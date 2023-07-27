To compile this list, we took factors like ice retention, size, capacity, weight, and carrying style into consideration. We realize that some consumers want a larger cooler bag than can carry as many cans as possible, while others need a simple design that will keep a six-pack cold for hours, so you’ll find a variety of cooler bags on our list. Mara also weighed in with expert insight on what to look for in a cooler bag.

If you don’t want to invest in a hard-sided cooler, or maybe you need something more compact for on-the-go use, a cooler bag is a great choice. They come in numerous styles and designs and allow you to carry them like a tote, shoulder bag, or backpack. “Soft coolers offer more portability and are typically more comfortable to carry on the go,” says Hannah Mara, vice president of product management for YETI. Cooler bags give you more space while road tripping, but also allow you to still remain mobile while camping, hiking, and spending time on the water. “Soft coolers tend to weigh less, have more flexibility, and are easier for individuals to manage on their own,” says Mara.

Best Overall Cooler Bag RTIC Insulated Soft Cooler Bag 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Rticoutdoors.com What’s Great About It It keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and comes with a durable outer shell and tear-resistant liner—plus it floats! What Could Be Better The zipper can be hard to pull. Lightweight, durable, affordable, and leakproof, RTIC’s Soft Pack Cooler has it all. It comes in 12-, 20-, 30-, and 40-can sizes, so you’re sure to find a size to accommodate your needs. It’s made with a heavy-duty nylon outer shell that works well on sand, the trail, or any terrain you may encounter. And 2 inches of closed-cell foam on the inside combined with a puncture and tear-resistant liner keeps drinks and food cold for up to 24 hours, all with no leaks. A bonus feature we love? The cooler floats, so your drinks and food can join you in the lake or pool. Plus, the leakproof zipper keeps liquids sealed inside, although it can be a bit difficult to unzip. The wide opening also makes the cooler easy to pack and unpack. Use it for road trips, camping, beach days, lunches, and more. Numerous colors and patterns are available. Price at time of publish: From $100 for 12-can Style: Tote/shoulder strap | Capacity: 12, 20, 30, or 40 cans | Dimensions: Varies | Weight: Varies | Ice Retention: 24 hours

Best Budget Cooler Bag Coleman Chiller Soft-Sided Portable Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Coleman.com What’s Great About It It’s spacious, leakproof, and affordable, and it comes with several pockets for storing extra items. What Could Be Better Its ice retention is less than most cooler bags on our list, and it only comes in two colors. If you don’t plan on using your cooler bag every weekend, this choice from Coleman is great for the price. It can keep your drinks cold for 12 hours or more and will hold 30 standard cans. There’s a main zippered compartment that opens up wide and zippered front and inside mesh pockets for storing ice packs and other essentials. The welded seams also ensure the cooler is completely leakproof. If you prefer a smaller bag for lunches or short trips, the Chiller also comes in a 9-can size and a 16-can size. Carry it by the side handles or use the adjustable strap, which allows you to transport the cooler more comfortably when it’s full. As of right now, it’s only available in blue and black, so we would like to see more colors available in the future. Price at time of publish: $45 Style: Shoulder bag | Capacity: 30 cans | Dimensions: 13 x 13.2 x 11 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds | Ice Retention: 12 hours

Best Backpack Cooler HydroFlask 20-Liter Day Escape Soft Backpack Cooler HydroFlask View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com What’s Great About It The backpack straps make it comfortable to carry, and it will stand unsupported on its own. What Could Be Better The top opening is a bit narrow. For a hands-free way to haul drinks and snacks from your car to the beach, a backpack cooler is a great choice. We love HydroFlask’s 20-liter backpack cooler for numerous reasons. First, it keeps things cold for 36 hours—longer than most other cooler bags on this list. It will also hold 36 cans without ice, and the padded mesh back and straps add comfort when carrying. The backpack’s exterior is a tough polyester shell that’s lightweight but also waterproof, and the watertight zipper keeps water out and helps prevent leaks. Loops on the sides of the backpacks allow you to attach gear and accessories to the cooler to free up your hands, and the sternum strap and carry handles help you out in case you’re trekking the cooler a long distance. The backpack will stand unsupported on its own, which helps when you’re trying to load it down with drinks and snacks. Two colors are available, and the entire backpack is made from BPA-free materials. Price at time of publish: $200 Style: Backpack | Capacity: 36 cans | Dimensions: 18.1 x 18.5 x 8.5 inches | Weight: 2.6 pounds | Ice Retention: 36 hours

Best Cooler Tote ORCA Walker Tote View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware What’s Great About It It comes with a magnetic split handle and a shoulder strap for multiple carrying options. What Could Be Better It’s smaller compared to other bags on our list. A bit of a smaller option on this list, we still love the Walker Tote from ORCA for numerous reasons. It holds up to 18 cans or multiple wine bottles (standing upright). It also comes with a comfortable, padded shoulder strap for hands-free carrying or a split handle that magnetically sticks together if you want to carry it by hand. Waterproof inner and front pockets allow you to stow your keys, phone, wallet, and other belongings inside and away from water, and the tough bottom pad adds extra strength and protection. The Walker Tote has insulated inner walls that keep things cold for 24 hours, and the tough outer material, coupled with RF welding (the same used for whitewater crafts), provides added moisture protection. And the top zipper, while not a wraparound zipper, still opens up wide for easy access to drinks and snacks. Take it to the beach, a barbecue, or on a picnic for ice cold drinks all day long. Four different color options are available. Price at time of publish: $196 Style: Tote | Capacity: 18 cans | Dimensions: 15.3 x 15 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds | Ice Retention: 24 hours

Best Beach Cooler Bag ORCA Walker 20-Can Soft Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Basspro.com What’s Great About It The wraparound, waterproof zipper and tough outer shell can stand up to beach conditions. What Could Be Better The zipper can be tough to open. The Walker 20 holds 20 cans and comes with magnetic split handles and a padded shoulder strap, like the Walker Tote. It also has the tough bottom skid pad, welded construction, and insulated walls that hold ice for about 24 hours. We chose this one as the best beach pick because of the durable outer shell that holds its own against sand and the waterproof zipper that keeps moisture out. This zipper is a wraparound zipper too, making it easier to access cans and food within. The Walker 20 also has an added bungee strap to easily connect it to your canoe or kayak, plus D-rings and loops to clip on accessories and your keys. The cooler is BPA-free, food safe, and can hold up to 50 pounds of weight. Four color options are available. Price at time of publish: $195 Style: Shoulder bag/tote | Capacity: 20 cans | Dimensions: 13.3 x 14.5 x 11 inches | Weight: 3.6 pounds | Ice Retention: 24 hours

Best Collapsible Cooler Bag REI Co-Op Pack-Away 24 Soft Cooler REI View On REI What’s Great About It This affordable soft cooler folds down flat when not in use. What Could Be Better Condensation can accumulate on the liner of the bag. Trying to save space in your car while traveling? We love this collapsible choice from REI, as it folds down flat when you don’t need it. When you’re ready to add your beverages, just use the side clips to expand it to hold up to 24 cans with ice. The top zipper opens wide for easy filling, and the seam-sealed liner is leakproof and easy to clean. The exterior shell is made from polyester that stands up to the outdoors, and an abrasion-resistant, recycled nylon material helps prevent wear and tear, too. Carry it by the attached straps or the padded, adjustable shoulder strap to free up your hands. An added outer pocket includes a key ring to store your car keys, and daisy chains allow you to attach accessories and gear. REI uses recycled materials for this cooler bag for a touch of sustainability. Price at time of publish: $50 Style: Shoulder bag/tote | Capacity: 24 cans | Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 10 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Ice Retention: 32 hours

Best Waterproof Cooler Bag IceMule Classic Collapsible Backpack Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Dick's What’s Great About It It floats and has a crossbody backpack strap for hands-free carrying. What Could Be Better There isn’t a lot of structure to the bag. Designed like a dry bag with a roll-top closure, this cooler bag from IceMule is made with welded (not sewn) seams that keep water out. It’s also zipperless, so once the cooler bag is full, simply roll the top down over itself, then secure the buckles together to keep the bag closed. This bag also floats, a win in case you drop it in the water. An included air valve allows you to add air into the cooler to help with insulation and floatability, or take air out to make more room in the cooler if needed. When you’re not using the cooler, it lays flat or rolls up for easy storage. It comes with a backpack-style strap, so you can sling it over your shoulder and go hands-free, and the tough exterior shell holds up at the beach, lake, or on the trail. Interior insulation helps ice hold for 24 hours, and numerous color options are available, as well as multiple sizes. Price at time of publish: From $75 for 10 liters Style: Backpack | Capacity: 12, 16, or 20 cans | Dimensions: 22 x 9 x 9 inches; 22 x 10.3 x 10.3 inches; or 22 x 11.5 x 11.5 inches | Weight: 1.6, 1.8, or 2.1 pounds | Ice Retention: 24 hours

Best Cooler Bag for Lunches YETI Daytrip Lunch Box YETI View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Williams-Sonoma What’s Great About It The insulated interior keeps food cold for hours. What Could Be Better It’s pricey for a lunch bag. It might seem simple in design, but the YETI Daytrip Lunch Box is great to have on hand for lunches or a few hours at the pool. It has a wraparound zipper and a magnetic closure to help keep the cold in, so your food stays fresh for longer. Closed-cell foam insulation also keeps things cold, and a water-resistant exterior protects from splashes. The interior liner is also leakproof, so if the contents accidentally spill inside, you won’t have to worry about them leaking through to the exterior. Simply wipe it clean and you’re good to go. All materials used inside are food safe, so rest easy knowing your fruits, veggies, and other items are safe. Plus, it’s available in 10 vibrant colors, including Alpine Yellow, Nordic Purple, and more. Price at time of publish: $80 Style: Lunch box | Capacity: 5 cans | Dimensions: 4.6 x 10.7 x 8.7 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Ice Retention: Hours (not specified)

Best Cooler Bag for Groceries Nook Theory Insulated Grocery Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy What’s Great About It It can keep over 30 pounds of groceries cool for six hours, so you can have peace of mind as you run other errands. What Could Be Better There aren’t a lot of added features like key loops or interior pockets. Designed for use as a grocery store bag, Nook Theory’s insulated bag can hold over 30 pounds of groceries and will keep cool for around six hours in case you need to run some errands after grocery shopping. The bag has a sturdy base to help you organize its contents, and it’s foldable so you can store it easily when not in use. Grab a few of them to store in the car to make grocery shopping a breeze (and feel better knowing you’re not using single-use plastic bags). The exterior is made of a scratch-resistant canvas material that comes in lots of colors, and the interior is made with thermal foam that is leakproof and designed to keep things cold for hours. There are two side pockets as well, which also help with organization and a bit of added space. The front and back handles are long enough to use the bag as a tote, or throw it over your shoulder as a shoulder bag. Price at time of publish: $26 Style: Tote | Capacity: 40 cans | Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 9 inches | Weight: 12 ounces | Ice Retention: 6 hours

Best Cooler Bag for Wine Tirrinia 4-Bottle Wine Carrier Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair What’s Great About It It’s tall enough to accommodate four standard wine bottles and comes with dividers to keep the bottles from breaking. What Could Be Better We wish there was an external pocket or two for added storage. Lots of cooler bags aren’t tall enough for bottles of wine, but this one is made specifically to cart your wine to parties, the lake, a picnic, and more. It will hold four standard wine bottles, and comes with a divider to keep the bottles separated and prevent them from bumping into each other and possibly breaking. You can also take the divider out and use the bag to store other items if you wish. The interior is made with thermal foam, which not only protects your wine bottles, but insulates the cooler to keep wine chilled for hours. It’s also leakproof, so you don’t have to worry about any leakage while on the go. Carry it by the top handle, or attach the shoulder strap and carry it over your shoulder. An elastic strap inside the lid holds a wine bottle opener for when it’s time to get the party started. Price at time of publish: $25 Style: Shoulder bag | Capacity: 4 wine bottles or 15 cans | Dimensions: 13.5 x 8 x 7 inches | Weight: 1.3 pounds | Ice Retention: Hours (not specified)

Best Cooler Bag for Cans YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Soft Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Yeti.com View On Ace Hardware What’s Great About It It can keep ice for days at a time. What Could Be Better You have to pull the zipper hard to get it all the way around. You always want your canned beverages as cold as possible, and the Hopper will keep them ice cold for days, depending on weather and how often the cooler is being left open. The Hopper comes with ColdCell insulation, a closed-cell foam that keeps food and beverages cold for much longer than standard cooler bags. “I’ve brought my Hopper Flip to the pool and the beach for up to eight hours, and it’s always kept canned drinks chilled the entire time,” says Melanie Fincher, Southern Living commerce editor. It’s also leakproof with a HydroLok zipper that keeps the cold in, although it does require you to pull pretty hard to get it all the way around the opening. The outer fabric is made to hold up against punctures and UV rays, and the exterior shell is waterproof, so it will hold up for days spent camping, at the beach, and more. Carry it by the side handles, top handle, or the detachable shoulder strap if you need to free up your hands. The Hopper Flip also has front and back hitch points, making it easy for you to attach your keys, carabiners, bottle openers, and more. In addition to the 12-can size, it’s also available in 8-can and 18-can versions. Price at time of publish: $250 Style: Shoulder bag | Capacity: 24 cans | Dimensions: 12 x 14.3 x 10.7 inches | Weight: 3 pounds | Ice Retention: Days (not specified)

Best Compact Cooler Bag Mountainsmith The Sixer Cooler Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com What’s Great About It The compact design can accommodate six cans, six bottles, or two growlers. What Could Be Better The canvas exterior isn’t as durable as other materials. If you don’t need a large cooler and are just trying to keep a six pack cold, the Mountainsmith Sixer is great, as it doesn’t take up a lot of room and snugly holds six cans, six bottles, or two growlers. We love that the height of this bag can accommodate growlers, and the internal mesh storage pocket provides organization for keys, credit cards, and more. It also has front and back stash pockets, too, for even more storage. You can carry the cooler bag by the dual-rope handle, or attach the shoulder strap and carry it that way. A waterproof, seam-sealed liner prevents leaks and is easy to clean in case there’s a spill, and foam insulation keeps your drinks ice cold. The opening is a wraparound zipper that makes it easy to access. The bag is available in three neutral color options. Price at time of publish: $35 Style: Shoulder bag | Capacity: 12 cans | Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 6 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Ice Retention: Not listed

Best Large-Capacity Cooler Bag Engel HD30 Heavy-Duty Soft Sided Cooler Bag 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon What’s Great About It The welded construction keeps items cold for three to four days. What Could Be Better The zipper requires lubrication. You won’t find any stitching here, as this cooler bag from Engel is welded rather than sewn together, meaning there’ll be no air or water leaks. The welded build also helps keep the interior colder for longer, as no air can escape or penetrate the bag. This means that the cooler bag should keep contents—up to 48 cans with ice—cold for around three to four days in 90-degree weather. The cooler does open by a zipper at the top, but it requires lubrication for best function, as it’s also designed to be water and air resistant. Closed-cell foam insulation on the inside also helps keep things extra cold, and the tough outer shell is resistant to punctures and abrasions. An added layer of thermal plastic urethane film on the front and back also helps with puncture-resistance, too. Carry it by the tote handles or with the attached padded strap. And be sure to take advantage of the attached bottle opener, a perk when camping, paddling, or hiking. Due to new, patent-pending vacuum valve technology, it’s recommended that customers use a vacuum to suck out excess air before the first time using the cooler for best performance. Price at time of publish: $240 Style: Tote | Capacity: 48 cans | Dimensions: 17 x 20.5 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 5.3 pounds | Ice Retention: 3-4 days