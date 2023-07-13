We’ve tested 209 sheets to date, both in our Lab and long-term in our own homes. To determine which are the best cooling sheets, we evaluated them on their breathability, moisture management, and cooling properties. We also consulted Elks on what consumers should know when shopping for the best cooling sheets to beat the Southern heat.

Katie Elks, design director at Brooklinen says, “Certain fabrics or fibers are cooler or more breathable than others.” And while she notes that “linen and cotton sheets are both breathable and more moisture-wicking than other fibers,” bamboo, eucalyptus, and silk are also worthy contenders.

While your core body temperature drops each night to help you sleep comfortably, it’s likely all for naught if your sheets and mattress counterproductively trap that heat and moisture. Cooling sheets, however, can do the heavy lifting to keep rising temperatures in check so you can rest easy. The best cooling sheets provide plenty of airflow and help wick moisture away from your body to keep you at a comfortable temperature.

Best Overall Cooling Sheets Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Tencel Fiber Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It The fabric is moisture-wicking, cool to the touch, and feels silky smooth against the skin. What Could Be Better The seams on the pillowcase started to split within the first three months, so there may be some quality concerns. These sheets are among the softest, smoothest, and coolest we’ve felt. Made from eucalyptus-derived Tencel (a semi-synthetic fiber known for its temperature-regulating properties that is made by dissolving wood pulp in a chemical solvent), they are cool to the touch and do an excellent job of wicking moisture away from the skin’s surface. We also love the silky smooth feel of the sateen weave, although those who prefer the feel of crisp cotton or linen may want to look elsewhere. While there was some slight shrinkage after the first wash, we didn’t notice any pilling or color fading. As promised, Olive + Crate’s eucalyptus sheets get softer with every wash, but we noticed they take longer to dry than your average cotton sheets. The fitted sheets in this set are double-stitched in high-stress areas, and the generously-sized pockets are deep enough to accommodate most mattresses. However, with continued use and repeated washing, the seams began to split on one of the pillowcases. If you’re still on the fence, the sheets come with a 60-day sleep trial, so you can take your time deciding. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300

Best Budget Cooling Sheets Better Homes & Gardens Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 3.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 3.5 /5 What’s Great About It These durable and lightweight percale sheets are a great value. What Could Be Better These sheets don’t have the softest hand. Percale sheets are an excellent option for hot sleepers because they breathe well and drape gently over the body, as opposed to clinging to it. Better Homes & Gardens’ cotton percale sheets are soft, lightweight, and breathable. These sheets are garment washed to give them a soft hand, but we did find that while lightweight, and breathable, they can feel slightly rough. Initially, the sheets fit a bit loose, and while they washed well, they remained just as soft, and there was a bit of shrinkage. However, the shrinkage was actually a good thing, as it caused the sheets to fit the bed better. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. There are eight colors to choose from, including gray, green, and blue. Just note that if you like pops of color in your bedroom, you won’t find it here. Better Homes & Gardens is owned by Southern Living’s parent company, Dotdash Meredith. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: Cotton | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Matte | Thread Count: 300

Best Bamboo Cooling Sheets Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It These moisture-wicking sheets wash well and look like new after six months of use. What Could Be Better The sheets are silky and lightweight, so anyone who likes the crispness of cotton won’t find it here. Anyone who needs a little help keeping things cool while they sleep will find a good option with Bampure’s organic bamboo sheets. Not only do these sheets draw heat away from the body, but they also wick moisture away to keep you dry and cool. They’re cool to the touch, but because bamboo is a good thermoregulator, these sheets will keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. These 100 percent organic bamboo sheets have a silky smooth texture right out of the box, and even after six months of continued use (and laundering), they remained just as soft, if not softer. The sateen weave gives these sheets a sheen that makes them feel high end and even with repeated washing, that didn’t change. If you prefer a heavier, crisper sheet such as percale or linen, this might not be for you. The fitted bed sheet is fully elasticized with upgraded elastic at the bottom, ensuring no rips and a snug fit on deep mattresses up to 16 inches thick. And corner straps keep the fitted sheet in place no matter how much you toss and turn. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Bamboo viscose | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300

Best Linen Cooling Sheets Saatva Linen Sheet Set 4.7 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Quality 4.9 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.7 /5

Value 4.3 /5

Breathability 4.5 /5 What’s Great About It The light and airy linen weave can also provide insulation in the cooler months. What Could Be Better These sheets are only available in three neutral colors—white, ivory, and gray. Linen sheets are known for their loose weaves, airiness, and temperature-regulating properties, and Saatva’s linen sheets do all of the above beautifully, making it an excellent choice for hot sleepers. Incidentally, this is also a good pick for anyone who likes to lean into the coastal grandmother style. Wicking away moisture to help you stay cool in the summer, with a weight that feels cozy in the winter, this sheet is an excellent choice for year-round use. And while you might think linen would be coarse, papery, and less than ideal for sleeping, these sheets feel plush, high quality, and soft to the touch—and it only gets softer with each wash. There was also no noticeable shrinkage to report, and it was relatively wrinkle-free after washing. With 16-inch pockets, the fitted sheet fits effortlessly over most mattresses, and we love that it has tags to indicate which end goes where. This sheet is only available in white, ivory, and gray, so we took away a few points for such an abbreviated color selection. Price at time of publish: $375 Material: Belgian flax | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Linen | Finish: Textured | Weight: 150 GSM

Best Cotton Cooling Sheets Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.8 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It The sheets are buttery soft but still have a crisp feel to them. What Could Be Better They are prone to wrinkling. Parachute’s Brushed Cotton Sheet Set is an excellent choice for hot sleepers looking for a little luxury. These sheets have a smooth and buttery yet crisp feel. And while they have a medium weight, they aren't heavy like flannel but still feel quite substantial—and well worth the blow to your budget. Just as you’d expect from cotton, this sheet is exceptionally breathable. They’re cool to the touch and kept us cool but not chilly throughout the night. While the sheets have a crisp hand, they’re still incredibly soft. They’re almost like sleeping in a nice cotton button-down shirt that gets softer after each wash. After a run through the wash cycle, these cotton sheets came out a bit softer on the other side. But users should remove them from the dryer immediately as best practice to prevent wrinkling. Like some of the other entries on our list, Parachute’s brushed cotton sheet set is only available in a handful of cool tones like bone, clover, and dusk, but it looks like the brand offers seasonal color pops for those who want something brighter. Price at time of publish: $269 Material: 100% Cotton | Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Plain | Finish: Buttery | Thread Count: Not listed

Best Silk Cooling Sheets Mulberry Park Silks 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mulberryparksilks.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4.8 /5

Durability 4.3 /5

Value 3 /5

Breathability 3 /5 What’s Great About It It’s made of naturally temperature-regulating silk, so while it’s quite a splurge, the sheets can be used year-round. What Could Be Better While these sheets have a lot going for them, they’re still priced on the higher end for most. Anyone looking for an indulgent splurge can find one with Mulberry Park Silks’ 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set. This sheet set is certainly a budget buster, but you get what you pay for. In this case, you’re getting a cooler night’s sleep courtesy of natural temperature-regulating silk—grade 6A mulberry silk, to be exact. Even better, silk sheets are suitable for year-round use, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. We’ll admit we were a bit skeptical of silk sheets given the price, but we were blown away by how cooling these sheets are. It’s also worth noting that in addition to cool, dry sleep, silk pillowcases are known to prevent hair frizz, breakage, and tangling, and silk sheets naturally maintain your skin’s natural moisture, promoting a hydrated, healthy complexion. We can verify that we saw sleeker hair and more moisturized skin after sleeping on these sheets. The sheets are washable, but like most washable silk products, we noticed they felt “less silky” after washing. However, they still look good as new wash after wash. And the fitted sheets remained in place after we tossed and turned on them, thanks to the 16-inch pockets. And anyone concerned about sleeping on harmful chemicals can rest easy knowing this sheet carries an Standard 100 certification by Oeko-Tex, which means it’s been tested for harmful substances. Price at time of publish: $617 Material: Grade 6A Mulberry Silk | Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Charmeuse | Finish: Silky | Momme: 22

Best Percale Cooling Sheets Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Kohls.com View On Landsend.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It These sheets aren't papery and stiff like most cotton percale sheets, and they grow softer with every wash. What Could Be Better They don’t come with any certifications. Made with American-grown Supima cotton, the Lands’ End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set offers a high-quality experience without a high price tag. And while percale sheets call to mind stiff papery textures, our tester found this sheet to be breathable and soft (almost silky), and though they remained cool throughout the night, these medium-weight sheets are suitable for all-season use. The set is machine washable, and just as we expected with percale, the sheets grew even softer with each wash. While there was some shrinkage, they still fit the bed very well, and we found that this sheet wasn’t covered in wrinkles out of the dryer, which is a huge plus for percale sheets. The fitted sheet can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep, and in addition to the usual suspects of ivory, white, and flax, the brand offers a nice selection of colors, including Light Fog, Rich Steel, and Vintage Peony. Our only wish is that they came with the Standard 100 certification by Oeko-Tex. Price at time of publish: $170 Material: Supima cotton | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Smooth | Thread Count: 300

Best Sateen Cooling Sheets Brielle Home Tencel Lyocell Sateen Sheet Set 4.7 Overstock View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Overstock Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It These Tencel sheets are naturally temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking, which ultimately offers a cooler, dryer sleeping experience. What Could Be Better There are only five color options. Anyone who wants to get in on the goodness of Tencel sheets without blowing their budget will find a great option in Brielle Home’s tencel lyocell sheets. Made from sustainably sourced hardwoods, including eucalyptus, these sheets are naturally temperature-regulating, and their moisture-wicking properties double down on their cooling effect. This sheet is cool to the touch, and we didn't feel any temperature change after laying on it for five minutes in our Lab. While we took some points off for wrinkling, we did find that these sheets have a silky and smooth texture with a subtle sheen that makes them appear high-end. Out of the wash, we noticed some shrinking, but it’s not a deal breaker—the sheets still fit over the mattress with ease. After months of repeated washing, we found these sheets were still smooth and silky, and the colors were just as vibrant. Shoppers should note that while they are pretty, there are only five colors to choose from. Price at time of publish: $66 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300

Best Organic Cooling Sheets West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 4 /5 What’s Great About It These sheets are made from GOTS-certified organic cotton. What Could Be Better Although garment-washed for a softer hand, these sheets still feel textured and linen-like. Anyone looking to avoid exposure to chemicals might consider West Elm’s Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set. Made from 100 percent organic cotton, these sheets are also certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), so you can rest easy. These 200-thread-count sheets have a cool-to-the-touch percale weave. And just as we expected for a lower thread count, these organic sheets don’t have a silky finish like some of the others we tested. While these sheets are garment washed for a softer finish, these sheets feel more like linen. Each set comes with a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep, one flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And in keeping with its natural and organic aesthetic, these sheets are available in soft colors like ivory, arctic blue, and terracotta. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: Organic Cotton | Sizes: Full, queen, king | Weave: Percale | Finish: Matte | Thread Count: 200

Best Moisture-Wicking Cooling Sheets Sheex Arctic Aire Max Sheet Set 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sheex Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 4 /5

Value 3.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It These sheets are moisture-wicking, cool to the touch, and lightweight. What Could Be Better They’re only available in limited sizes and colors. With the combination of Tencel and Sheex’s CoolX Technology, these sheets masterfully wick away moisture to keep you cool while you sleep. Ultimately, we felt confident adding these sheets to our rotation, as overheating was never an issue while sleeping on them—score one point for not waking up sweaty. Pulling back the covers a bit, we found these sheets to be thick but still lightweight, breathable, and cool to the touch. They’re made using a sateen weave, so they’re super soft and silky. And while there was a bit of shrinkage post-wash, it didn’t affect the fit of the sheets over the mattress, and the sheets remained silky soft. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and the pocket depth varies based on the sheet size. It’s also worth noting that these sheets are only available in limited sizes and colors. Price at time of publish: $230 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Queen, king, California king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300

Best Cooling Sheets With Color Variety Linenwalas 100% Tencel Lyocell Bed Sheets 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Our Ratings Quality 4 /5

Texture 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 What’s Great About It These affordable sheets come in 22 color options. What Could Be Better They are prone to wrinkling. While we have other eucalyptus options on our list, this one is a more budget-friendly option with far more color choices. Made from 100 percent eucalyptus-derived Tencel, the Linenwalas Tencel lyocell sheets are moisture-wicking, cool to the touch, and beautifully regulate your body temperature while sleeping. If you’re looking for an affordable all-season cooling sheet, this might be it. The sateen weave gives these sheets an incredibly soft hand that feels luxurious and high quality. Post-washing, there was no visible damage aside from some very minimal shrinkage, and with continued washing over a six-month period, these sheets proved to be colorfast and held up quite well. This queen sheet set from Linenwalas includes a 16-inch deep pocket fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two envelope closure pillowcases. It’s worth noting, though, that there are plenty of options, including a two-piece pillowcase set and a five-piece split king set. And don’t forget, you have 22 gorgeous colors ranging from warm to cool tones to choose from, including fun shades like Bahamas blue and burnt orange. Our one complaint is that they can grow quite wrinkly unless taken out of the dryer and put on the bed immediately. Price at time of publish: $80 Material: Tencel | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, full, short queen, queen, king, California king, split king | Weave: Sateen | Finish: Silky | Thread Count: 300