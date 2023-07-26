To find the best coolers we spent hours researching top-notch options, considering factors like capacity, material, and type. McChesney also weighed in on what shoppers need to look for when choosing a cooler for every occasion.

“There really isn't a silver bullet when it comes to ‘the perfect cooler for every situation,’” says Sam McChesney, founder of Monti Coolers in Charleston, South Carolina. “Sometimes you may need days of ice on an overloading trip deep into the backcountry, or more often, something convenient to keep drinks and snacks chilled for a few hours at the park or on a hike. But, you typically get what you pay for when it comes to gear that needs to withstand the elements. Regardless of the situation, it really is worth it to spend up (if you can) on a premium cooler that will last.”

Whether you’re at a beach picnic, out on the boat, or camping, having a quality cooler to keep your drinks cold is a must. However, choosing the right one can be a little overwhelming—especially if you’re not sure how big or small to go, or how much you should spend.

Best Overall Cooler RTIC 32-Quart Ultra-Light Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Rticoutdoors.com What’s Great About It The injection-molded construction is 30 percent lighter than roto-molded coolers of the same capacity. What Could Be Better Organizer accessories are sold separately. Not only does the RTIC Ultra-Light Hard Cooler do a great job at keeping your food and drinks chilled for days at a time—it’s extremely lightweight and portable. The injection-molded construction weighs 30 percent less than roto-molded coolers of the same capacity. But here’s the kicker: It’s so light that even if it's full, you can easily load and unload it from your vehicle and take it to your campsite or boat. The cooler also has secure T-latches and 2.5 inches of foam insulation to ensure the contents stay cold no matter where you are. It comes in two sizes: 32 quarts, which can hold up to 48 cans or 30 pounds of ice, and 52 quarts, which holds up to 76 cans or 51 pounds of ice. You also have the option to add a removable divider and a plastic basket to keep your food and drinks organized. Unfortunately, they’re sold separately, but they’re worth getting if you like to keep your food and drinks in order. We also like that the drain plug is tethered, so it’s hard to lose (especially when you unscrew it). The cooler is designed with a non-slip base that holds steady if you need it to use it as a seat, a dining table, or a step stool. The top is also hard and smooth enough to use as a cutting board (just remember to always disinfect surfaces before and after use.) What’s more, the RTIC Ultra-Light comes in seven different colorways, ranging from red, white, and blue to Mardis Gras colors. Price at time of publish: From $180 for 32 quarts Capacity: 32 quarts or 52 quarts | Dimensions: 14.5 x 23 x 14.5 inches or 17 x 27.3 x 17.3 inches | Weight: 13 pounds or 21 pounds | Type: Hard-sided | Ice Retention: Multi-day

Best Budget Cooler Coleman Chiller 48-Quart Cooler 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Coleman.com What’s Great About It This is an affordable, family-sized cooler that weighs just 8 pounds when empty. What Could Be Better It won't keep ice for as long as premium coolers. While the Coleman Chiller 48-Quart Cooler may not be your forever cooler, it’s still a durable cooler that can last you for years (if you take care of it right). For just $40 you get a huge family-sized cooler that you can bring to the beach, the park, tailgate parties, and on camping trips. In total, it holds 31 cans with 24 pounds of ice. It doesn’t have as much ice retention as premium coolers, but it does feature TempLock insulation technology that helps your drinks stay at the lowest temperatures possible. In addition, the cooler is tall enough to place two-liter bottles inside upright without any spilling. It also comes with plastic handles on both sides and it’s the lightest hard-sided cooler on our list, making it easier to carry to and from your final destination. For day trips or backyard barbeques, you’ll be fine, but for longer trips, expect to change your ice frequently. Capacity: 48 quarts | Dimensions: 15 x 25.5 x 14.2 inches | Weight: 8.1 pounds | Type: Hard-sided | Ice Retention: Not listed

Best Hard-Sided Cooler Lifetime 65-Quart High-Performance Cooler 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart What’s Great About It This lightweight and durable cooler can keep ice for up to eight days, making it an affordable alternative to premium coolers. What Could Be Better The rope handles can be awkward to use. When adventuring outdoors, a hard-sided cooler is going to be your best option for durability and ice retention. You don’t have to settle for lukewarm drinks with this cooler, as it features thick insulated walls and retains ice for up to eight days. Made in the U.S.A., the Lifetime High-Performance Hard Cooler is crafted from heavy-duty polyethylene (plastic) and is sturdy enough for you to sit on it or put something on top of it without cracking. But what we like the most is that it’s lightweight at just 25.5 pounds when empty. It comes with rope handles for carrying, although these can be somewhat awkward to use compared to solid handles. The cooler is Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee (IGBC) Certified Bear-Resistant and is strong enough to withstand a bear for up to an hour when locked. Even if you never plan on coming face to face with a grizzly, this certification is certainly a testament to the durability of the cooler. There is also a capped drain plug on the side that’s compatible with a garden hose for easy water drainage and cleanup. This cooler has two bottle openers on both of its corners which double as locks. All you have to do is slip a padlock through the holes to keep your cooler safe and secure. Overall, this cooler makes an affordable alternative to premium coolers with similar features. Price at time of publish: $215 Capacity: 65 quarts | Dimensions: 17.5 x 28.4 x 18.1 inches | Weight: 25.5 pounds | Type: Hard-sided | Ice Retention: 8 days

Best Soft-Sided Cooler Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What’s Great About It This soft-sided cooler has a hard insulated liner with a shelf that allows you to separate hard items from soft items. What Could Be Better It only comes with a crossbody strap, not a top handle. This soft-sided cooler is fantastic for keeping your drinks cool on hot summer days. Although it comes with a soft outer layer, there is also a hard insulated lining inside the cooler for increased ice retention. While it doesn’t have as much insulation as hard-sided coolers, this cooler keeps ice for up to two days, which is on the higher end for a soft-sided cooler. The exterior is waterproof and stain-resistant, so it’s easy to clean. While there’s only one main compartment, there is an inner shelf to keep your food and drinks separate. The cooler has advanced cooling properties and features high-performance insulation that actually reflects heat like a mirror rather than absorbing it. This means that the cooler can stay cold for longer periods. The most surprising thing about this cooler is that there is no zipper at the top to close the bag. In its place are secure hooks to keep the lid sealed. At the front, you’ll find a bottle opener and two insulated front pockets to store snacks and other items that you couldn’t fit in the main section. When you’re ready to roll, strap on the shoulder strap and adjust it until you’re comfortable (although keep in mind that it doesn’t come with a top handle). We think this soft-sided cooler makes the perfect companion for road trips, tailgate parties, and small picnics. Price at time of publish: From $33 for 9-can size Capacity: 9, 16, or 30 cans | Dimensions: 9.5 x 9.8 x 8 inches; 12.3 x 12.3 x 8 inches; or 12.8 x 16.5 x 11 inches | Weight: 1.6 pounds, 2.3 pounds, or 3.6 pounds | Type: Soft-sided | Ice Retention: 2 days

Best Cooler With Wheels YETI Tundra Haul Wheeled Cooler 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Academy.com What’s Great About It The wheels make it easier to tow large quantities of ice, beverages, and more. What Could Be Better While the wheels make it easier to transport, it is still the heaviest cooler on our list. This Tundra cooler from YETI is a wildly popular choice among many outdoor enthusiasts. It is the first cooler from the brand to include wheels—which is perfect since it’s really heavy once you load it up with ice and drinks. Like all other YETI cooler models, it features roto-molded construction with T-latches and a freezer-quality gasket to seal it airtight. The cooler retains cold just like a real fridge and uses commercial-grade polyurethane foam in the walls and the lid to keep ice from melting. You get enough space to hold 82 cans, 64 pounds of ice, or 19 wine bottles. The cooler is available in eight different colors including red, navy, tan, green, lilac, and gray. Overall, this cooler gets our stamp of approval, and we would happily take it on outdoor expeditions all year round. While it is the most expensive on our list, the Tundra comes with YETI’s five-year limited warranty. Price at time of publish: $450 Capacity: 50 quarts | Dimensions: 19.6 x 28.1 x 18.6 inches | Weight: 37.5 pounds | Type: Wheeled | Ice Retention: Not listed

Best Cooler for Retaining Ice Pelican 70-Quart Elite Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Backcountry.com What’s Great About It It has a nine-day ice retention and comes with a lifetime warranty. What Could Be Better The cooler may be too heavy and cumbersome for short trips. This hard-sided cooler is your best choice if you want to keep ice for longer trips, thanks to its nine-day ice retention. It features two inches of polyurethane insulation to keep drinks cold to the core and a deep, spacious interior that holds around 53 beverage cans and 65 pounds of ice. To keep the ice in, it has a freezer-grade gasket that seals the cooler super tight and keeps the cold air in. Plus, it’s made in the U.S.A and comes with lifetime warranty, so you can be sure you’re investing in a quality product. The cooler is crush-proof, waterproof, and IGBC Certified Bear-Resistant, making it much stronger than your average picnic cooler. Unsurprisingly, the latches are heavy-duty and are of the press-and-pull variety, which holds the lid firmly in place. It also comes with four built-in cup holders, a bottle opener, and a fish ruler to measure the catch of the day. Additionally, the cooler is equipped with raised feet to prevent the base from getting dirty when placed on the ground. While you certainly could take it with you on beach picnics, we think this cooler is designed for higher ambitions…like an overland expedition or a week-long camping trip in the wilderness. This cooler’s biggest downside is that it might be too big and heavy for its own good (it weighs 33 pounds when there’s nothing in it). If you own a two or four-door sedan, there's a chance it may not fit inside. Price at time of publish: $350 Capacity: 70 quarts | Dimensions: 21 x 36 x 20.3 inches | Weight: 33.3 pounds | Type: Hard-sided | Ice Retention: 9 days

Best Large-Capacity Cooler Igloo Sportsman 120-Quart Cooler Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It Although it can hold 120 quarts, this cooler weighs less than 20 pounds when empty. What Could Be Better Given its size, wheels would make this cooler easier to transport. From storing fresh fish and deer to keeping the drinks ice cold at your next tailgate party—a large ice cooler is versatile and has so many uses. At 38 inches wide, this cooler can hold up to 188 cans, making it an excellent pick for anyone who needs plenty of cold storage. It comes with reinforced plastic swing handles that lock back into place when not in use. The cooler can hold ice for up to five days at 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Two snap latches securely close it, so there is absolutely no risk of the contents spilling out. There’s also a threaded drain plug on the side to let you drain the water out when you want to refill or empty the cooler. Unless you’re looking for a cooler that can retain ice for more time—this one is a keeper in cases of an emergency (like a blackout), or if you need lots of things to stay cold. We only wish it came with wheels to make it easier to move around. Price at time of publish: $126 Capacity: 120 quarts | Dimensions: 17.8 x 38.3 x 17.4 inches | Weight: 18.2 pounds | Type: Hard-sided | Ice Retention: 5 days

Best Backpack Cooler Sparter Backpack Cooler Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It It keeps ice for up to 20 hours and features multiple compartments for organization. What Could Be Better It should always be kept right side up to avoid leaking. The Sparter Backpack Cooler is portable, lightweight, and keeps drinks cold for up to 20 hours, making it perfect for picnics, beach days, or other day trips. Plus, it comes with a convenient bottle opener, too. Made from waterproof nylon, this cooler comes with adjustable shoulder straps, allowing you to easily carry your items comfortably, even if it’s filled to the brim with ice. The cooler features five layers of insulation and comes with two insulated compartments for storing drinks and dry foods. In addition, there are two mesh pockets to store utensils or other items. While it is designed to be leakproof and comes with a leakproof liner, the manufacturer advises that you keep the bag right side up at all times to be totally safe. As long as you don’t have to carry a lot of stuff, this backpack is really beneficial for day trips or to take with you on long work days. However the pockets are small, so you’ll have to limit the number of items you carry. Price at time of publish: $45 Capacity: 33 cans | Dimensions: 17 x 10.5 x 7.5 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Type: Backpack | Ice Retention: 20 hours

Best Cooler for Camping ORCA 20-Quart Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's What’s Great About It The cushioned carrying handle makes it easy for one person to tow this cooler to and from the campsite. What Could Be Better For extended camping trips, you’ll need to size up. If you’re looking for a roto-molded cooler to preserve your food and drinks on camping trips, we stand behind this 20-quart ORCA cooler. It’s compact, durable, and features a stainless steel swing handle with cushioning that makes it easy for one person to carry. The insulation properties on this cooler are top-notch—it keeps ice for up to 10 days. Plus, it’s made in the U.S.A. and comes with a lifetime warranty. Like other premium coolers, the ORCA’s rubber lid gasket and strong double latches provide an airtight seal that keeps the cold inside and prevents leaking. It has some flair as well—the latches are designed to look like a whale’s tail. In addition, there is a netted pouch on the side if you need more storage. To let water out, just open the drainage spout at the bottom. This cooler might be small (it holds about 18 cans tops), but it beats carrying an oversized ice chest if you don’t have many things to carry or on a short camping trip. But, if you need something bigger for a longer trip, ORCA offers coolers in sizes all the way up to 140 quarts (just note that only the 20-quart cooler comes with a carrying handle). Price at time of publish: $228 Capacity: 20 quarts | Dimensions: 14.6 x 21.7 x 13.8 inches | Weight: 18 pounds | Type: Hard-sided | Ice Retention: 10 days