets can be used year-round. What Could Be Better While these sheets have a lot going for them, they’re still priced on the higher end for most. Anyone looking for an indulgent splurge can find one with Mulberry Park Silks’ 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set. This sheet set is certainly a budget buster, but you get what you pay for. In this case, you’re getting a cooler night’s sleep courtesy of natural temperature-regulating silk—grade 6A mulberry silk, to be exact. Even better, silk sheets are suitable for year-round use, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. We’ll admit we were a bit skeptical of silk sheets given the price, but we were blown away by how cooling these sheets are. It’s also worth noting that in addition to cool, dry sleep, silk pillowcases are known to prevent hair frizz, breakage, and tangling, and silk sheets naturally maintain your skin’s natural moisture, promoting a hydrated, healthy complexion. We can verify that we saw sleeker hair and more moisturized skin after sleeping on these sheets. The sheets are washable, but like most washable silk products, we noticed they felt “less silky” after washing. However, they still look good as new wash after wash. And the fitted sheets remained in place after we tossed and turned on them, thanks to the 16-inch pockets. And anyone concerned about sleeping on harmful chemicals can rest easy knowing this sheet carries an Standard 100 certification by Oeko-Tex, which means it’s been tested for harmful substances. Price at time of publish: $617 Material: Grade 6A Mulberry Silk | Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Charmeuse | Finish: Silky | Momme: 22 Best Percale Cooling Sheets Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Kohls.com View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It These sheets aren't papery and stiff like most cotton percale sheets, and they grow softer with every wash. What Could Be Better They don’t come with any certifications. Made with American-grown Supima cotton, the Lands’ End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set offers a high-quality experience without a high price tag. And while percale sheets call to mind stiff papery textures, our tester found this sheet to be breathable and soft (almost silky), and though they remained cool throughout the night, these medium-weight sheets are suitable for all-season use. The set is machine washable, and just as we expected with percale, the sheets grew even softer with each wash. While there was some shrinkage, they still fit the bed very well, and we found that this sheet wasn’t covered in wrinkles out of the dryer, which is a huge plus for percale sheets. The fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and in addition to the usual suspects of ivory, white, and flax, the brand offers a nice selection of colors, including Light Fog, Rich Steel, and Vintage Peony. Our only wish is that they came with the Standard 100 certification by Oeko-Tex. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Supima cotton | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Smooth | Thread Count: 300 Best Sateen Cooling Sheets Brielle Home Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 Overstock View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It These Tencel sheets are naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, which ultimately offers a cooler, dryer sleeping experience. What Could Be Better There are only five color options. Anyone who wants to get in on the goodness of Tencel sheets without blowing their budget will find a great option in Brielle Home’s tencel lyocell sheets. Made from sustainably sourced hardwoods, including eucalyptus, these sheets are naturally temperature-regulating, and their moisture-wicking properties double down on their cooling effect. This sheet is cool to the touch, and we didn't feel any temperature change after laying on it for five minutes in our Lab. While we took some points off for wrinkling, we did find that these sheets have a silky and smooth texture with a subtle sheen that makes them appear high-end. Out of the wash, we noticed some shrinking, but it’s not a deal breaker—the sheets still fit over the mattress with ease. After months of repeated washing, we found these sheets were still smooth and silky, and the colors were just as vibrant. Shoppers should note that while they are pretty, there are only five colors to choose from. Price at time of publish: $66 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300 Best Organic Cooling Sheets West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 4.8/5 Breathability 4/5 What’s Great About It These sheets are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton. What Could Be Better Although garment-washed for a softer hand, these sheets still feel textured and linen-like. Anyone looking to avoid exposure to chemicals might consider West Elm’s Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set. Made from 100 percent organic cotton, these sheets are also certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), so you can rest easy. These 200-thread-count sheets have a cool-to-the-touch percale weave. And just as we expected for a lower thread count, these organic sheets don’t have a silky finish like some of the others we tested. While these sheets are garment washed for a softer finish, these sheets feel more like linen. Each set comes with a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And in keeping with its natural and organic aesthetic, these sheets are available in soft colors like ivory, arctic blue, and terracotta. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: Organic Cotton | Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Matte | Thread Count: 200 Best Moisture-Wicking Cooling Sheets Sheex Arctic Aire Max Sheet Set 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sheex Our Ratings Quality 4/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 3.8/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It These sheets are moisture-wicking, cool to the touch, and lightweight. What Could Be Better They’re only available in limited sizes and colors. With the combination of Tencel and Sheex’s CoolX Technology, these sheets masterfully wick away moisture to keep you cool while you sleep. Ultimately, we felt confident adding these sheets to our rotation, as overheating was never an issue while sleeping on them—score one point for not waking up sweaty. Pulling back the covers a bit, we found these sheets to be thick but still lightweight, breathable, and cool to the touch. They’re made using a sateen weave, so they’re super soft and silky. And while there was a bit of shrinkage post-wash, it didn’t affect the fit of the sheets over the mattress, and the sheets remained silky soft. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and the pocket depth varies based on the sheet size. It’s also worth noting that these sheets are only available in limited sizes and colors. Price at time of publish: $230 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Queen, king, California king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300 Best Cooling Sheets With Color Variety Linenwalas 100% Tencel Lyocell Bed Sheets 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Our Ratings Quality 4/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 5/5 Value 5/5 Breathability 5/5 What’s Great About It These affordable sheets come in 22 color options. What Could Be Better They are prone to wrinkling. While we have other eucalyptus options on our list, this one is a more budget-friendly option with far more color choices. Made from 100 percent eucalyptus-derived Tencel, the Linenwalas Tencel lyocell sheets are moisture-wicking, cool to the touch, and beautifully regulate your body temperature while sleeping. If you’re looking for an affordable all-season cooling sheet, this might be it. The sateen weave gives these sheets an incredibly soft hand that feels luxurious and high quality. Post-washing, there was no visible damage aside from some very minimal shrinkage, and with continued washing over a six-month period, these sheets proved to be colorfast and held up quite well. This queen sheet set from Linenwalas includes a 16-inch deep pocket fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two envelope closure pillowcases. It’s worth noting, though, that there are plenty of options, including a two-piece pillowcase set and a five-piece split king set. And don’t forget, you have 22 gorgeous colors ranging from warm to cool tones to choose from, including fun shades like Bahamas blue and burnt orange. Our one complaint is that they can grow quite wrinkly unless taken out of the dryer and put on the bed immediately. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300 Best Relaxed Cooling Sheets Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets 4.2 Coyuchi View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair View On Coyuchi.com Our Ratings Quality 4/5 Texture 4/5 Durability 4/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 4/5 What’s Great About It These cotton sheets have a relaxed, lived-in appearance, and they stay cool throughout the night. What Could Be Better They shrank more after washing compared to others we tested. If silky sheets aren’t your bag, and crisp fabrics feel better against your skin, these organic cotton crinkled percale sheets are a fine choice. They stayed breathable and cool for us throughout the night, and while they’re not silky, they have a crisp matte feel that’s still plenty soft. After using these sheets almost daily for six months, they didn’t show any wear and tear. There were no discolorations, snags, or tears, and they still felt crisp. And while there was some noticeable shrinkage after washing, we felt these sheets just got better over time. These sheets are made from 100 percent organic cotton, and users can sleep easy knowing its GOTS certified. Price at time of publish: $208 Material: Organic cotton | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Raw/Organic | Thread Count: 180 The Bottom Line Sleeping hot and sweaty night after night doesn’t have to be a given. Whether we’re talking about natural thermoregulators like silk or moisture-wicking aces like Tencel lyocell, cooling sheets can help you sleep cooler. Overall, we found the best cooling sheet to be Olive + Crate’s Eucalyptus Tencel Fiber Sheet Set. Made from Tencel lyocell, these sheets are naturally thermo-regulating, cool to the touch, and moisture-wicking. Plus, they have a silky, slippery feel that feels incredibly lux. For a more budget-friendly option, Better Homes & Gardens Washed Cotton Percale Sheets are soft, lightweight, and breathable. And priced just under $50 for a queen set, they’re a good bang for your buck. Our Testing Process To date, we’ve tested 209 different bed sheets both in our Lab and in our homes. Along the way, we’ve paid attention to specific factors that make certain sheets more cooling than others. In our Lab tests, all sheets were visually inspected, used to make the bed, and then washed according to the manufacturer's instructions. During testing, we noted whether the sheets had a cool-to-the-touch sensation and, if so, whether this remained after laying on them for five minutes. After our Lab tests were complete, we brought the top scoring sets home and provided feedback as to how the sheets held up over time and whether they continued to keep us cool with repeated use. We are still in the process of long-term testing many sheets and will update this article with fresh insights as we have them. Tips for Choosing the Right Cooling Sheets Material “Sheets made of 100 percent cotton, especially a plain weave like percale, offer a crisp and cool feel for hot sleepers,” says Katie Elks, design director at Brooklinen. To anyone shopping for cotton sheets, Elks says, “Look for high-quality, long-staple cotton fibers as they will have a softer hand feel and better durability.” And while cotton is everyone’s first stop for cooling sheets, materials like Tencel lyocell (which is typically derived from eucalyptus), bamboo, and silk are also worthy of any short list as they, too, are excellent thermo-regulators that are breathable and moisture-wicking—excellent choices for anyone who sleeps hot. Thread Count Anyone shopping for sheets will likely bump into thread count stats time and again. Simply put, thread count refers to the number of vertical and horizontal threads in one square inch of fabric. And while thread count can have implications for the feel and durability of a sheet, it’s not the be-all-end-all. Many people mistakenly consider a higher thread count a sign of quality, but as Elks tells us, you may get what you bargained (or paid) for. “Across the bedding industry, thread count can easily be inflated by constructing sheets with weak, multi-ply yarns and shorter fibers,” says Elks. “Rather than relying on thread count alone, shoppers should source their bedding by looking at the quality of the fabric and fibers.” In general, however, a higher thread count indicates a denser, heavier sheet, while a lower thread count will be more lightweight and breathable. Cooling Technology In some ways, the term cooling technology is a misnomer when we’re talking about sheets. In many cases, the cooling technology is simply the inherent cooling properties of the fabric itself. For example, with Mulberry Park Silks’ 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set, our pick for the best silk cooling sheets, the cooling technology is silks’ inherently thermoregulating properties. Or, in the case of our best overall cooling sheets, the Olive + Crate’s Eucalyptus Tencel Fiber Sheet Set, the cooling technology is its inherent moisture-wicking properties. In some cases, it may be actual technology. For example, while the information seems proprietary, Sheex’s Arctic Aire MAX’s CoolX Technology claims to use a moisture-wicking technology on top of its naturally cooling Tencel lyocell fabric. Weave and Finish Not only does the weave affect how a sheet feels, but the weave can also have implications for breathability, durability, and appearance. While percale sheets tend to have a crisp feel with a matte finish, sateen weaves have a soft, silky feel with a lustrous appearance. “Our favorite cooling weaves are percale and linen because of their naturally occurring cooling properties and breathability,” says Elks. “Percale sheets are a great cooling option due to their crisp and cool feel, akin to hotel bedding. I would also recommend linen for hot sleepers because of the fabric’s unique moisture-wicking properties.” More Cooling Sheets to Consider Parachute Percale Sheet Set: Overall, this sheet felt cool to the touch, and while it wasn’t silky, it was pretty soft as far as cotton sheets go, and it feels pretty high-end, to boot. This sheet is lightweight, airy, and breathable, and we didn’t notice a palpable temperature change after lying on it for a few minutes. It washed well, with no shrinkage, and held up well after a few months. Nest Tencel Sheet Set: This sheet has a soft buttery texture, it’s cool to the touch, and it beautifully wicks moisture away to keep you cool while you sleep. Like many of the Tencel lyocell sheets on our list, this entry from Nest performed well across categories, but it failed to make the grade as it ripped in the middle after five months of continuous use. Kassatex Linen-Bamboo Sheet Set: This bamboo/linen blend sheet leans more toward linen and less like bamboo. While it’s lightweight and quite soft, it falls short of silky. This sheet scored well for texture, breathability, and durability, but its slightly coarse hand kept it out of our top 12. Questions and Answers What is the lifespan of cooling sheets? “The lifespan of any bedding varies on the level of care you put in, but generally, sheets can last up to two years when cared for properly,” says Elks. “We suggest machine-washing your sheets with cool or cold water and a high-quality detergent. You can also alternate with two sheet sets to increase overall longevity.” How much do cooling sheets cost? Cooling sheets are available in a range of price points, from budget-friendly options to decadent splurges. Among the sheets we reviewed, we found a cotton percale sheet set for $45 on the low end and a silk sheet set for $555 on the high end. How do cooling sheets work? Cooling sheets typically boost airflow and wick moisture away from your body to keep you cool while you sleep. Material, weave, and thread count can all have an impact on how well sheets are able to keep you cool. Why Trust Southern Living This article was written by Sharon Brandwein, Certified Sleep Science Coach and freelance commerce writer. Over the last five years, Sharon has written product reviews and roundups for a variety of online publishers. To curate this list of the best cooling sheets, we tested 209 sheet sets, evaluating each on quality, texture, breathability, and durability. 